Week in pictures: 3 - 9 February 2018

  • 10 February 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Philadelphia Eagles player Patrick Robinson celebrates his team winning the Super Bowl. Image copyright Chris Wattie/ Reuters
Image caption Philadelphia Eagles player Patrick Robinson celebrates his team winning the Super Bowl for the first time.
Biddy hats are seen during a Biddy's Day parade. Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters
Image caption In Killorglin, Ireland, a selection of Biddy hats are seen during a Biddy's Day Parade to celebrate the Celtic festival of Imbolc, the arrival of springtime.
A foundry worker grinds and polishes a partially finished bronze mask. Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption A Bafta mask is polished by a worker at a foundry in west London. The finished bronze British Academy of Film and Television Awards will be given out on 18 February.
Lupita Nyong'o Image copyright Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Image caption Actress Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting her latest film, Black Panther, in Beverly Hills, California.
Siberian Husky dogs of the Royev Ruchey Park team Image copyright Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Image caption One of the teams taking part in the Karadag Sled Dog Rally takes part in a practice session on the frozen Mana River, near Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
A man prays outside a building which tilted to one side after its foundation collapsed in Hualien Image copyright Paul Yang / AFP
Image caption A man prays outside a building which tilted to one side after its foundation collapsed in Hualien, Taiwan following a strong earthquake.
Syrian civilians flee from reported regime air strikes in the rebel-held town of Jisreen Image copyright Abdulmonam Eassa / AFP
Image caption Syrian civilians flee from reported government air strikes in the rebel-held town of Jisreen.
A Kenyan ranger holds his bloodhound on a lead Image copyright Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Image caption A Kenyan ranger holds his bloodhound on a lead during a training session in the Mara Triangle, the north-western part of Masai Mara national reserve in southern Kenya. The dog comprises four tracker dogs and two more trained specifically to sniff out ivory and guns at the entrances to the park.
Masked revellers wearing traditional carnival costumes pose in Saint Mark's Square during Venice's Carnival Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / Getty Images
Image caption Masked revellers wearing traditional carnival costumes pose in Saint Mark's Square during Venice's Carnival.
Kazuo Okamoto, chief executive of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe attempts to stroke Larry the Downing Street cat Image copyright Jack Taylor / Getty Images
Image caption Kazuo Okamoto, chief executive of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe, attempts to stroke Larry the Downing Street cat ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
An investor looks at the screen at the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, UAE Image copyright Satish Kumar / Reuters
Image caption An investor looks at the screen at the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, UAE.
Women at a street carnival Image copyright Patrik Stollarz / AFP
Image caption Revellers celebrate the official start of Women's Carnival in Dusseldorf, Germany.

