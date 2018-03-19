In Pictures

In pictures: Snow scenes from around UK

  • 19 March 2018

After snow caused disruption over the weekend following the arrival of a weather pattern dubbed the "mini beast from the East", England and parts of Wales and Scotland have been warned of ice and further light snow. Here are the latest snow scenes from around the UK.

A group of horses and riders walk through a snow-covered Hyde Park Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Horses and riders went for a chill Monday morning jaunt in Hyde Park, London
Presentational white space
A number of cars seen on a snow-covered road in Devon Image copyright PA
Image caption Vehicles are driven along a snow-covered road near Okehampton in Devon. Some 64 miles of road between the M5 at Exeter and the A38 at Bodmin were shut overnight as a result of the conditions.
Presentational white space
Snowploughs seen on clearing a snow-covered. Image copyright PA
Image caption Snowploughs are seen on the A30 near Okehampton, which was hit by "significant snow" overnight. Devon and Cornwall Police said road conditions changed "rapidly from passable to impossible".
Presentational white space
A snow covered playground next to a building block. Image copyright PA
Image caption Snow covers the playground area at the Maltings in Salisbury, where the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia continues.
Presentational white space
The A30 road seen empty with snow-covered hills seen in the background Image copyright PA
Image caption Around 80 motorists sought refuge overnight at an emergency rest centre in a college near the A30 in Devon.

Photos are copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story