A picture of the vast ecological region known as the Cerrado in Brazil has won first place in this year's International Garden Photographer of the Year.
Marcio Cabral of Brasilia, Brazil, scooped the award with his winning image entitled
Cerrado Sunrise.
Image copyright
Marcio Cabral
Tyrone McGlinchey, managing director of
IGPOTY said: "Marcio has captured a spectacular vision of plant life in the Cerrado, displaying the beautiful flowers of Paepalanthus chiquitensis, stretching out on countless filaments towards the first light of the rising sun."
Gardens and landscape scenes from all around the world have also been commended in the competition, showing nature in all seasons. From rolling hills of golden rice in China to a flower-smelling hamster in Austria, take a look at a selection of winning images.
Image copyright
Mark Bauer
Image caption
Mark Bauer spotted a carpet of purple heather in Stoborough Heath National Nature Reserve, Dorset.
Image copyright
Annie Green-Armytage
Image caption
Annie Green-Armytage discovered a hobbit door, called the Moon Gate, in Bavaria, Germany.
Image copyright
Shaofeng Zhang
Image caption
These rolling hills show golden rice in the Zhejiang Province in China, photographed by Shaofeng Zhang.
Image copyright
Yi Fan
Image caption
Yi Fan shot this endangered medicinal plant growing wild in the mountains of Yunnan in China.
Image copyright
Steve Lowry
Image caption
Steve Lowry, from Northern Ireland, polarised light to create this image of the structure of wood.
Image copyright
Mauro Tronto
Image caption
Mauro Tronto was highly commended for this shot of Val Buscagna in Piedmont, Italy.
Image copyright
Henrik Spranz
Image caption
A wild European hamster smells a flower in Vienna, Austria, photographed by Henrik Spranz.
Image copyright
Marianne Majerus
Image caption
This frozen landscape was captured by Marianne Majerus at New Castle of Ansembourg in Luxembourg.
Image copyright
Cathryn Baldock
Image caption
Cathryn Baldock won the Abstract category by overlaying multiple lily pads to show their beauty and intricacy.
Image copyright
John Glover
Image caption
John Glover captured this sunrise in East Sussex.
Image copyright
Alan Price
Image caption
A female blackbird pauses while looking for vegetation to build her nest in Gwynedd, Wales, seen by Alan Price.
Image copyright
Nigel McCall
Image caption
An August scene of fruit and flowers shot in Aberglasney Gardens, Carmarthenshire, Wales, by Nigel McCall.
Image copyright
Minghui Yuan
Image caption
This caterpillar in Wuhan City, China, sports a colourful mohican hairstyle, spotted by Minghui Yuan.
Image copyright
Anne Maenurm
Image caption
The slopes on the peak of Golica in Slovenia are covered with wild Narcissus in late May, shot by Anne Maenurm.
Image copyright
Hans Van Horssen
Image caption
A spider creates a web to protect its young using a Helenium flower for foundation, seen in The Netherlands by Hans Van Horssen.
Image copyright
Andrea Pozzi
Image caption
Andrea Pozzi secured first place in the Breathing Spaces category with this view from Tombstone Territorial Park, Yukon Territory, Canada.
Image copyright
Alison Staite
Image caption
Alison Staite shot these sunlit Pulsatilla flowers at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London.
Image copyright
Volker Michael
Image caption
Volker Michael was commended for capturing Wisteria in full bloom in Germany.
Image copyright
Frantisek Rerucha
Image caption
Frantisek Rerucha was highly commended for her composition of dried flowers.
Image copyright
William Dore
Image caption
William Dore photographed this isolated group of pines, shrouded in mist and rain in The Trossachs, Stirling, Scotland.
Image copyright
Masumi Shiohara
Image caption
This still life of plums by Masumi Shiohara was highly commended.
Image copyright
Clay Bolt
Image caption
Clay Bolt created a photo series to highlight the plight of North America's bees as they face increasing pollution and disease.
The International Garden Photographer of the Year 2019 is
open for entries on 20 February.