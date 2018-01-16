Merrie Albion - Landscape Studies of a Small Island
For more than a decade, British photographer Simon Roberts has taken pictures of events and places across England that have drawn people together in public. Here we present a small selection of his pictures.
In March 2017, Theresa May triggered Article 50, the start of the two-year negotiation period to take Britain out of the EU. This picture was taken that week as ramblers explored the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs in East Sussex. For some, the coastline between Seaford and Eastbourne is symbolic of Britain and it has been voted one of the top 20 breathtaking views in the UK.
Parents of students at Eton College, one of the most elite boarding schools in the UK, stand on Fellows’ Eyot overlooking the River Thames as the Fourth of June procession passes by. The students taking part salute by standing and raising their oars. Each boy wears a straw hat which bears the name of their boat and is lavishly decorated with flowers.
The Broadstairs Dickens Festival on the Isle of Thanet was founded in 1937 to commemorate the centenary of the birth of author Charles Dickens. He visited the town frequently and called it “Our English Watering Place”. The festival has been held annually in the third week of June ever since, with the only exception being during World War Two. Events include gin tasting at a Victorian gin palace, "mayhem on the prom", and a beach picnic in authentic bathing suits.
Members of Bristol’s Muslim community celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a day that marks the end of Ramadan. The Jamia Mosque was originally the site of St Katherine’s Church, but was purchased by the British Muslim Association for conversion in 1968.
In 2008, Kiss headlined the main stage of the Download Festival at Donington Park motorsport circuit in Leicestershire.
On 9 December 2010, the coalition government voted in Parliament to triple university tuition fees. About 40,000 students from across the UK took to the streets of central London in protest. The Metropolitan Police positioned lines of riot police and vans alongside the Houses of Parliament to prevent the protestors from getting too near.
One Saturday every summer, the Bath Bus Company operates open-topped Routemaster buses to transport day-trippers to Imber village on Salisbury Plain. Imber is no longer inhabited as the residents were evicted by the Ministry of Defence in 1943 in order to step up army training in advance of D-Day. Although villagers were promised that Imber would be returned to them after the war, this was not to be. After a public inquiry held in 1961 found in favour of the continued use of Imber by the military for training purposes, the House of Lords established that the Church of St Giles would open on the Saturday closest to St Giles’s Day.
On 13 July 2016, Theresa May made her first public address as prime minister in Downing Street.