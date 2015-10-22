Wall Street higher on good company results

That's all for today from the BBC Business Live page, but tomorrow we will bring you expected economic data from Japan, France, Germany, and the Eurozone, as well as on the health of US manufacturing. The UK will also be naming and shaming companies which do not pay their staff the national minimum wage.
Wall Street closes higher on company results
Investors in the US have been impressed by company earnings today, and optimistic at hints that the European Central Bank may provide more financial stimulus to the economy after it meets in December. As a result, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 all closed up around 1.5%. McDonald's shares closed 8.1% higher as its reported its quarterly results, showing that sales in the US and China were up. But shares in American Express closed 5.3% lower after it reported in its quarterly results that revenue had missed analysts' expectations.
Forex manipulation latest: banks fined $900m
Five further banks have agreed to provide compensation in excess of $900m to the victims of foreign exchange manipulation. Lead counsel Scott+Scott said the five banks were Barclays, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). The new settlement adds to the $5.7bn already fined over forex rigging in May - those fined were Citi, Bank of America, UBS and JP Morgan.
Community Health Systems tumbles 35%
US commercial hospital group Community Health is by far the biggest loser across US stock markets at the moment. Its shares have tumbled over 35% after the company reported its quarterly results yesterday, saying that expected revenue is down due to several factors, including expected reforms in US healthcare legislation, and "general economic and business conditions". Shares
United Airlines
The parent of United Airlines, United Continental, reported record quarterly earnings but said it expects the strong dollar to dent foreign sales. Profit jumped more than 58% in the third quarter from a year earlier to $1.7bn excluding a non-cash gain of $3.2bn related to a tax allowance reversal.
EU takes court action against six countries
The EU says it will take six member states to court for failing to implement a European-wide plan designed to avoid taxpayers having to help bail out failed banks. "The European Commission has decided to refer the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden to the Court of Justice of the EU over failure to transpose legislation on Bank Recovery and Resolution (BRRD)," the Commission said in a statement. The deadline to pass the legislation was December 31, 2014 with the official launch of BRRD set for January 1, 2016.
VW scandal probe widens
More on the VW scandal investigation:
Volkswagen says it is looking into more of its diesel engines to see whether they also contain software used to manipulate emissions test data. Should the engines have a so-called "defeat device", this could widen the number of vehicles affected. VW has been embroiled in a scandal over emissions test rigging on its EA 189 engines. Read more on the BBC Business site.
Wall Street higher on McDonald's and ECB comment
Shares in the US are higher on news that the European Central Bank could continue its financial stimulus programme for the eurozone, after a review in December. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all up almost 2%. McDonald's shares are doing particularly well after the fast-food giant's quarterly results, showing that sales in the US have gone up for the first time in two years. It's shares are up almost 7.5%.
Telecoms group Cable & Wireless said it was in talks with Liberty Global about a possible cash-and-share offer for the company, reports AFP news agency. Cable & Wireless, which is active in the Caribbean and Latin America, said there could be no certainty that any firm offer would be made. After months of rumours, Liberty bought Virgin Media in February for $23.3bn.
VW scandal: affected vehicles 'may not increase'
Volkswagen said that vehicles fitted with emissions-cheating software is not likely to grow above their initial estimation of 11 million vehicles worldwide. Volkswagen said that tests have found that another type of diesel engine was not fitted with software designed to cheat pollution tests, reports AFP news agency. "It is now clear" that the questionable software installed by Volkswagen on 11 million vehicles "was not fitted" on the type of diesel engines that had replaced the EA 189 engines - which are at the heart of the massive scandal.
FTSE closes higher despite disappointing company results
The FTSE has closed up 0.4% to 6,376.28 points, led upwards by miner Glencore, its biggest winner, whose shares closed up almost 6%. Analysts however say that the FTSE's gains took their lead from comments from Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, who hinted at increased financial stimulus after a "re-examination" of its current quantitative easing programme, in the Bank's December meeting. The biggest loser on the FTSE was Travis Perkins, which reported that the housing slowdown had hit its quarterly results - its shares ended over 6% lower. Educational publishing group Pearson also saw disappointing uptake in its products in the US - it's shares closed the day 5.5% lower.
