Brenda Bent: "'Oh! We are on camera; smile little one, smile!' It was 21 years ago, my husband and I found this brick on a beach in Torquay[, Devon,] while on our honeymoon. Some years later, the little stone was found on a beach in Suffolk. We have had a few house moves over the years and 'brick and baby stone' have always been packaged up, along with an assortment of sea shells and stones, and moved with us."