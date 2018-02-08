Your pictures: Time
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "time".
Natalia Trybala
Natalia Trybala: "A photograph showing the flow of time - one day you're born, and the second you're merely remembering being a child"
Will Fellingham
Will Fellingham: "A reminder of how fast we are all moving in time and space, and how important it is to stop every now and then to look around us as these celestial events pass us by"
Tanya Marar
Tanya Marar: "This photo was taken in Ambialet, France. The lady is the oldest in the village, she was about 108 when this was taken. There was a lot of beauty and sadness in her as she sat gazing out the window all day. She couldn’t do much alone and had to be cared for by her daughter. Photographing her, I wondered what time meant to her"
Andrew D. Jackson
Andrew D Jackson: "With its impressionist art and beaux-art architecture, the Musee d’Orsay evokes the Belle Epoque. From the inside, even time seems to run backwards"
Caroline Boyfield
Caroline Boyfield: "A stainless steel sculpture of dandelion clocks against a misty sky provides a still and atmospheric image"
Wendy Power
Wendy Power: "Tired and old but still keeps going. My great-grandfather Richard's pocket watch. He was born in 1876 in Lancashire and the watch has been handed down three generations to my own son"
vineet prakash
Vineet Prakash: "The duality of time - the observer and the observed"
Andrew D Jackson
Andrew D Jackson: "The Gare d’Orsay in Paris was both a triumph of beaux-arts architecture and a tribute to the glory of the railways. One can imagine that this clock might even have made it a pleasure to see just how late your train was"
Dan Clarke
The movement of travellers through another train station is captured in Dan Clarke's photograph
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "This captures a brief moment of life from 225 million years ago, preserved in the annual growth rings of a fossil tree. The cell structure defining the growth rings is still discernible in the polished slab of petrified wood"
Dianne Hewitt
Dianne Hewitt: "Summer's gone in the town of Riddings, Derbyshire"
Fiona Guertler
Fiona Guertler: "Young Buddhist novice monks and monks make time for their walking meditation in Luang Prabang, Laos. Vipassana is a time when they can learn about and practise different meditation techniques. It made me reflect on the importance of silence and meditation - essential elements of life to which we seldom give enough time"
Karla Suckling
Karla Suckling: "And finally a time-ravaged house by Karla Suckling."