Ferrari shares up day after stock market debut
Ferrari shares are up almost 3%, the day after the supercar company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, when they ended the day up over 8%. The current share price is around $56.82 - up from the original price of $52 per share.
Vauxhall Zafira UK & Ireland recall details
John Moylan, BBC employment and industry correspondent, emails:
There are 234,938 Zafira B’s in the UK and 8,254 in Ireland (badged as Opel).
20% of these will not be affected, as they have automatic climate control.
So the likely size of the UK recall will be 20% of 235,000 - roughly 188,000.
It could be a bit less, as some of the vehicles are as much as 10 years old and may be off the road.
Vauxhall says its expecting/likely to do a recall once the root cause of the fire problem is known.
British member of parliament: Free banking is a con trick
“Free-in-credit banking is a con trick," said MP Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the British governmental Treasury Committee, after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority [CMA] released is findings on retail banking and customer current accounts. He added: "It is disappointing that the CMA have decided that it should be allowed to continue. It seems reasonable that millions of customers should be allowed to know how much they are being charged for having a bank account.
“If they did know, they might be better able to compare the different offerings from banks, and shop around.
“This part of the CMA’s conclusions is going to take a lot of justifying. Bank customers are not seeing that justification yet.
He added comments from the Treasury committee's 2011 report in to retail banking: "So–called free banking is not free. The term free–in–credit banking is a misnomer, given that consumers with positive balances pay through interest foregone".
Global stocks up on hint of more European stimulus
Stock markets around the world have risen after hints that the European Central Bank [ECB] could increase financial stimulus to buoy the economy. The comments from the ECB president Mario Draghi, analysts say, helped the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to their current gains of over 1%, following their European equivalents. France's CAC 40 and Frankfurt's DAX are both also up over 2%.
Hamley's toy shop could have Hong Kong buyer
Hamleys, the 255-year-old toy retailer, is close to being sold to a Chinese women's footwear business for a reported £100m ($154m). C.banner International Holdings suspended its shares earlier on the Hong Kong stock exchange and said it will make an announcement shortly. Hamleys is best known for its flagship store on Regent Street in London but has branched out to countries such as India, South Africa and Saudi Arabia in recent years. The deal for the retailer comes during Chinese president Xi Jinping's state visit to the UK.
Euro drops on Draghi comments
The Euro has dropped after comments by president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, who hinted that the bank could review its use of fiscal stimulus for the eurozone. He stressed the need to "re-examine" stimulus policy - or "quantitative easing" - at his December meeting. The news sent the Euro lower - it fell 1.5% against the dollar to buy $1.1, and also fell 1.1% against the Japanese yen to buy 134.4 yen.
Wall Street opens higher
The Dow Jones has opened up 0.21% to 17,180.8 points, the S&P 500 opened up 0.63% and the Nasdaq opened up 0.84%. It looks like investors have started to become impressed by recent company results - McDonald's shares are up around 7% and eBay shares are up around 10% after both reported positive quarterly results.
FTSE lower on company results; Pearson biggest loser
Shares in London are down, dragged by disappointing company results. The FTSE is currently 0.06% lower, being helped downwards by disappointing results from mining company Anglo American, whose shares are over 3.3% lower after it said it was cutting its diamond output. Construction and housing firm Travis Perkins shares are also 5% lower after it reported that the slowdown in the housing market had hit its quarterly results. But the biggest loser is educational publishing firm Pearson, whose shares are down almost 9% after it reported that uptake of its educational products in the US was disappointing. The group sold the Financial Times newspaper in July.
McDonald's sales and profit up, but revenue down
McDonald's has reported its third quarter financial results, which have beaten analysts' estimates. The world's biggest restaurant chain said that sales in the US have gone up for the first time in two years. In the three months ending September, it reported revenue of $6.6bn, down from $6.9bn compared with the same period last year. It reported that net income was $1.3bn, up from $1.06bn the year before.
Eurozone inflation to remain low, says Draghi
Inflation in the euro area will remain weak in the near-term, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi tells a press conference after the ECB held interest rates yet again. "Inflation rates will remain very low in the near term," he said.
