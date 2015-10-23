Wall Street higher: TalkTalk hack reaction
- Facebook over $100 per share for first time
- Microsoft and Amazon shares surge on strong profits
- TalkTalk executive: all 4 million customers could be affected after cyberattack
- China cuts interest rates by 0.25%
- Maersk profit warning over shipping market slowdown
On Monday, we will bring you financial results from Philips, and WPP - the world's largest advertising agency. Japan Post is also expected to float on the stock exchange on Monday, after the government sold it and its insurance and banking subsidiaries; it's billed to be the world's biggest public offering of the year.
US shares close higher; Nasdaq surges
Shares in the US closed the week higher, buoyed by positive company results, a China rate cut, and comments yesterday from the European Central Bank hinting at more financial stimulus for the eurozone economy after December. The Dow Jones closed up 0.9% to 17,647.2 points, and the S&P 500 closed up 1.1% to 2,075.16 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq had the biggest gain though, led upwards by gains in Microsfot, Amazon and Alphabet because of positive earnings results. The Nasdaq closed up 2.27% to 5,031.86 points - the first time in two months it has ended above 5,000 points.
Wall Street higher on China rate cut and tech surge
Stock markets in the us continue their opening gains - the Dow Jones is up 1.05%, the S&P 500 is up 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has benefited the most from positive results from Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet. The Nasdaq is up over 2.5%.
Japan signs Turkmenistan gas deal
Japan and Turkmenistan have signed a raft of deals, mainly energy related, worth about $18bn (£12bn).
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on a week-long tour to a number of Central Asian states, and Turkmenistan, with its massive natural gas resources, is the first port of call.
Skechers sink on poor results
Shares in footwear firm Skechers have sunk more than 35% after the company's most recent financial results missed expectations. The company said the strong dollar reduced the value of international sales.
Brazil to 'reignite growth'
Brazil will urgently focus on improving its 2016 budget to reignite growth, even as a deteriorating economy depresses tax collection this year, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has said, reports Reuters news agency. A deepening recession and political gridlock have dragged down revenues, forcing the government to drop its goal of reaching a primary budget surplus in 2015. Instead, it now projects a massive deficit this year.
Airport expansion not only a UK issue
Few fines for increase in UK cold calls
Just four fines were issued to companies making cold calls last year despite 155,270 complaints from phone users, new figures show. Complaints about phone calls from marketers have risen sharply over the past four years since the public have been able to report them online. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) can levy fines of up to £500,000 but has never done so. It has issued 11 smaller fines since 2008. Read more on the BBC website.
Shares rebound ahead of Valeant Pharma law suit
Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares rebounded from four days of steep losses over allegations it used "phantom" pharmacies to inflate revenue with "pretend" sales, which the company plans to refute in detail on Monday. Shares are up almost 6% but analysts say that is not enough to claw back lossessince the revelations on Wednesday. The company reported revenues of $2.8bn during the three months to September.
FTSE closes higher on China rate cut
London's FTSE 100 index closed higher by 1.04% to 6,442.63 points, which analysts put down to China's decision to cut its interest rate. Comments from the European Central Bank president yesterday saying that the eurozone could receive more financial stimulus after December also buoyed investor optimism.
Pearson shares drag down FTSE
Pearson shares are still suffering, after the educational publisher said uptake of its products in the US were not doing particularly well. They are currently down over 5%, becoming the index's biggest loser currently. The group sold the Financial Times newspaper in July.
TalkTalk customers: free credit monitoring in case of data hack
TalkTalk customers will get free software to help them monitor their credit reports, after the company suffered a cyber attack in which customer bank details could have been breached by hackers. Chief executive Dido Harding is on the BBC News Channel says that credit monitoring software will be funded by TalkTalk for one year to protect customers in case their pay details were stolen in the attack.
Talk Talk chief: Unsure how much data compromised
TalkTalk's chief executive is unsure how many people are affected and whether or not all customer data was protected - or 'encrypted' - by the company. Dido Harding is on the BBC News Channel after Talk Talk suffered a cyberattack and faced criticism for not telling regulators early enough. The UK's Information Commisssioner earlier said that the kind of cyber attack Talk Talk was subject to was inexcusable for 2015. Critics say the company made itself too vulnerable by not protecting against basic attacks.
TalkTalk chief answers: Can you leave contract after cyberattack?
Talk Talk's chief executive Dido Harding is on the BBC News Channel and said that after the cyberattack which the company suffered, despite many customers now wanting to leave the company, she cannot made any decision on terms and conditions or leaving contracts until her company has finished investigations to see how many customers' details were leaked. She has said it is potentially all of her 4 million customers.
Talk Talk chief: all 4 million customers could be affected
Talk Talk's chief executive Dido Harding is on the BBC News Channel after the telecomms and internet company sustained a severe cyber attack from hackers. She says all 4 million of her customers could be affected but acknowledges that it is strange that at this point she cannot reveal the full number until more investigations are done.
Talk Talk shares recover slightly after cyberattack
Shares in telecomms and internet giant Talk Talk are now 2.35% lower, recovering from an earlier slump of 11% after news that the company had suffered a severe and sustained cyber attack from hackers.
BreakingFacebook shares over $100 per share for first time
Optimism on Wall Street is clearly infectious - all of these positive company results have driven US stock markets higher, along with news of the Chinese interest rate cut which has made investors confident, analysts say. The optimism drove Facebook shares up almost 2%, past the $100 mark for the first time, to $101.55.
