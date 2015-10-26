Dow edges lower; FTSE 100 down 0.4%

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Dow Industrials closes 0.1% lower
  2. TalkTalk shares down 11% following cyber-attack
  3. FTSE 100 closes 0.4% lower
  4. Aberdeen Asset Management denies sale rumours
  5. Tax credits bill faces crucial Lords vote
  6. First new railway line to London in 100 years opens

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

That's it for today's Business Live page,I hope there was something that you liked in there. We're back on Tuesday from 06:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What constitutional crisis?

BBC Newsnight Economics Correspondent Duncan Weldon tweets:

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

IAC boosted by Match

IAC building, New York
Getty Images

IAC interactive (which inhabits one of the most striking buildings in Manhattan) has reported a 7% rise in sales in the third quarter to $838m. Adjusted net income rose 10% to $90m.

It's dating service, Match Group reported a 19% jump in sales.

The company's other brands include the video service, Vimeo and the Daily Beast.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

JPMorgan Chase to launch smartphone payment

Banking giant, JPMorgan Chase has announced a smartphone payment system called Chase Pay.

It has several features, including the ability to incorporate loyalty cards.

The service will be available in the summer of next year to Chase's customers.

Apple launched its payment system a year ago and 14% of US households with credit cards have signed up to the system, according to Phoenix Marketing International and reported by Reuters.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Osborne: Constitutional issues 'need to be dealt with'

George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer
BBC

Well here's what the Chancellor of the Exchequer had to say after the House of Lords put the brakes on his proposed changes to tax credits.

The consitutional issues raised by the vote "need to be dealt with" he said.

The Chancellor continued:

"I said I would listen and that's precisely what I intend to do. I believe we can achieve the same goal of reforming tax credits, saving the money we need to save to secure our economy while at the same time helping in the transition."

But we'll have to wait until the  Autumn Statement on November 25th to hear what those "transitional" measures will be.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

US stock markets mixed

The Dow Industrials has closed with a modest 0.1% loss, the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq eeked out a narrow gain.

Shares in Apple lost more than 3% ahead of its quarterly earnings due after the close of trading on Tuesday.

Here's what Michael Mussio, from FBB Capital Partners had to say about the day's trading.

Probably just a little bit of profit taking. We had a really strong week last week. Earnings have been coming in generally better than expected. But we still have quite a few announcements from some of those sectors that are expected to be on the weaker side. Little bit of profit taking, nothing major and we'll see where things go here as the week goes on."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McDonnell tells Osborne 'Stop digging'

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is being asked "to think again" by the opposition and members of his own party John McDonnell, shadow chancellor of the exchequer tells Sky News following the House of Lords vote.

George Osborne is personally associated with the policy to cut tax credits says Mr McDonnell.

"Stop digging yourself into a hole," Mr McDonnell tells him.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour motion accepted

The House of Lords has voted in favour of an amendment which would delay the government's cuts to tax credits. 

Laura Kuenssberg, BBC political editor tweets:

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New York investigates broadband speeds

Manhattan
ap

Well this sounds familiar.

Three of America's biggest providers of broadband services have been asked to prove that customers are getting the internet speed they were sold.

New York's attorney general has asked Time Warner, Verizon and Cablevision for information about internet speeds since 2013.

Cablevision has said it's happy to provide the data, the other two have not commented so far.

Here in the UK the consumer watchdog Which? complained that up to three quarters of UK households were not getting the top broadband speeds advertisted.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A preview of Apple's results

iPhone sellers, Hong Kong
Getty Images

Here is an interesting preview of Apple's earnings from Colin Gillis at BGC Partners.

The company reports results after the close of trading on Tuesday.

Shares are back to the level of early December 2014 as investors are concerned about iPhone unit growth slowing. We broadly view that the reason Apple trades at an earnings valuation that is a sharp discount to the broader S&P 500 is the dependency on iPhone hardware unit sales, which ultimately is both a consumer technology and brand fashion choice.

Colin GillisBGC Partners

Mr Gillis estimates that Apple sold 51 million iPhones in its most recent quarter. At an average selling price of $655, that would represent 64% of Apple's sales, he says.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingTalk Talk arrest

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the TalkTalk cyber attack, the UK's Metropolitan Police said. Read the story as it develops on the BBC website. Over 4 million UK customers could have had their banking details and personal information accessed by hackers in an attack last week.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

US shares dragged by Apple and energy firms

Shares in Apple are down 3.3%, which analyst say is because of a "retreat" the day before its quarterly results. US stocks generally are still all lower - the Dow Jones is down 0.21%, the Nasdaq is down 0.07% and the S&P 500 is down 0.24%. Experts say the falls follow a drop in crude oil prices which dragged down energy stocks - Exxon Mobil is currently one of the biggest losers on the Dow, down 1.7%. 

Apple share price graph
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bernanke: 'Too much burden' on central banks

Here's a video clip of Robert Peston's interview with the former chief of the US Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke.