Markets think more QE coming from ECB soon (though not today). Euro and Eurozone sovereign bond yields drop as Draghi speaks
Eurozone growth still slow
ECB president Mario Draghi tells press conference:
"The recovery in domestic demand in the euro area continues to be hampered by the necessary balance sheet adjustments in a number of sectors and the sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms."
Mario Draghi says ECB to re-examine "monetary policy accommodation" ie extent of QE in December. Possible expanded QE clearly on his mind.
'ECB to expand stimulus in December'
Jennifer McKeown is the Senior European Economist at Capital Economics.
While the ECB appears to have left policy unchanged today, we expect President Draghi to use the press conference starting at 13.30 BST to pave the way for an announcement of bigger asset purchases in December. There is a widespread expectation that Mr Draghi will hint strongly at additional policy loosening, probably in the form of bigger monthly asset purchases, in the near future. Anything else would be a disappointment and would probably see the euro rise further against the dollar."
Rate decision widely expected
The decision to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged was widely expected after the ECB cut rates to rock-bottom levels over a year ago and repeatedly said they had hit "the lower bound".
ECB leaves interest rates unchanged
The ECB, as expected, has left its benchmark interest rates unchanged.
The main rate stays remains at 0.05% and the deposit rate is kept at -0.2%.
All eyes now on the bank's press conference at 13:30 BST.
YouTube minus the adverts
Would you like to watch YouTube without the ads? Well you can, but there's a catch, you will have to pay $9.99 for the service and be in the US. Find out more by watching this video.
George Osborne welcomes 'excellent' CMA banks report
The chancellor told the Treasury Committee:
The CMA [Competition and Markets Authority] was created by this Government to promote competition. It is a powerful promoter of better services for customers in our country. I think today's report is an excellent report which points to what more we can do to give people real choices about who they bank with and the deal they get when they do their banking."
Carry on banking
There are pages and pages of recommendations published today by the CMA as part of its inquiry into current accounts.
BBC personal finance reporter Kevin Peachey has taken a look at some of the key points the CMA makes, and some that it has avoided. Read more here.
ECB meeting over interest rates
At 12:45 BST the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to announce its decision on interest rates for the eurozone.
Thursday's meeting has been taking place in Valletta, Malta, rather than Frankfurt as usual.
Don't expect much from the announcement. The ECB's deposit rate already stands at -0.2% and the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi has said that it can't be cut further.
But there will be a lot of interest in Mr Draghi's press conference at 13:30 BST.
Since March the ECB has had a stimulus package in place worth €60bn a month.
Analysts will be looking for any hints that the scheme will be expanded or extended.
I think Mr Draghi will be quite happy to leave the door ajar for more policy action in an effort to try and stem that appreciation of the euro. And I think the next meeting at the beginning of December will be hugely significant because, of course, that coincides with the updated staff economic forecast from the ECB, both in terms of CPI (consumer price index) and GDP, and if there is going to be a downgrade in the CPI assumptions, then that could be seen as the potential catalyst for additional action.
Apple to make big push into Chinese renewable energy
Apple is working with its suppliers in China to provide them with renewable energy to run their plants.
Initially Apple is financing 200 megawatts of solar energy. According to Apple that's equivalent to the power needed for 265,000 Chinese homes a year.
As part of the announcement, Foxconn, which owns the plant which assembles most of the Apple's iPhones, said it would build 400 megawatts of solar energy capacity.
Apple's long-term plan is, in partnership with its suppliers, to produce 2.2 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2020.
Journalism in Turkey: A 'scary' profession
Journalism in Turkey: A 'scary' profession
Find out what your state pension will be
BBC Radio 5 Live
Ros Altmann says that next year the government will be providing a "digital" pension statement, which will allow you to calculate your state pension options.
Nationalising UK steel 'not off the table'
Amidst bad news and closures for steel plants across the UK:
Amidst bad news and closures for steel plants across the UK:
After worries that some Vauxhall Zafiras could catch fire:
Read the full report from the CIPD here:
