Dow edges lower; FTSE 100 down 0.4%
- Dow Industrials closes 0.1% lower
- TalkTalk shares down 11% following cyber-attack
- FTSE 100 closes 0.4% lower
- Aberdeen Asset Management denies sale rumours
- Tax credits bill faces crucial Lords vote
- First new railway line to London in 100 years opens
What constitutional crisis?
IAC boosted by Match
IAC interactive (which inhabits one of the most striking buildings in Manhattan) has reported a 7% rise in sales in the third quarter to $838m. Adjusted net income rose 10% to $90m.
It's dating service, Match Group reported a 19% jump in sales.
The company's other brands include the video service, Vimeo and the Daily Beast.
JPMorgan Chase to launch smartphone payment
Banking giant, JPMorgan Chase has announced a smartphone payment system called Chase Pay.
It has several features, including the ability to incorporate loyalty cards.
The service will be available in the summer of next year to Chase's customers.
Apple launched its payment system a year ago and 14% of US households with credit cards have signed up to the system, according to Phoenix Marketing International and reported by Reuters.
Osborne: Constitutional issues 'need to be dealt with'
Well here's what the Chancellor of the Exchequer had to say after the House of Lords put the brakes on his proposed changes to tax credits.
The consitutional issues raised by the vote "need to be dealt with" he said.
The Chancellor continued:
"I said I would listen and that's precisely what I intend to do. I believe we can achieve the same goal of reforming tax credits, saving the money we need to save to secure our economy while at the same time helping in the transition."
But we'll have to wait until the Autumn Statement on November 25th to hear what those "transitional" measures will be.
US stock markets mixed
The Dow Industrials has closed with a modest 0.1% loss, the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq eeked out a narrow gain.
Shares in Apple lost more than 3% ahead of its quarterly earnings due after the close of trading on Tuesday.
Here's what Michael Mussio, from FBB Capital Partners had to say about the day's trading.
McDonnell tells Osborne 'Stop digging'
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is being asked "to think again" by the opposition and members of his own party John McDonnell, shadow chancellor of the exchequer tells Sky News following the House of Lords vote.
George Osborne is personally associated with the policy to cut tax credits says Mr McDonnell.
"Stop digging yourself into a hole," Mr McDonnell tells him.
Labour motion accepted
The House of Lords has voted in favour of an amendment which would delay the government's cuts to tax credits.
New York investigates broadband speeds
Well this sounds familiar.
Three of America's biggest providers of broadband services have been asked to prove that customers are getting the internet speed they were sold.
New York's attorney general has asked Time Warner, Verizon and Cablevision for information about internet speeds since 2013.
Cablevision has said it's happy to provide the data, the other two have not commented so far.
Here in the UK the consumer watchdog Which? complained that up to three quarters of UK households were not getting the top broadband speeds advertisted.
A preview of Apple's results
Here is an interesting preview of Apple's earnings from Colin Gillis at BGC Partners.
The company reports results after the close of trading on Tuesday.
Mr Gillis estimates that Apple sold 51 million iPhones in its most recent quarter. At an average selling price of $655, that would represent 64% of Apple's sales, he says.
BreakingTalk Talk arrest
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the TalkTalk cyber attack, the UK's Metropolitan Police said. Read the story as it develops on the BBC website. Over 4 million UK customers could have had their banking details and personal information accessed by hackers in an attack last week.
US shares dragged by Apple and energy firms
Shares in Apple are down 3.3%, which analyst say is because of a "retreat" the day before its quarterly results. US stocks generally are still all lower - the Dow Jones is down 0.21%, the Nasdaq is down 0.07% and the S&P 500 is down 0.24%. Experts say the falls follow a drop in crude oil prices which dragged down energy stocks - Exxon Mobil is currently one of the biggest losers on the Dow, down 1.7%.
Bernanke: 'Too much burden' on central banks
Here's a video clip of Robert Peston's interview with the former chief of the US Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke.
He told Robert that "way too much" of the responsibility for reviving economies after the financial crisis was placed on central banks.
Politicians have 'expected too much' of central banks
Robert Peston
Economics editor
You can read more from Robert here.
Argentinian markets rise on vote result
There's been a positive reaction on Argentina's financial markets following the weekend's presidential election.
Shares in Argentine banks which trade in the US are up sharply - Banco Macro is up 19% and Grupo Financiero Galicia is 13% higher.
The price of the country's defaulted debt rose and the peso rose in value on the black market, according to Reuters.
Pro-business candidate and current mayor of Buenos Aires, Mauricio Macri won 34.4% of the vote and analysts say he has gained momentum before next month's second vote.
Key week for the Portuguese government
Could the European debt crisis be making a comeback?
Portugal's political situation could deteriorate quickly says Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics.
The new minority government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, faces a big challenge in the next few days when it presents its four-year programme to Parliament, says Ms McKeown.
The opposition may reject any austerity policies which could result in a vote of no confidence.
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft pictures
Do you like pictures of spaceships? Of course you do. Nasa has released some pictures of the SpaceX Dragon vessel on a recent mission.
In 2012 Dragon became the first private sector spacecraft to deliver cargo to the international space station.
SpaceX is controlled by billionaire Elon Musk.
Modest losses for the FTSE 100
The FTSE 100 has closed 0.4% lower at 6,417.
Anglo American fell almost 3.4%, making it the biggest loser among FTSE 100 companies.
Falling prices for industrial metals and oil hurt shares in commodity firms.
Shares in TalkTalk tumbled another 11.6%, following last week's data breach.
Compulsory encryption for customer data?
TalkTalk help 'absolute twaddle'
SNP MP John Nicolson says that the free counselling offered by TalkTalk is "absolute twaddle".
