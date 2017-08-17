Van hits crowds in Barcelona - latest updates
Summary
- Several people have been injured in a "massive crash", Barcelona police say
- People are reported to be taking cover in nearby shops and cafes
- Local media report the driver of the vehicle fled on foot
Live Reporting
By Hugo Bachega, Kelly-Leigh Cooper and Cherry Wilson
All times stated are UK
BreakingIncident is a terrorist attack, police say
Spanish police say the incident in Barcelona city centre is a terrorist attack.
Two gunmen entrenched in bar, Spanish media say
Two gunmen have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after a van drove through several pedestrians, several Spanish media report.
It was not immediately clear whether the men were the drivers of the van.
VIDEO: 'Everybody started to run'
Eyewitness Aamer Anwar describes the scene at Las Ramblas.
He says he heard a "crashing noise" and everyone started "screaming".
"Families were screaming, the kids, they were taking them out of prams."
Witness: There was a loud noise. It was horrible
Marc Esparcia, a 20-year-old student who lives in Barcelona, says there was a "loud noise and everybody ran for cover". He was forced to stay inside a cafe following the incident.
PM Rajoy: Priority is to attend the injured
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is in contact with all levels of government, adding that the priority is to attend the injured.
The Las Ramblas area
'Three or four people on the ground'
Steven Turner, who works in the area, spoke to the BBC: "People in my office saw a van ramming into people on La Ramblas. I saw about three or four people laying on the ground.
"There are lots of ambulances and armed police with assault rifles around now.
"About five minutes later I heard lots of screams from the crowd and then they dispersed."
People asked to stay indoors around Plaça Catalunya
Police in Barcelona have asked people around Plaça Catalunya to stay indoors and to use social media to get in touch with friends and relatives to avoid overloading phone networks.