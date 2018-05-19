In Pictures

Royal wedding 2018: In pictures

  • 19 May 2018

A selection of photos from the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Image caption Crowds of well-wishers and the world's media have been gathering in Windsor in the week leading up to the big day.
Image caption As many as 100,000 people are expected to line the town's streets.
Image caption Many arrived in trains, cars and coaches from around the country.
Image caption Well-wishers arrived early to make their their way on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle.
Image caption Many camped out overnight to secure the best viewing spot along the procession route.
Image caption Guests, including Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba, have begun arriving at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Image caption About 1,200 members of the public - many recognised for their charity work - have been invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding.
Image caption Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle as the countdown to the service begins.
Image caption St George's Chapel has been filled with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, crafted by floral designer Philippa Craddock.

