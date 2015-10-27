Apple's chief executive Tim Cook tells analysts that everywhere he looks he sees "significant opportunity".

He is confident iPhone sales will continue to growth in the current quarter.

The iPhone is seeing the highest rate of users switching from Android based phones, 30% of sales in the previous quarters came from so-called switchers.

He also cites the massive growth in the Chinese middle class.

He also talks about the $25bn "enterprise business" - or selling to corporations. He expects "significant actions" to deepen that business.