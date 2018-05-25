In pictures: The Art of Solo
Images of the art behind the film Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Adam Brockbank / Lucasfilm Ltd
The new Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, has just arrived in the UK and a book explores how the characters and sets took shape. The film tells the story of the early years of the sci-fi saga's Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford in the original films.
Adam Brockbank / Lucasfilm Ltd
The droid in the new film is called L3-37 and is played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has received praise for her work following the film's first showing in the US.
Iain McCaig / Lucasfilm Ltd
The production's concept art and sketches, storyboards and matte paintings include keyframe drawings like this one, which shows Han Solo with Chewbacca.
Patrick Faulwetter and James Clyne / Lucasfilm Ltd
There is also more detailed artwork, such as this image of the streets of Deadwood. The film, directed by Ron Howard after the original directors left mid-production, sees Solo beginning his pilot training and seeking a spaceship of his own.
Glyn Dillon / Lucasfilm Ltd
The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story by Phil Szostak and Lucasfilm is published by Abrams Books.