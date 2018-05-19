In Pictures

Week in pictures: 12 - 18 May 2018

  • 19 May 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on 14 May 2018. Image copyright MOHAMMED ABED/afp
Image caption Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on 14 May.
Auction house staff at Bonhams in Edinburgh, try to get their hands on a replica Ryder Cup. Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption Auction house staff at Bonhams in Edinburgh, pose with a replica Ryder Cup. The cup, presented to Sergio Garcia in 2001 by the Professional Golfers' Association to mark its centenary, is expected to reach £6,000-£8,000 when it is sold next week.
Students fly a Nicaraguan national flag as they take part in a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Managua on 15 May 2018. Image copyright DIANA ULLOA / AFP
Image caption Students fly a Nicaraguan national flag as they take part in a protest against the government of President Daniel Ortega in Managua. More than 50 people, mostly students, have been killed in protests against the president.
US actress and member of the Feature Film Jury Kristen Stewart removes her shoes on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film BlacKkKlansman at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. 14 May 2018. Image copyright VALERY HACHE/afp
Image caption Kristen Stewart, a member of this year's jury at the Cannes film festival, flouted the ban on flat shoes by going barefoot on the red carpet. In 2015, it was reported that women had been turned away from premieres for wearing flat shoes.
Atletico Madrid players lift The Europa League trophy after the UEFA Europa League Final between Olympique de Marseille and Club Atletico de Madrid at Stade de Lyon on 16 May 2018 in Lyon, France. Image copyright Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Image caption Atletico Madrid players lift the Europa League trophy at Stade de Lyon, France, after beating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in the Europa League Final.
Activity on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano seen from the International Space Station (ISS), 14 May 2018. Image copyright NASA
Image caption Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano blasted out "ballistic blocks" the size of kitchen appliances. An ash plume rising up to two miles (more than 3,000m) could be seen from the International Space Station..
Military personnel take part in rehearsals for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, 17 May 2018. Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS
Image caption Military personnel take part in rehearsals for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Linda Cossland-Clarke, Pilot of 3 Years Flying GHAZD, and a member of Women in Ballooning, checks the balloon fabric. Image copyright Charlotte Graham/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Members of the Pennine Balloon Association prepare to take to the skies over Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, near Pocklington, England.
Women with flares during a march to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, in Madrid, Spain, 17 May 2018. Image copyright Susana Vera/REUTERS
Image caption Women hold flares during a march to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, in Madrid, Spain.
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, 16 May 2018. Image copyright Max Rossi/REUTERS
Image caption A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

