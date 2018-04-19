Your pictures: Holes
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "holes".
Christine Philippoteaux
Christine Philippoteaux: "Taken on a very stony seafront in Brittany - someone has transformed a hole in a rock into a mouth, with a little paint - original."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Fence with holes + sunshine = leaves with spots."
Lara Sparey
Lara Sparey: "This photo was taking by my aunty on a recent holiday in Broadstairs[, Kent]. This is her grandson, Albert, enthusiastically digging a hole."
Malvika Hathiramani
Malvika Hathiramani: " I came across this dried leaf in a book and experimented with it, using the Noir camera setting on my phone against the morning sunlight."
Henrietta Englefield
Henrietta Englefield: "Holes reveal the presence of a drain beneath the snow on the south bank of the Thames in Southwark, London."
David Cooper
David Cooper: "My grandson jumping into a hole, with me clicking at the right time to get an interesting water effect."
Brian Anderson
Brian Anderson: "The holes in this loofah seem it give it an anguished look."
Karina
Karina: "This picture was taken at my office while working extra hours trying to meet a hard deadline. It is always productive when you take five minutes out of your busy schedule to do something silly and funny that gets your team to relax."
Brenda Bent
Brenda Bent: "'Oh! We are on camera; smile little one, smile!' It was 21 years ago, my husband and I found this brick on a beach in Torquay[, Devon,] while on our honeymoon. Some years later, the little stone was found on a beach in Suffolk. We have had a few house moves over the years and 'brick and baby stone' have always been packaged up, along with an assortment of sea shells and stones, and moved with us."
Nick Colston
Nick Colston: "Looking through a melted hole in a sheet of ice at a burning candle in the background."
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "After heavy rains the reservoir was full, and this overflow at the Barragem do Monte da Rocha[, in Portugal,] seemed to open up into the centre of the Earth."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "A collection of stones with holes from the beaches near Broadstairs, Kent."
Howard Kelly
Howard Kelly: "Coober Pedy is a very small town in Australia, known as the opal capital of the world. The desolate landscape looks like it has been under attack from monster moles, as the ever hopeful miners dig deep for opals."
Daniel Furon
And finally, an image by Daniel Furon. The next theme is "tiny", and the deadline for your entries is 24 April. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.