Your pictures: Pinhole photography

  • 3 May 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "pinhole photography".

  • Double exposure with a graveyard Ian McIntosh

    Ian McIntosh: "In this double exposure image, the ghosted graveyard in the foreground contrasts with Gothenburg's Liseberg amusement park beyond. Taken with a very old film camera I resurrected with a pinhole to replace the damaged lens."

  • Lighthouse Jonathan Bye

    Jonathan Bye: "The East Lighthouse at Wingland, Sutton Bridge was built in 1831 to mark the newly-channelled River Nene. It is where Peter Scott lived and painted before World War Two and was the inspiration for the setting of Paul Gallico’s The Snow Goose."

  • Sculpture on the beach Richard Digby

    Richard Digby: "A 5x4 pinhole image of Another Place, on the beach at Crosby. The exposure was around eight seconds on ISO 100 film, so the water is ill-defined."

  • Bird in the garden Kim Harrington

    Kim Harrington: "I took this shot in my back garden of a black steel bird plant hook. I really like how the pinhole photography shows the sun rays and bird silhouette."

  • Tower Bridge William Lewis

    William Lewis: "Tower Bridge on a bright sunny day taken using a matchbox camera."

  • Pt. Reyes lighthouse Larry Krauter

    Larry Krauter: "Point Reyes lighthouse is in the Point Reyes National Seashore north of San Francisco in California. The image was taken with a Pinwide pinhole body cap with an Olympus E-M5 micro four thirds digital camera. The Jpeg is a direct copy from the Raw file. No digital retouching. During the exposure a man walked into the scene and stopped to admire the view."

  • Making a pinhole camera Cameron Roberts

    Cameron Roberts: "This is a pinhole photograph taken inside my classroom while we were creating and designing our pinhole cameras."

  • Negative image of a shop Matt Davies

    Matt Davies: "This is an image I made of the shop Charlotte of Hay in Hay-on-Wye. It was taken with a radio I converted into a pinhole camera. The exposure took about 18 minutes to make."

  • Snow on a plant Lucy Bell

    And finally, an image by Lucy Bell. The next theme is "my camera", and the deadline for your entries is 8 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

