Dow edges lower; FTSE 100 down 0.4%

BBC

Well here's what the Chancellor of the Exchequer had to say after the House of Lords put the brakes on his proposed changes to tax credits.

The consitutional issues raised by the vote "need to be dealt with" he said.

The Chancellor continued:

"I said I would listen and that's precisely what I intend to do. I believe we can achieve the same goal of reforming tax credits, saving the money we need to save to secure our economy while at the same time helping in the transition."

But we'll have to wait until the Autumn Statement on November 25th to hear what those "transitional" measures will be.