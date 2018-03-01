UK weather: Snowy scenes as Storm Emma approaches
- 1 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Snowfall and bitter temperatures continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK, as Storm Emma approaches.
All photographs are copyrighted.