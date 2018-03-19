In pictures: Snow scenes from around UK

After snow caused disruption over the weekend following the arrival of a weather pattern dubbed the "mini beast from the East", England and parts of Wales and Scotland have been warned of ice and further light snow. Here are the latest snow scenes from around the UK.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Horses and riders went for a chill Monday morning jaunt in Hyde Park, London

Image copyright PA Image caption Vehicles are driven along a snow-covered road near Okehampton in Devon. Some 64 miles of road between the M5 at Exeter and the A38 at Bodmin were shut overnight as a result of the conditions.

Image copyright PA Image caption Snowploughs are seen on the A30 near Okehampton, which was hit by "significant snow" overnight. Devon and Cornwall Police said road conditions changed "rapidly from passable to impossible".

Image copyright PA Image caption Snow covers the playground area at the Maltings in Salisbury, where the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia continues.

Image copyright PA Image caption Around 80 motorists sought refuge overnight at an emergency rest centre in a college near the A30 in Devon.

