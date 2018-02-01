Your pictures: Fantastic voyage
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "fantastic voyage".
-
DIMITRA STASINOPOULOU
Dimitra Stasinopoulou: "This was taken during a performance in a theatre at an altitude of over 3,000m [1,000ft] on the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, Lijiang, in the Yunnan province of China."
-
Saba Mushtaq
Saba Mushtaq: "On our fantastic journey from tropical Kuala Lumpur to the Dubai desert, I began to truly appreciate how nature can beautify even the most concrete of jungles. I took this using my phone during a foggy sunrise, from the 31st floor while getting my daughter ready for school."
-
Saskia Braden
Saskia Braden: "Aged 16, I got this shot when summiting the Big Daddy sand dune in Namibia’s Sossusvlei desert. It took over two hours to struggle our way up the cascading sand, but the view from above was breathtaking. There is no more humbling experience than looking out and seeing waves of shifting sand expanding up to the horizon, completely untouched by humanity."
-
Emily Hunt
Emily Hunt: "Vietnamese men and women row tourists around the picturesque waters of Ninh Binh using their feet. It is a small, tranquil version of Halong Bay, a busier tourist stop in Vietnam."
-
Animesh Roy
Animesh Roy: "This is a scene of the White Pass rail[way], which links the port of Skagway, Alaska, to Whitehorse, the capital of Yukon Territory. Though pleasant in the summer, these scenes served as a harsh but ruggedly beautiful backdrop to prospectors that ventured out to the region in search of riches during the Klondike Gold Rush - 120 years later, the railway is mostly used for tourism."
-
Gazelle Tari
Gazelle Tari: "Participants at the opening of the carnival in St Mark's Square in Venice, Italy."
-
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "Dawn on the trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, in Utah, is an intense visual experience. The Sun's light reflects off the brightly coloured sandstone formations, making for a fantastic scene of rocks that seem to glow as you walk amongst them. This image was captured looking down into the canyon, in the direction of the sunrise from Inspiration Point."
-
Wil Bellaiche
Wil Bellaiche: "A fisherman's journey on the Ganges during a beautiful but very misty morning in Varanasi, India. There was a very spiritual atmosphere."
-
Mariah Coley
Mariah Coley: "This photo was from a recent trip to the state of Tamil Nadu, India. A mother and child were watching the world go by beyond their window, sharing stories of the things they saw."
-
Alix Hattenstone
Alix Hattenstone: "Only the most skilled divers dare to jump from the Stari Most, in Bosnia's annual Bridge Jumping Competition - this was a terrifying, thrilling sight."
-
Bob Riach
Bob Riach: "The northern lights on a trip to Norway. It was amazing to see."
-
Andrea Bruschi
And finally a photo taken during Andrea Bruschi's road trip across America. The next theme is "time", and the deadline for your entries is 6 February.