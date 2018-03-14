Your pictures: Just for one day

Douglas Taylor: "In the Sonoran Desert there exists a cactus that for most of the year resembles nothing more than a dead stick. Then, one night a year, Peniocereus greggii, also known as the Queen of the Night, blooms. Almost all of the species will bloom on the same night - sometimes in May and other years as late as July - but together they will perfume the night air with their sweet scent. Come dawn and the show is over for another year as the flowers wilt at daybreak."