Winning photos from the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2018

  • 9 February 2018

A picture of the vast ecological region known as the Cerrado in Brazil has won first place in this year's International Garden Photographer of the Year.

Marcio Cabral of Brasilia, Brazil, scooped the award with his winning image entitled Cerrado Sunrise.

Luminescent flowers beneath a sunrise Image copyright Marcio Cabral

Tyrone McGlinchey, managing director of IGPOTY said: "Marcio has captured a spectacular vision of plant life in the Cerrado, displaying the beautiful flowers of Paepalanthus chiquitensis, stretching out on countless filaments towards the first light of the rising sun."

Gardens and landscape scenes from all around the world have also been commended in the competition, showing nature in all seasons. From rolling hills of golden rice in China to a flower-smelling hamster in Austria, take a look at a selection of winning images.

Purple heather in a misty landscape Image copyright Mark Bauer
Image caption Mark Bauer spotted a carpet of purple heather in Stoborough Heath National Nature Reserve, Dorset.
A circular doorway looking onto a green landscaped garden Image copyright Annie Green-Armytage
Image caption Annie Green-Armytage discovered a hobbit door, called the Moon Gate, in Bavaria, Germany.
Hills covered in yellow rice plants with misty clouds behind Image copyright Shaofeng Zhang
Image caption These rolling hills show golden rice in the Zhejiang Province in China, photographed by Shaofeng Zhang.
Two pink flower buds covered in water and ice, surrounded by snow Image copyright Yi Fan
Image caption Yi Fan shot this endangered medicinal plant growing wild in the mountains of Yunnan in China.
A microscopic view showing tree cells in blue and purple colours Image copyright Steve Lowry
Image caption Steve Lowry, from Northern Ireland, polarised light to create this image of the structure of wood.
A rocky mountainous landscape with a river and orange trees Image copyright Mauro Tronto
Image caption Mauro Tronto was highly commended for this shot of Val Buscagna in Piedmont, Italy.
A wild hamster holding a purple flower Image copyright Henrik Spranz
Image caption A wild European hamster smells a flower in Vienna, Austria, photographed by Henrik Spranz.
A snow-covered landscape showing a garden maze in front of a forest Image copyright Marianne Majerus
Image caption This frozen landscape was captured by Marianne Majerus at New Castle of Ansembourg in Luxembourg.
A composite photo showing lily pads in green and purple colours Image copyright Cathryn Baldock
Image caption Cathryn Baldock won the Abstract category by overlaying multiple lily pads to show their beauty and intricacy.
A field of purple, yellow, orange and red flowers Image copyright John Glover
Image caption John Glover captured this sunrise in East Sussex.
A blackbird looking through a green fern leaf Image copyright Alan Price
Image caption A female blackbird pauses while looking for vegetation to build her nest in Gwynedd, Wales, seen by Alan Price.
A wild garden with apple trees and purple flowers Image copyright Nigel McCall
Image caption An August scene of fruit and flowers shot in Aberglasney Gardens, Carmarthenshire, Wales, by Nigel McCall.
A caterpillar with long yellow and black hair Image copyright Minghui Yuan
Image caption This caterpillar in Wuhan City, China, sports a colourful mohican hairstyle, spotted by Minghui Yuan.
A green slope covered in white flowers with a mountain range in the background Image copyright Anne Maenurm
Image caption The slopes on the peak of Golica in Slovenia are covered with wild Narcissus in late May, shot by Anne Maenurm.
An orange flower encased in a spider web with a spider Image copyright Hans Van Horssen
Image caption A spider creates a web to protect its young using a Helenium flower for foundation, seen in The Netherlands by Hans Van Horssen.
A landscape showing a river with yellow and red plants with a mountain in the background Image copyright Andrea Pozzi
Image caption Andrea Pozzi secured first place in the Breathing Spaces category with this view from Tombstone Territorial Park, Yukon Territory, Canada.
Purple flowers lit in sunlight Image copyright Alison Staite
Image caption Alison Staite shot these sunlit Pulsatilla flowers at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London.
A cobbled path with purple plants hanging on both sides Image copyright Volker Michael
Image caption Volker Michael was commended for capturing Wisteria in full bloom in Germany.
Cream flowers with a purple flower in the centre Image copyright Frantisek Rerucha
Image caption Frantisek Rerucha was highly commended for her composition of dried flowers.
A black and white photo of a hill covered in trees Image copyright William Dore
Image caption William Dore photographed this isolated group of pines, shrouded in mist and rain in The Trossachs, Stirling, Scotland.
A branch with green leaves and purple plums Image copyright Masumi Shiohara
Image caption This still life of plums by Masumi Shiohara was highly commended.
A large yellow sunflower with a bee in the centre Image copyright Clay Bolt
Image caption Clay Bolt created a photo series to highlight the plight of North America's bees as they face increasing pollution and disease.

The International Garden Photographer of the Year 2019 is open for entries on 20 February.

