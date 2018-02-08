Your pictures: Time

  • 8 February 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "time".

  • A grandmother reflected Natalia Trybala

    Natalia Trybala: "A photograph showing the flow of time - one day you're born, and the second you're merely remembering being a child"

  • The moon superimposed into a composite image Will Fellingham

    Will Fellingham: "A reminder of how fast we are all moving in time and space, and how important it is to stop every now and then to look around us as these celestial events pass us by"

  • A woman's legs crossed over Tanya Marar

    Tanya Marar: "This photo was taken in Ambialet, France. The lady is the oldest in the village, she was about 108 when this was taken. There was a lot of beauty and sadness in her as she sat gazing out the window all day. She couldn’t do much alone and had to be cared for by her daughter. Photographing her, I wondered what time meant to her"

  • The Musée d’Orsay clock Andrew D. Jackson

    Andrew D Jackson: "With its impressionist art and beaux-art architecture, the Musee d’Orsay evokes the Belle Epoque. From the inside, even time seems to run backwards"

  • Dandelion metal sculptures Caroline Boyfield

    Caroline Boyfield: "A stainless steel sculpture of dandelion clocks against a misty sky provides a still and atmospheric image"

  • A pocket watch with a man's face in it Wendy Power

    Wendy Power: "Tired and old but still keeps going. My great-grandfather Richard's pocket watch. He was born in 1876 in Lancashire and the watch has been handed down three generations to my own son"

  • A double exposure image of St Paul's vineet prakash

    Vineet Prakash: "The duality of time - the observer and the observed"

  • A golden clock in the train station Andrew D Jackson

    Andrew D Jackson: "The Gare d’Orsay in Paris was both a triumph of beaux-arts architecture and a tribute to the glory of the railways. One can imagine that this clock might even have made it a pleasure to see just how late your train was"

  • The movement of travellers through a station Dan Clarke

    The movement of travellers through another train station is captured in Dan Clarke's photograph

  • A slice of petrified tree Douglas Taylor

    Douglas Taylor: "This captures a brief moment of life from 225 million years ago, preserved in the annual growth rings of a fossil tree. The cell structure defining the growth rings is still discernible in the polished slab of petrified wood"

  • A leaf on a blue background Dianne Hewitt

    Dianne Hewitt: "Summer's gone in the town of Riddings, Derbyshire"

  • A row of monks in the forest Fiona Guertler

    Fiona Guertler: "Young Buddhist novice monks and monks make time for their walking meditation in Luang Prabang, Laos. Vipassana is a time when they can learn about and practise different meditation techniques. It made me reflect on the importance of silence and meditation - essential elements of life to which we seldom give enough time"

  • An empty house among trees Karla Suckling

    And finally a time-ravaged house by Karla Suckling. The next theme is "Valentine's Day", and the deadline for your entries is 13 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page

