Celebrating 50 years of powerful photography

The Association of British Photographers is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibition by some the world's most respected photographers.
Photographs that will be on display include portraiture, advertising campaigns, and images that have documented wars, famine and humanitarian disasters.
The exhibition will feature work by Nadav Kander, Duffy, Tim Flach, Tessa Traeger and John Claridge.
The association was formed in 1968 by leading advertising and fashion photographers.
The exhibition will be on display in the lobby of One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, and will be open daily from Monday 16 April to Friday 1 June 2018.
All photographs courtesy Association of Photographers.