He told Robert that "way too much" of the responsibility for reviving economies after the financial crisis was placed on central banks. 

Bernanke: 'Too much burden' on central banks
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Politicians have 'expected too much' of central banks

Robert Peston

Economics editor

As the chairman of the US Federal Reserve during the crash and Great Recession, Ben Bernanke is the most influential central banker of our age. So it matters that he says western politicians expected too much of central bankers over the past few years, and that governments were too obsessed with making budget cuts. In an interview with me, he says that the administrations of the US, UK and eurozone over-did austerity.

You can read more from Robert here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Argentinian markets rise on vote result

Mayor of Buenos Aires, Mauricio Macri
Get

There's been a positive reaction on Argentina's financial markets following the weekend's presidential election.

Shares in Argentine banks which trade in the US are up sharply - Banco Macro is up 19% and Grupo Financiero Galicia is 13% higher.

The price of the country's defaulted debt rose and the peso rose in value on the black market, according to Reuters.

Pro-business candidate and current mayor of Buenos Aires, Mauricio Macri won 34.4% of the vote and analysts say he has gained momentum before next month's second vote. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Key week for the Portuguese government

The president of the Portuguese Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho
EPA

Could the European debt crisis be making a comeback?

Portugal's political situation could deteriorate quickly says Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics.

The new minority government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, faces a big challenge in the next few days when it presents its four-year programme to Parliament, says Ms McKeown.

The opposition may reject any austerity policies which could result in a vote of no confidence.

Even if the Government gets through the next week intact, it will struggle to implement its plans in future amid public resistance and opposition within parliament.

Jennifer McKeownCapital Economics
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft pictures

SpaceX Dragon
NASA

Do you like pictures of spaceships? Of course you do. Nasa has released some pictures of the SpaceX Dragon vessel on a recent mission. 

In 2012 Dragon became the first private sector spacecraft to deliver cargo to the international space station.

SpaceX is controlled by billionaire Elon Musk.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Modest losses for the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 has closed 0.4% lower at 6,417.

Anglo American fell almost 3.4%, making it the biggest loser among FTSE 100 companies.

Falling prices for industrial metals and oil hurt shares in commodity firms.

Shares in TalkTalk tumbled another 11.6%, following last week's data breach.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Compulsory encryption for customer data?

BBC Business Editor Kamal Ahmed tweets:

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

TalkTalk help 'absolute twaddle'

SNP MP John Nicolson says that the free counselling offered by TalkTalk is "absolute twaddle".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Select committee to look into TalkTalk data breach

Jesse Norman, the chair of the culture, media and sport select committee, says that his committee will be "looking closely" at the TalkTalk case.

He wants to know if TalkTalk had encrypted its data.

Culture Secretary Ed Vaizey says that companies should encrypt their data, but does not say whether TalkTalk had done so.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

TalkTalk data breach: House of Commons question

Ed Vaizey, secretary for culture media and sport
BBC

The Secretary of State for culture, media and sport, Ed Vaizey has commended the chief executive of TalkTalk for her "transparency" following the announcement of a serious data breach at the company.

He will be writing again to the chiefs of FTSE 350 companies to remind them of their obligations to protect customer data and to protect themselves from attack.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Maggi to make a comeback in India

Maggi noodles
afp

Nestle plans to resume selling Maggi noodles in November in India.

The noodles were banned back in May after government tests found lead levels that were beyond legal limits.

Since then the company has destroyed 400 million bags of Maggi products, while challenging the accuracy of those tests.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More job losses in the North Sea

BBC Scotland Business and Economics Editor Douglas Fraser tweets:

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Paul Johnson on changes to tax credits

BBC News Channel

Paul Johnson
BBC

Paul Johnson, who runs the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has been talking to the BBC News Channel before giving evidence on changes to tax credits to the Commons Work and Pensions Committee.

"This measure will of course leave a significant number of people a lot worse off because in the short run the chancellor's taking £3bn or £4bn out of the tax credit budget and something like £6bn in the long run.

"That's a lot of money to take from families and it will leave them worse off.

"The new National Living Wage will nothing like compensate people on average for that."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

How does name-blind recruitment work?

Interview panel
Thinkstock

Companies and universities are being asked to remove names from application forms in an effort to stop "unconscious bias" against potential recruits from black and ethnic minority backgrounds. 

The BBC News website has been looking into how name-blind recruitment works.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

US new home sales fall

A new home in Washington DC
Getty Images

US new home sales fell in September following two months of gains, according to the latest figures from the Commerce Department.

Sales of single-family homes fell 11.5% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 468,000. 

September's figure was the lowest since November 2014.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

My Local convenience stores

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Mike Green, chief executive of the new My Local convenience store chain, was on the Today Programme this morning.

He said that the layouts were very different to supermarkets, where you tend to put things like fruit and veg near the door.

