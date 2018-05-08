In Pictures
Top Stories
Sport World sport: 10 photos we liked this week
A selection of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Sport
The best news photos from the past week
A selection of the best news photographs from around the world, taken over the past week.
- 5 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
The winged woman
Photos of a fictional creature breaking free from African stereotypes
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Africa
How does your garden grow?
To mark National Gardening Week garden experts share photographs of the favourite parts of their own gardens.
- 1 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Africa's week in pictures: I can see you
A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Remembering photographer Shah Marai
A selection of photographs by Shah Marai who has been killed in a bombing in Kabul.
- 30 April 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Features
Our Experts
Ami Vitale: A life devoted to photography
Ami Vitale speaks about her photographic adventures and offers advice to those wanting to follow in her footsteps.
12 March 2018
Features
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter