One Saturday every summer, the Bath Bus Company operates open-topped Routemaster buses to transport day-trippers to Imber village on Salisbury Plain. Imber is no longer inhabited as the residents were evicted by the Ministry of Defence in 1943 in order to step up army training in advance of D-Day. Although villagers were promised that Imber would be returned to them after the war, this was not to be. After a public inquiry held in 1961 found in favour of the continued use of Imber by the military for training purposes, the House of Lords established that the Church of St Giles would open on the Saturday closest to St Giles’s Day.