Select committee to look into TalkTalk data breach
Jesse Norman, the chair of the culture, media and sport select committee, says that his committee will be "looking closely" at the TalkTalk case.
He wants to know if TalkTalk had encrypted its data.
Culture Secretary Ed Vaizey says that companies should encrypt their data, but does not say whether TalkTalk had done so.
TalkTalk data breach: House of Commons question
The Secretary of State for culture, media and sport, Ed Vaizey has commended the chief executive of TalkTalk for her "transparency" following the announcement of a serious data breach at the company.
He will be writing again to the chiefs of FTSE 350 companies to remind them of their obligations to protect customer data and to protect themselves from attack.
Maggi to make a comeback in India
Nestle plans to resume selling Maggi noodles in November in India.
The noodles were banned back in May after government tests found lead levels that were beyond legal limits.
Since then the company has destroyed 400 million bags of Maggi products, while challenging the accuracy of those tests.
More job losses in the North Sea
Paul Johnson on changes to tax credits
BBC News Channel
Paul Johnson, who runs the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has been talking to the BBC News Channel before giving evidence on changes to tax credits to the Commons Work and Pensions Committee.
"This measure will of course leave a significant number of people a lot worse off because in the short run the chancellor's taking £3bn or £4bn out of the tax credit budget and something like £6bn in the long run.
"That's a lot of money to take from families and it will leave them worse off.
"The new National Living Wage will nothing like compensate people on average for that."
How does name-blind recruitment work?
Companies and universities are being asked to remove names from application forms in an effort to stop "unconscious bias" against potential recruits from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.
The BBC News website has been looking into how name-blind recruitment works.
US new home sales fall
US new home sales fell in September following two months of gains, according to the latest figures from the Commerce Department.
Sales of single-family homes fell 11.5% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 468,000.
September's figure was the lowest since November 2014.
My Local convenience stores
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Mike Green, chief executive of the new My Local convenience store chain, was on the Today Programme this morning.
He said that the layouts were very different to supermarkets, where you tend to put things like fruit and veg near the door.
"When you come into a convenience store, often it is about wanting immediate consumption products or snack products or impulse products or distressed shopping products," he said.
Now, I'm not right up on my convenience store lingo, but aren't distressed products ones that are about to pass their sell-by date?
So the secret to running convenience stores is to put nearly-out-of-date baked beans by the door? If only Morrisons had known.
Bridgestone buys Pep Boys
The Japanese tyre-maker Bridgestone is buying the US car parts retailer Pep Boys for $835m (£544m) in cash.
The $15 a share it's paying is 23.5% above Pep Boys' closing share price from Friday.
The 800 Pep Boys outlets in the US will add to the 2,200 stores Bridgestone already has in the US under the Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works brands.
Duke to buy Piedmont Natural Gas
There's been a big deal in the US energy business. Duke Energy is buying Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9bn (£3.2bn).
Duke supplies energy to 7.3 million customers in six states in the south east and Midwest.
Piedmont has more than a million gas customers in the southeast states.
Shares in Piedmont soared 35%, while Duke Energy is down 2%.
US shares start the week on flat note
Wall Street share markets opened little changed as investors awaited some big corporate earnings reports this week, including Apple and Twitter, and a Federal Reserve interest rate meeting.
About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones was 0.04% ahead at 17,653.78 points, while the S&P 500 eased 0.09% lower at 2,073.23. The Nasdaq lost 0.03% at 5,030.1 points.
Greece 'on the right track'
Greece's debt woes may have slipped from the headlines, but the problems have not gone away. Still, talks between Athens and its international lenders on implementing required reforms are "on the right track" despite some hurdles, the European commissioner for the euro says.
"We had very good and constructive discussions," Valdis Dombrovskis told a joint news conference after meeting with the Greek finance and economy ministers, Euclid Tsakalotos and George Stathakis.
"I think we are on the right track as regards the cooperation and as regards working towards our joint aim of restoring economic growth and job creation in Greece," said Mr Dombrovskis.
But he urged that the economic reforms be carried out "as quickly as possible".
German slowdown 'points to more QE'
Ifo index shows business confidence falling
World has ample oil supplies, IEA says
Don't expect any immediate rise in oil supplies, says the International Energy Agency. Executive director Fatih Birol says there are ample supplies stretching into the middle of 2016. And that should keep a lid on prices.
He warned, though, that Middle East tensions could disrupt supplies. "We should not forget that the Middle East is and will remain the largest oil exporting region in the world for many years to come.
"And the current turmoil in the Middle East is at a level we have not seen in several decades. What is happening in Syria, Libya, Iran and Yemen, they all tell us that oil security, energy security is a major pre-occupation for all of us."
Payday lender pays out
Noddle a doddle
Another TalkTalk customer, Steve Taylor, has had a better experience with the ID fraud protection being offered by the company in the wake of the cyber attack:
Tax credits changes explained
Confused about tax credits? Our colleagues at Newsbeat have the answers to all your questions.
VW hires strategy head
Volkswagen has hired a former GM executive to head group strategy. Thomas Sedran ran Opel in 2012-2013 and was head of Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Europe until June.
The appointment comes as VW grapples with a raft of suspensions amid the diesel emissions scandal, including the top engineers at premium brands Audi and Porsche.
220 Scottish oil jobs cut
New chairman for Pearson
Pearson has appointed Sidney Taurel, former chief executive and chairman of Eli Lilly, as its new chairman, replacing Glen Moreno.
Chief executive John Fallon said Mr Moreno had helped transform Pearson over the past decade.
Mr Taurel ran the pharmaceuticals company for a decade from 1998.
Shares in Pearson have fallen by almost a quarter over the past week following a profit warning.