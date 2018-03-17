Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Bernadette Baum/ Reuters Image caption People walk to work in Manhattan during the third winter storm to hit New York in two weeks.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters Image caption Saint Patrick stands in a boat at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, a re-enactment of the first landing of the saint on Irish soil.

Image copyright Allison Joyce/ Getty Images Image caption People attend a candlelit vigil in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the victims of the US-Bangla plane crash. At least 49 people were killed on Monday when a passenger plane crashed and burst into flames as it was attempting to land at Nepal's Kathmandu airport.

Image copyright JEFF PACHOUD/ AFP Image caption Skiers compete during the first stage of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition in Areches-Beaufort, France.

Image copyright MELANIE DUCHENE/ EPA Image caption Chanel Marie Knie performs with her llamas during the final rehearsal of Circus Knie in Rapperswil, Switzerland.

Image copyright Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters Image caption US President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd as he arrives to speak at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

Image copyright Mohamed Al Hwaity/ Reuters Image caption Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing", when a car is driven on two wheels, as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Image copyright MICHAEL REYNOLDS/ EPA Image caption Approximately 7,000 pairs of shoes in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC. The footwear represents the children lost to guns since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, including those killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Image copyright VALENTIN FLAURAUD/ EPA Image caption Stranded boats on the dried-out shores of Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland. The level of the reservoir is lowered every year to make way for melting snow coming down from Swiss Alpine peaks in the spring.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA Image caption Maggie Moss, from the Scottish town, Bridge of Allan, demonstrates against Brexit outside the Scottish Labour Party Conference in Dundee.

All photographs are subject to copyright.