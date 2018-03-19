In Pictures

Best pictures from the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

  • 19 March 2018

The Winter Paralympics ended on Sunday after 10 days of competition in Pyeongchang, South Koreas.

Fireworks burst above the stadium at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Closing Ceremony Image copyright Getty Images

Participants and spectators celebrated in style with a closing ceremony which featured dancers, musicians and flag bearers.

A dancer in a long white dress with colourful lights projected onto her dress Image copyright Getty Images
A performer in a wheelchair faces three large colourful TV screens Image copyright Getty Images
Flag bearers walk through the stadium at the closing ceremony Image copyright Getty Images

We take a look at some of the best pictures taken by sports photographers during the Paralympics 2018.

The United States Ice Hockey team embrace each other on the ice Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The United States team are overcome with emotion as they celebrate their Ice Hockey gold medal against Canada.
Skiers race on a ski slope Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Competitors race to the finish line in the Mixed Relay Cross-Country Skiing.
A side profile of a woman crying with a French flag painted on her cheek Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A French coach looks on with pride during the medal ceremony of the Alpine Skiing Women's Slalom.
A skier holds a large Italian flag lit by sunlight Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An Italian coach carries the national flag during the Men's Slalom Run.
Curling competitors line up with their gold medal whilst waving a Chinese flag. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption (L-R) Wang Haitao, Chen Jianxin, Liu Wei, Wang Meng and Zhang Qiang celebrate their gold medal after the Curling Mixed match between China and Norway.
An action shot of a Slalom Run competitor travelling fast with a red hue over the photo Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption James Whitley of Great Britain swoops down the slope as he competes in the Men's Slalom Run.
A competitor on the slope clutches his chest with emotion Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mike Minor of the United States reacts after he competes in the Men's Banked Slalom.
A competitor clutches his head with emotion Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Martin Fleig of Germany celebrates his win in the Biathlon Men's 15km Sitting event.
A competitor in a wheelchair on a podium holds his arms in a diagonal line with a smile on his face Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Gold medallist Jeroen Kampschreur of the Netherlands celebrates his triumph in the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined - Sitting, pulling a pose similar to Usain Bolt's famous 'lightning bolt'.
Two competitors are photographed jumping in the air Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined gold medallist Miroslav Haraus of Slovakia and his guide Maros Hudik leap for joy.
A competitor is surrounded by curling stones and holds his thumb up Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Slovakia's Radoslav Duris gives a thumbs up during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session.
A competitor holds his fist up in triumph Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jesper Pedersen of Norway celebrates at his victory ceremony for the Men's Giant Slalom Run.
An action shot of a skier falling over Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jonty O'Callaghan of Australia takes a tumble during an Alpine Skiing event.
An action shot of a competitor racing to the finishing line Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sebastien Fortier of Canada is a blur of activity in the Men's Cross Country 15km Sitting event.
A competitor lies on the ground whilst smiling after she has crossed the finishing line Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Vilde Nilsen of Norway collapses in happy exhaustion after crossing the finish line in the Women's 6km Standing Biathlon.