UK's 'cluster' for Chinese businesses
Google's parent Alphabet rises on strong quarterly results
Shares in Alphabet - Google's new spun-off parent company - are up over 8% after the company reported positive quarterly results overnight. Alphabet has the novel web address "abc.xyz".
Amazon rises over 8% after surprise profit
Amazon shares were up around 8% shortly after opening, after the company reported a surprise profit in its quarterly earnings yesterday, thanks to increased sales in North America and more demand for its cloud products. Cloud products also helped Microsoft's profits in its quarterly earnings report yesterday.
Microsoft surges 10% on positive earnings
Shares in Microsoft are up over 10% after the company reported positive earnings yesterday, driven by a rising demand in its cloud products.
Wall Street opens higher on China rate cut and company earnings
Shares in the US opened predictably higher, following positive overnight company results, and on news that China has cut its interest rate. The Dow Jones opened up 0.32%, the Nasdaq is up almost 2%, and the S&P 500 is up almost 1%.
Talk Talk 'should have told data commissioner earlier'
The Information Commissioner Christopher Graham has told the BBC that Talk Talk should have notified his organisation earlier. He told Radio 4's World at One that the personal data watchdog was not told until 4.30 yesterday, when the attack began on Wednesday.
His office is already investigating Talk Talk over two previous data breaches. "The job of the Metropolitan Police in this case is to investigate the theft. The job of the Information Commissioner's Office is to investigate why the thieves were able to get away with it," he said.
New China-UK route 'worth £250m'
Talk Talk hack 'disappointing'
Talk Talk ransom demand
Read Kamal Ahmed's blog for more details of his interview with Talk Talk boss Dido Harding in which she reveals receiving an email demanding a ransom.
Talk Talk ransom demand
More on the Talk Talk ransom demand.
Chief executive Dido Harding says she does know if the person who contacted her via email was an individual or group. “It is hard for me to give you very much detail, but yes, we have been contacted... I don’t know whether it is an individual or a group, purporting to be the hacker,” she told BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed
Talk Talk received 'ransom demand'
Talk Talk chief executive Dido Harding tells BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed that she got an email from alleged cyber attacker (or attackers) demanding money.
China rate cut: what the experts are saying
Philip Shaw, Investec: "Whilst we are of the view that the Chinese economy isn't slowing dramatically, conditions remain weaker than authorities would prefer so it is not surprising that we have had a reduction... This for markets is a risk positive move given that the aim is to stimulate Chinese activity."
Alvin Tan, Societe Generale: "It is basically throwing more fuel into the global risk rally after Draghi's pretty bold moves yesterday."
Ilan Solot: BBH: "The economy seems to be on a bit of a slowdown trend still, but inflation is not a threat, so they are in a sweet spot for easing just now and they are taking advantage of window. This will be very positive for (China mainland) stock markets."
China rate cut lifts shares
China's interest rate cut has given a boost to Europe's share markets, while the yuan fell against the US dollar. Mining and commodities shares surged, with several stocks jumping more 2% minutes after the announcement in anticipation that the rate cut will bolster China's flagging growth. Glencore, whose shares have tumbled in recent weeks, advanced almost 4%.
China cuts interest rates
China will make "reasonable" use of interest rate cuts and reductions to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to aid its slowing economy, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted saying on state radio.
It is unusual for senior leaders to comment directly on China's RRR and interest rate policy, and the remarks are likely to reinforce views that the country needed to loosen monetary policy to stoke economic growth.
China cuts interest rates
China has cut interest rates.
The one-year lending rate has been cut by 0.25% to 4.32%.
The one-year deposit rate has been cut by 0.25% to 1.75%.
American Airlines boosted by lower fuel costs
American Airlines reported third quarter sales of $10.7bn, that's down almost 4% on the same quarter last year.
But a near 44% drop in fuel costs, helped to boost profits.
The airline reported a net income of almost $1.7bn in the third quarter.
Procter & Gamble reports 12% sales growth
Procter & Gamble has reported quarterly net earnings of $2.6bn.
That's up 31% on the same period last year, but last year's third quarter was dragged down by a one-off charge.
Sales rose 12% to $16.5bn.
The company's brands include Pampers, Crest and Braun.
TalkTalk hack: 'Of course' data should be encrypted
More from Andrew Avanessian, from the software security company Avecto.
He told the BBC:
So many cyber-security firms but so little security
Amir Mizroch, a technology editor at the Wall Street Journal makes this point:
Argentina's economy: Business Daily briefing
Argentina holds an election on Sunday. Ahead of that Business Daily has taken a look at the nation's ailing economy.
Tesla might start production in China in two years
Tesla Motors could being making its electric cars in China within two years, according to chief executive Elon Musk.
The company has struggled to sell cars in China and earlier this year the company's chief Mr Musk complained that China was the only market in which it had an excess of stock.
In the first nine months of the year Tesla sold 3,000 cars in China.
TalkTalk hack: Was customer data encrypted
Talk Talk shares recover slightly
Shares in FTSE 250 member Talk Talk are 6.5% lower, although the stock has come back from the earlier 10% loss. Meanwhile, in the FTSE 100, Pearson is the biggest faller, down a further 4.1% after yesterday's heavy decline.