Your pictures; Waiting
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "waiting".
-
SUJITH SUDARSAN
Sujith Sudarsan: "Boys wait for a corner kick to be taking during a game of football on Arthunkal Beach in Kerala, India."
-
Miles Gomme
Miles Gomme: "A heron waits for fish."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "The cowboys are waiting for the bronco rider to come out. Taken during a rodeo event in Texas, USA."
-
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "To say I was surprised when I came face to face with this big bobcat, crouched and ready to pounce, would be a gross understatement. I grabbed my camera and had the presence of mind to take this photograph as I carefully stepped back while making myself look as large as possible."
-
Nick Reed
Nick Reed: "While watching lions eat their dinner in South Africa, we spotted this vulture just waiting. "
-
Hayley Weber
Hayley Weber: "Playing the waiting game was almost too much for this pooch."
-
Damian Walker
Damian Walker: "You can almost feel the weight of waiting, but won't be privy to what they were all waiting for."
-
Andrew Smith
And finally a composite image made by Andrew Smith, titled 'Train strike". The next theme is "dry", and the deadline for your entries is 3 April. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.