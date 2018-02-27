In Pictures

UK weather: Snowy scenes across the UK

  • 27 February 2018

Snowfall is causing disruption across parts of the UK as very cold air sweeps in from Russia.

Some people, though, have found ways to enjoy the freezing conditions.

Snow surrounds the Angel of the North in Gateshead, following heavy overnight snow fall which has caused disruption across Britain. Image copyright PA
Image caption The UK is experiencing what's expected to be the coldest week of the winter
People walking through snow Image copyright PA
Image caption Hundreds of schools are closed, giving many children a day off
Rochester Castle surrounded by snow Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some, like these beside Rochester Castle in Kent, took the opportunity to go sledging
Three cows in snow behind a wire fence Image copyright AFP
Image caption Chester Zoo has closed its doors due to fears for the animals' welfare, but these cattle in Denby Dale seem unfazed by the cold
Cars travel through Great Chart in Ashford, Kent, following heavy overnight snowfall Image copyright PA
Image caption Motorists are being urged to take extra care and in the worst affected areas, only travel if absolutely necessary
Houses covered in snow Image copyright Sue Pinney
Image caption An amber weather warning - meaning there's a risk to life and property - is in place for some areas of the country
Newcastle Quayside following heavy overnight snowfall. Image copyright PA
Image caption Less severe yellow warnings are in place across a much wider area thanks to the so-called "Beast from the East"
People punting on the River Cam in Cambridge Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Brave visitors to Cambridge on Monday weren't deterred from punting on the River Cam

