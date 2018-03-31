In pictures: The churches of Lalibela in Ethiopia

  • 31 March 2018

Ahead of Easter, the BBC's Frank Gardner's visit the churches of Ethiopia.

  • St George at Lalibela Frank Gardner

    Carved in stone: the extraordinary 12th Century Church of St George at Lalibela. Part of a World Heritage site, it took more than 20 years to carve this church out of the mountainside.

  • Baptism in a church in Lalibela, priests presiding on the left Frank Gardner

    Many Ethiopians trek for miles to reach these churches in time for Palm Sunday. Here a Baptism is taking place.

  • Church of St Giorgis of Lalibela Frank Gardner

    Glimpsed from a cave: the lichen-covered Church of St Giorgis of Lalibela. This church is considered worldwide as the apex of monolithic religious architecture.

  • Father Wedaj Frank Gardner

    Father Wedaj, who guards the Church of St Giorgis. He blessed those who made a special effort to reach his church at Easter, which is 8 April in the Orthodox calendar.

  • An Ethiopian nun at the Church of St Mary of Zion in Axum Frank Gardner

    An Ethiopian nun at the Church of St Mary of Zion in Axum. The red carpet has been laid out in preparation for the Lent Procession around the church.

  • An Ethiopian monk reads the Bible Frank Gardner

    Prayer and contemplation. An Ethiopian monk reads the Bible against the wall of the Monastery at St Mary of Zion in Axum.

  • A pilgrim (left) passes a nun (right) in a subterranean tunnel carved Frank Gardner

    A chance encounter: a pilgrim (left) passes a nun (right) in a subterranean tunnel carved into the 12th Century church complex at Lalibela.

  • Lent Procession Frank Gardner

    Lent Procession, led by priests, hundreds of pilgrims walk three times around the Church of St Mary of Zion in Axum, asking for forgiveness.

  • Church of St Mary of Zion Frank Gardner

    High security sanctuary: the chapel in the Church of St Mary of Zion where the Ark of the Covenant is alleged to be kept.

More on this story