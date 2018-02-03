In Pictures

Week in pictures: 27 January - 2 February 2018

  • 3 February 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Members of the Jarl Squad get dressed in their Viking suits. Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption A young member of the "Jarl Squad" gets ready in his Viking outfit, before parading through the streets of Lerwick in the Shetland Isles as part of the Up Helly Aa Viking Festival.
Miley Cyrus arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards with a white rose. Image copyright ANGELA WEISS/ AFP
Image caption Singer Miley Cyrus bites a white rose at the Grammy Awards in Madison Square Garden, New York. Celebrities wore the roses in support of the recent Time's Up movement against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" behind a pier. Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters
Image caption A rare lunar event called the "super blue blood Moon" is seen behind the pier in Santa Monica, California. This red glow is produced by the same effect that gives us red sunsets. Sunlight skims through the Earth's atmosphere on its way to the Moon and gets refracted or bent.
A US-made helicopter launches flares during an annual drill at the a military base. Image copyright MANDY CHENG/ AFP
Image caption A US-made helicopter launches flares during an annual drill at a military base in the eastern city of Hualien, Taiwan. Troops staged exercises to simulate fending off an attempted invasion, as China steps up pressure on President Tsai Ing-Wen.
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal. Image copyright Manuel Silvestri/ Reuters
Image caption Participants row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy.
A Pakistani customs official smashes bottles of liquor. Image copyright ASIF HASSAN/ AFP
Image caption A Pakistani customs official smashes bottles of alcohol in Karachi. The officers destroyed hundreds of illicit bottles and drugs smuggled into the country.
The Zoo of Lisbon has a new inhabitant, a young Angola Giraffe. Image copyright Tiago Petinga/ EPA
Image caption A young Angola Giraffe is seen at Lisbon Zoo, Portugal. The calf was born on 16 November 2017, after a 15-month gestation, with a height of almost 1.9m (6ft).
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park. Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Palace Gardens in Oslo, Norway, one of a series of trips seen as an attempt to strengthen UK ties with European nations ahead of Brexit.
Technicians reach out to catch a piece of a metal structure during the installation of a platform. Image copyright PASCAL PAVANI/ AFP
Image caption Technicians reach out to catch a piece of a metal during the installation of a 12m (39ft) platform at the top of the Pic du Midi, one of France's tallest mountains.
Supporters of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance and its leader Raila Odinga gather to listen to speeches. Image copyright DAI KUROKAWA/ EPA
Image caption Supporters of Kenya's main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, attend a controversial "swearing-in" ceremony in the capital, Nairobi, despite a government warning that it amounted to treason.

All photographs are copyrighted.

Related Topics