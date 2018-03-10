In Pictures

Week in pictures: 3-9 March 2018

  • 10 March 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during Sierra Leone's general election in Freetown Image copyright Olivia Acland / Reuters
Image caption A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Freetown during Sierra Leone's general election. Long queues could be seen at polling stations even before dawn, with President Ernest Bai Koroma stepping down after serving two five-year terms
US President Donald Trump passes out pens Image copyright Leah Millis / Reuters
Image caption US President Donald Trump passes out the pens, which he used to sign presidential proclamations placing high taxes on steel and aluminium imports, to workers from the steel and aluminium industries at the White House in Washington
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a walkabout during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham Image copyright Hannah McKay / PA
Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a royal walkabout at Millennium Point in Birmingham. They were there to encourage female students to pursue careers in subjects like science and mathematics
Protesters take part in a demonstration during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters
Image caption On International Women's Day, women workers in Spain go on an unprecedented strike targeting gender inequality and sexual discrimination
A dog waits outside a polling booth as its owner prepares to vote on at a polling station in Rome Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / AFP
Image caption Italians went to the polls this week. The results saw two anti-establishment parties - The Five Star Movement and the anti-illegal migrant League party - enter the the mainstream. The former became the biggest single party with a third of the vote
Film director Guillermo del Toro (left) and Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood and Highland Center Image copyright Angela Weiss / AFP
Image caption Film director Guillermo del Toro (left) and director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu attend an Oscars' after-party. Guillermo del Toro won best director and his The Shape of Water took the top honour for best film
A person crosses the street in Edinburgh's Royal Mile in the snow Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Sub-zero conditions and blizzard-like conditions swept across parts of the UK this week, though the snow added a picturesque feel to some scenes, such as this pub in Edinburgh
A demonstrator shows a symbol for Repeal the 8th Amendment painted on her face during a march in Dublin, Ireland Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
Image caption A demonstrator wears a symbol for "Repeal the 8th Amendment" on her face during a demonstration in Dublin, ahead of the Irish abortion referendum. Opinion polls currently suggest there is a majority in favour of repealing the law, but many believe that gap will narrow significantly as the date for a referendum on the issue draws closer
A model on the catwalk Image copyright Caroline Blumberg / EPA
Image caption A model presents a creation from a ready-to-wear collection by Japanese fashion designer, Junko Shimada, during the Paris Fashion Week

