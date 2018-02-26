The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which ended on Sunday, yielded 102 gold medals in 16 days.

Image copyright Getty Images

The closing ceremony was a colourful event, complete with drones depicting the official mascot, a white tiger named Soohorang, with white lights (below).

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pita Taufatofua of Tonga gestures to the crowd

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Team Great Britain walked in the Parade of Athletes, with snowboarding bronze medallist Billy Morgan holding the Great Britain flag

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics were advertised in style

We take a look at some of the best pictures taken by sports photographers during the Games.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Skaters race in the Men's Mass Start semi-final

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action during the Pair Skating competition

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Shaun White (right) of the US hugs a friend as he wins gold at the Men's Halfpipe

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Team Sweden celebrate their curling win against South Korea

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre

Image copyright Reuters Image caption US skater Nathan Chen performs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A South Korea fan shows her support for her team

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Skaters Nicola Tumolero and Riccardo Bugari of Italy fall after a final

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland scores a goal against South Korea

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Magnus Nedregotten of Norway in action during a curling event

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Figure skaters Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of Korea perform

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Adam Rippon spins during a figure skating event

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kaori Sakamoto of Japan competes in a Single Free Skating event

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas Bing of Germany lies on the snow during a cross-country quarterfinal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption North Korean cheerleaders hold unification flags

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain slides during the Women's Skeleton

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Czech ice hockey player Michal Jordan (right) skates against Rob Klinkhammer (left) of Canada

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Isabel Derungs of Switzerland competes during a snowboarding qualification

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An athlete is seen during Nordic Combined training session

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption North Korean members of the inter-Korean women's ice hockey squad bid a tearful farewell to their South Korean team-mates

All photos are copyright.