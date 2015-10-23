The Information Commissioner Christopher Graham has told the BBC that Talk Talk should have notified his organisation earlier. He told Radio 4's World at One that the personal data watchdog was not told until 4.30 yesterday, when the attack began on Wednesday.

His office is already investigating Talk Talk over two previous data breaches. "The job of the Metropolitan Police in this case is to investigate the theft. The job of the Information Commissioner's Office is to investigate why the thieves were able to get away with it," he said.