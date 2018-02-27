Snowfall is causing disruption across parts of the UK as very cold air sweeps in from Russia.

Some people, though, have found ways to enjoy the freezing conditions.

Image copyright PA Image caption The UK is experiencing what's expected to be the coldest week of the winter

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of schools are closed, giving many children a day off

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some, like these beside Rochester Castle in Kent, took the opportunity to go sledging

Image copyright AFP Image caption Chester Zoo has closed its doors due to fears for the animals' welfare, but these cattle in Denby Dale seem unfazed by the cold

Image copyright PA Image caption Motorists are being urged to take extra care and in the worst affected areas, only travel if absolutely necessary

Image copyright Sue Pinney Image caption An amber weather warning - meaning there's a risk to life and property - is in place for some areas of the country

Image copyright PA Image caption Less severe yellow warnings are in place across a much wider area thanks to the so-called "Beast from the East"

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Brave visitors to Cambridge on Monday weren't deterred from punting on the River Cam

All photographs are copyrighted.