"When you come into a convenience store, often it is about wanting immediate consumption products or snack products or impulse products or distressed shopping products," he said.

Now, I'm not right up on my convenience store lingo, but aren't distressed products ones that are about to pass their sell-by date? 

So the secret to running convenience stores is to put nearly-out-of-date baked beans by the door? If only Morrisons had known.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bridgestone buys Pep Boys

Bridgestone sign in Japan
Getty Images

The Japanese tyre-maker Bridgestone is buying the US car parts retailer Pep Boys for $835m (£544m) in cash.

The $15 a share it's paying is 23.5% above Pep Boys' closing share price from Friday.

The 800 Pep Boys outlets in the US will add to the 2,200 stores Bridgestone already has in the US under the Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works brands.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Duke to buy Piedmont Natural Gas

There's been a big deal in the US energy business. Duke Energy is buying Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9bn (£3.2bn).

Duke supplies energy to 7.3 million customers in six states in the south east and Midwest. 

Piedmont has more than a million gas customers in the southeast states.

Shares in Piedmont soared 35%, while Duke Energy is down 2%.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

US shares start the week on flat note

Wall Street share markets opened little changed as investors awaited some big corporate earnings reports this week, including Apple and Twitter, and a Federal Reserve interest rate meeting.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones was 0.04% ahead at 17,653.78 points, while the S&P 500 eased 0.09% lower at 2,073.23. The Nasdaq lost 0.03% at 5,030.1 points.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Greece 'on the right track'

Man holding a Greek flag
Reuters

Greece's debt woes may have slipped from the headlines, but the problems have not gone away. Still, talks between Athens and its international lenders on implementing required reforms are "on the right track" despite some hurdles, the European commissioner for the euro says.

"We had very good and constructive discussions," Valdis Dombrovskis told a joint news conference after meeting with the Greek finance and economy ministers, Euclid Tsakalotos and George Stathakis.

"I think we are on the right track as regards the cooperation and as regards working towards our joint aim of restoring economic growth and job creation in Greece," said Mr Dombrovskis.

But he urged that the economic reforms be carried out "as quickly as possible". 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

German slowdown 'points to more QE'

Ifo index shows business confidence falling

The small fall in the German Ifo index in October echoes the message from other indicators that growth is now slowing and broadly supports the case for additional ECB stimulus... While we do not see German growth screeching to a halt, it seems clear that a modest slowdown is underway at a time when the economy’s spare capacity has only just been used up. This suggests that inflationary pressure is unlikely to build even in the euro-zone’s strongest economy and helps to justify a likely expansion of quantitative easing in December."

Jennifer McKeownSenior European Economist, Capital Economics
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

World has ample oil supplies, IEA says

Burning flare from oil rig
BBC

Don't expect any immediate rise in oil supplies, says the International Energy Agency. Executive director Fatih Birol says there are ample supplies stretching into the middle of 2016. And that should keep a lid on prices.

He warned, though, that Middle East tensions could disrupt supplies. "We should not forget that the Middle East is and will remain the largest oil exporting region in the world for many years to come.

"And the current turmoil in the Middle East is at a level we have not seen in several decades. What is happening in Syria, Libya, Iran and Yemen, they all tell us that oil security, energy security is a major pre-occupation for all of us."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Payday lender pays out

Personal finance reporter Keavin Peachey tweets:

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Noddle a doddle

Another TalkTalk customer, Steve Taylor, has had a better experience with the ID fraud protection being offered by the company in the wake of the cyber attack: 

I successfully signed up with Noddle yesterday. The instructions/slideshow on TalkTalk’s website were simple to follow. They (and Noddle's website) were clear that the request for credit card details were for proof of ID only and that you would not be charged. Once your Noddle account is created and you have logged in then you can add the free alerts that TalkTalk is offering. I had no problem doing this and have the confirmations from Noddle. It took a while for Noddle to send the “click here to confirm your ID” email, but I assume that they are having 4 million TalkTalk customers all trying to sign up at the same time."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tax credits changes explained

Confused about tax credits? Our colleagues at Newsbeat have the answers to all your questions.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

VW hires strategy head

VW
Getty Images

Volkswagen has hired a former GM executive to head group strategy. Thomas Sedran ran Opel in 2012-2013 and was head of Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Europe until June. 

The appointment comes as VW grapples with a raft of suspensions amid the diesel emissions scandal, including the top engineers at premium brands Audi and Porsche. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

220 Scottish oil jobs cut

Douglas Fraser, BBC Scottish business editor, tweets:

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New chairman for Pearson

Sidney Taurel
Getty Images

Pearson has appointed Sidney Taurel, former chief executive and chairman of Eli Lilly, as its new chairman, replacing Glen Moreno.

Chief executive John Fallon said Mr Moreno had helped transform Pearson over the past decade.

Mr Taurel ran the pharmaceuticals company for a decade from 1998.

Shares in Pearson have fallen by almost a quarter over the past week following a profit warning.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top