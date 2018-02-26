Best pictures from the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games
- 26 February 2018
The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which ended on Sunday, yielded 102 gold medals in 16 days.
The closing ceremony was a colourful event, complete with drones depicting the official mascot, a white tiger named Soohorang, with white lights (below).
We take a look at some of the best pictures taken by sports photographers during the Games.
All photos are copyright.