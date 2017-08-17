Policemen stand next to vehicles in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017

Van hits crowds in Barcelona - latest updates

Summary

  1. Several people have been injured in a "massive crash", Barcelona police say
  2. People are reported to be taking cover in nearby shops and cafes
  3. Local media report the driver of the vehicle fled on foot

Live Reporting

By Hugo Bachega, Kelly-Leigh Cooper and Cherry Wilson

All times stated are UK

BreakingIncident is a terrorist attack, police say

Spanish police say the incident in Barcelona city centre is a terrorist attack.

Two gunmen entrenched in bar, Spanish media say

Two gunmen have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after a van drove through several pedestrians, several Spanish media report.

It was not immediately clear whether the men were the drivers of the van.

VIDEO: 'Everybody started to run'

Eyewitness Aamer Anwar describes the scene at Las Ramblas.

He says he heard a "crashing noise" and everyone started "screaming".

"Families were screaming, the kids, they were taking them out of prams."

Barcelona: Eyewitness describes scene
Witness: There was a loud noise. It was horrible

Marc Esparcia, a 20-year-old student who lives in Barcelona, says there was a "loud noise and everybody ran for cover". He was forced to stay inside a cafe following the incident.

There was a lot people, lots of families [at the site], this is one of the most visited sites in Barcelona.

It was horrible, there was panic. Terrible.

PM Rajoy: Priority is to attend the injured

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is in contact with all levels of government, adding that the priority is to attend the injured.

The Las Ramblas area

A stock image of the busy Las Ramblas street in Barcelona
Reuters
  • Central boulevard that runs 1.2km (0.75 miles) through the centre of Barcelona
  • Runs from the city's Placa de Catalunya (Catalonia Square) to the Christopher Columbus monument at the seafront
  • Popular with tourists because of its market stalls, bars and restaurants
  • Barcelona city council restricted traffic flow because of heavy pedestrian use of the street
'Three or four people on the ground'

Steven Turner, who works in the area, spoke to the BBC: "People in my office saw a van ramming into people on La Ramblas. I saw about three or four people laying on the ground.

"There are lots of ambulances and armed police with assault rifles around now.

"About five minutes later I heard lots of screams from the crowd and then they dispersed."

People asked to stay indoors around Plaça Catalunya

Police in Barcelona have asked people around Plaça Catalunya to stay indoors and to use social media to get in touch with friends and relatives to avoid overloading phone networks.

