Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright MOHAMMED ABED/afp Image caption Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on 14 May.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA Image caption Auction house staff at Bonhams in Edinburgh, pose with a replica Ryder Cup. The cup, presented to Sergio Garcia in 2001 by the Professional Golfers' Association to mark its centenary, is expected to reach £6,000-£8,000 when it is sold next week.

Image copyright DIANA ULLOA / AFP Image caption Students fly a Nicaraguan national flag as they take part in a protest against the government of President Daniel Ortega in Managua. More than 50 people, mostly students, have been killed in protests against the president.

Image copyright VALERY HACHE/afp Image caption Kristen Stewart, a member of this year's jury at the Cannes film festival, flouted the ban on flat shoes by going barefoot on the red carpet. In 2015, it was reported that women had been turned away from premieres for wearing flat shoes.

Image copyright Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Image caption Atletico Madrid players lift the Europa League trophy at Stade de Lyon, France, after beating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in the Europa League Final.

Image copyright NASA Image caption Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano blasted out "ballistic blocks" the size of kitchen appliances. An ash plume rising up to two miles (more than 3,000m) could be seen from the International Space Station..

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS Image caption Military personnel take part in rehearsals for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Image copyright Charlotte Graham/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Members of the Pennine Balloon Association prepare to take to the skies over Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, near Pocklington, England.

Image copyright Susana Vera/REUTERS Image caption Women hold flares during a march to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, in Madrid, Spain.

Image copyright Max Rossi/REUTERS Image caption A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.