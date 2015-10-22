Wall Street higher on good company results

After worries that some Vauxhall Zafiras could catch fire:

There are 234,938 Zafira B’s in the UK and 8,254 in Ireland (badged as Opel).

20% of these will not be affected, as they have automatic climate control.

So the likely size of the UK recall will be 20% of 235,000 - roughly 188,000.

It could be a bit less, as some of the vehicles are as much as 10 years old and may be off the road.

Vauxhall says its expecting/likely to do a recall once the root cause of the fire problem is known.