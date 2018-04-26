Your pictures: Tiny
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "tiny".
-
Tim Chambers
Tim Chambers: "This was a tiny wasp on a daisy flower, taken in a park in Shanghai some time ago, but it still jumps to mind immediately seeing the 'tiny' theme. It was taken simply using a smartphone with a very cheap macro lens clipped on. I was very lucky."
-
Nia Davies
Nia Davies and Connie Piper: "We took this photo in Cardiff High School Photography Club a few days ago. It's a picture of a tiny girl being picked up by a hair clip."
-
Robyn Adams
Robyn Adams: "Drunken Chick - she got dropped in a glass of wine."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "A tiny ladybird reaches the tip of a blade of grass."
-
Laura Maddox
Laura Maddox: "A carpet of blue."
-
Graham Burdekin
Graham Burdekin: "I was trying to photograph this black stink bug in a hedge when it jumped off and landed on my shirt, so I took a photo of it there."
-
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "My friend's newborn baby had such tiny hands."
-
Becci Forster
Becci Forster: "Found this tiny lady on the floor, in some distress."
-
Liezel
Liezel: "I took this photograph of a small fragment of porcelain that I found near Cove, Scotland. It has a tiny blue bird on it and it was a very special find."
-
Faye Jansen
Faye Jansen: "I stumbled upon this tiny dwelling of what I presumed to be an emigrated Irish leprechaun whilst walking in the Adelaide Hills a few years ago. It is said that three wishes will be granted upon capture of these fairies. However, I decided to leave him in peace that day."
-
Angana Bhattacharya
Angana Bhattacharya: "Pollen thief! I clicked this in a flower show held in a winter afternoon in Jamshedpur, India. It was difficult to decide who was the better chaser: the bee chasing the nectar or my camera chasing him."
-
Tyrell Heaton
Tyrell Heaton: "I found this large leaf while running and brought it home and put my four-month-old son on it to give perspective."
-
Holly Ashton
Holly Ashton: "My art teacher's tiny pencil collection, Basel, Switzerland."
-
Karen Miranda
Karen Miranda: "Our first trip to New York and my daughters loving the ‘tiny’ Empire State Building."
-
Sam Whitaker
And finally, an image by Sam Whitaker of raindrops. The next theme is "pinhole photography", and the deadline for your entries is 1 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.