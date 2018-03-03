In Pictures

Week in pictures: 24 February - 2 March 2018

  • 3 March 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Indian students play with coloured powders to celebrate Holi festival. Image copyright DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/ AFP
Image caption Indian students play with coloured powders to celebrate Holi festival in Kolkata, India. The festival of colours is observed at the end of the winter season.
A steam train makes its way towards the Brocken mountain. Image copyright Fabian Bimmer/ Reuters
Image caption A steam train makes its way towards the Brocken mountain through snow-covered landscapes near Schierke, Germany.
A Hong Kong Correctional Services Dog Unit officer demonstrates training. Image copyright JEROME FAVRE/ EPA
Image caption A dog leaps over its trainer as part of a Hong Kong Correctional Services Dog Unit demonstration in Hong Kong, China.
People participate in jwibulnori, a popular game for celebrating the first lunar full moon of the new year Image copyright YONHAP/ EPA
Image caption People participate in jwibulnori, a popular game for celebrating the first full moon of the new year in Seoul, South Korea. The game, played by twirling burners tied to a long rope, is usually held in rice paddies to chase away insects and bad luck.
Vivianne Robinson displays an Oscar-themed jacket and jewellery Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters
Image caption Oscars fan Vivianne Robinson stands on Hollywood Boulevard outside the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
A couple poses in St. Mark's Square in Venice following an overnight snowfall. Image copyright ANDREA PATTARO/ AFP
Image caption A couple pose for wedding photos in St. Mark's Square in Venice, following overnight snowfall in the Italian city.
Reverend Hyung Jin Moon of the Sanctuary Church prepares to take a gold AR-15 from his wife. Image copyright JIM LO SCALZO/ EPA
Image caption Reverend Hyung Jin Moon prepares to take a gold AR-15 from his wife, Reverend Yeon Ah Lee Moon, during a ceremony to rededicate marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. The church believes guns are a symbol of the "rod of iron" referenced in the Book of Revelations.
Yeoman Warder Amanda Clark walks past the White Tower at the Tower of London. Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA
Image caption Yeoman Warder Amanda Clark walks past the White Tower at the Tower of London in snowy conditions, as the UK experiences blizzard-like weather.
Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during the annual Navam Perahera. Image copyright Dinuka Liyanawatte/ Reuters
Image caption Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during the annual Navam Perahera, a Buddhist pageant of elephants, dancers and drummers in Colombo.
Members of the public visit the late evangelist Billy Graham. Image copyright Leah Millis/ Reuters
Image caption Members of the public visit the late US evangelist Billy Graham as he lies in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington. Once dubbed God's Ambassador, Billy Graham travelled to the four corners of the world with his evangelical mission.
Cheerleaders perform during a job hunting pep rally. Image copyright FRANCK ROBICHON/ EPA
Image caption Cheerleaders perform during a job hunting pep rally in Tokyo. College graduates from various Japanese vocational schools attended the event to gain enthusiasm for the forthcoming job hiring season.

