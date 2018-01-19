Your pictures: Indulgence
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "indulgence".
Christine Philippoteaux
Christine Philippoteaux: "My nephew giving a little bit of grass to his horse over the barrier. Who is happiest? The master or the horse?"
Kerry Greenan
Kerry Greenan: "This monkey indulging in a banana was spotted by the roadside in Laos - looks like he is enjoying it."
Kannan Rajendran
Kannan Rajendran: "When my friend Priyanka indulged in her wedding moments in Kolkata."
Jen Hogg
Jen Hogg: "An indulgence of fruit and wine, but also of the time out of my day to set up this still life and take the photos."
Muge Karatas
Muge Karatas: "He allowed himself the indulgence of appreciating the view."
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "Is there anything more luxurious than reading in bed with a mug of tea not thinking about when you have to get up in the morning? The joys of retirement."
Judy Taylor
Judy Taylor: "And finally, a tub of ice cream from Judy Taylor."