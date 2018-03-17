In Pictures

Week in pictures: 10 - 16 March 2018

  • 17 March 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

People walk to work in midtown Manhattan during a storm. Image copyright Bernadette Baum/ Reuters
Image caption People walk to work in Manhattan during the third winter storm to hit New York in two weeks.
Saint Patrick arrives as the re-enactment of the first landing. Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters
Image caption Saint Patrick stands in a boat at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, a re-enactment of the first landing of the saint on Irish soil.
People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the US-Bangla plane crash. Image copyright Allison Joyce/ Getty Images
Image caption People attend a candlelit vigil in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the victims of the US-Bangla plane crash. At least 49 people were killed on Monday when a passenger plane crashed and burst into flames as it was attempting to land at Nepal's Kathmandu airport.
Skiers compete during the first stage of the 33rd edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition. Image copyright JEFF PACHOUD/ AFP
Image caption Skiers compete during the first stage of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition in Areches-Beaufort, France.
Swiss artist Chanel Marie Knie with her llamas during her performance. Image copyright MELANIE DUCHENE/ EPA
Image caption Chanel Marie Knie performs with her llamas during the final rehearsal of Circus Knie in Rapperswil, Switzerland.
President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd Image copyright Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters
Image caption US President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd as he arrives to speak at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" Image copyright Mohamed Al Hwaity/ Reuters
Image caption Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing", when a car is driven on two wheels, as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Approximately seven thousand pairs of shoes representing lost children to guns. Image copyright MICHAEL REYNOLDS/ EPA
Image caption Approximately 7,000 pairs of shoes in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC. The footwear represents the children lost to guns since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, including those killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.
Stranded boats are pictured on the dried out shoes of the Lake of Gruyere. Image copyright VALENTIN FLAURAUD/ EPA
Image caption Stranded boats on the dried-out shores of Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland. The level of the reservoir is lowered every year to make way for melting snow coming down from Swiss Alpine peaks in the spring.
Maggie Moss stands with EU branded dress. Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption Maggie Moss, from the Scottish town, Bridge of Allan, demonstrates against Brexit outside the Scottish Labour Party Conference in Dundee.

