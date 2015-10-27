Apple sales soar; Twitter disappoints
Summary
- Apple sells 48 million iPhones in fourth quarter
- Twitter shares tumble after third quarter results
- US shares post modest losses
- FTSE 100 closes 0.8% lower
- Apple reports quarterly results after close of trading
- UK economic growth falls to 0.5% in third quarter
- TalkTalk maintains cancellation fees
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Apple boss sees significant opportunity everywhere
Apple's chief executive Tim Cook tells analysts that everywhere he looks he sees "significant opportunity".
He is confident iPhone sales will continue to growth in the current quarter.
The iPhone is seeing the highest rate of users switching from Android based phones, 30% of sales in the previous quarters came from so-called switchers.
He also cites the massive growth in the Chinese middle class.
He also talks about the $25bn "enterprise business" - or selling to corporations. He expects "significant actions" to deepen that business.
Apple's cash pile hits $205.7bn
Apple says it has $205.7bn of cash. The chief financial officer says 91% of that is held outside the United States.
Apple results: iPhone sales in China up 120%
This from Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri.
He mentions that sales of iPhones rose 120% on mainland China during the most recent quarter.
The average selling price of an iPhone was $670.
Sales of iPads fell to 9.9 million from 12.3 million in the same quarter in the previous year.
Apple results: Sales in China double
Apple chief executive Tim Cook has been holding a conference call following his company's fourth quarter results.
He reels off statistics that show just how massive and successful Apple has become.
Annual revenue in greater China has almost doubled compared to the previous fiscal year.
The company is on track to have 40 stores in China by mid 2016.
Sales of the Apple Watch were ahead of expectations in the quarter.
And the app store had a record quarter.
Apple 'ever more' reliant on iPhone sales
Marks and Spencer: 'Technical difficulties' with website
Marks and Spencer's website is offline. This is the company's explanation.
Apple's 'mind-boggling' cash pile
Wake Up To Money Presenter Adam Parsons tweets:
Why are Twitter shares tanking?
New York business reporter Michelle Fleury tweets:
Apple: Outlook for current quarter
Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2016 first quarter:
In a statement with the results Apple chief executive Tim Cook said:
Apple sells 48 million iPhones in fourth quarter
Apple sales jumped 22% to $51.5bn in its most recent quarter.
The company sold 48.05 million iPhones in the fourth quarter, which was slightly fewer than expected.
The company reported a net income of $11.1bn.
Twitter shares tumble in after hours trading
Shares in Twitter have tumbled in after hours trading after the company reported third quarter results.
Sales rose to $569m compared that's up 58% on the same period last year.
But investors were disappointed by the slow growth in active user numbers.
That figure increased to 320 million, up just 1.2% from the previous quarter.
Analysts said that the company's outlook for the fourth quarter was also a bit disappointing.
US shares edge lower
US shares closed with a modest loss. The Dow Industrials lost 0.24% to close at 17,581.
The S&P 500 was down 0.26% at 2,065.
The Nasdaq was little changed for the day, down 5 points at 5,030.
Marks and Spencer website offline
The Marks and Spencer website is down. We are investigating.
IBM transactions under investigation
IBM says that federal authorities are investigating how the company accounted for some of its business transactions in the United States, the UK and Ireland.
IBM did not supply much in the way of detail, but said it found out about the investigation in August.
Its shares are down almost 4%.
UK economy: In good health
Charles Read, Online Finance Editor at The Economist magazine says we shouldn't worry too much about the slowdown in the UK economy revealed by today's GDP figures.
On BBC News he points out that the service sector, which accounts for 80% of the economy, grew faster in the third quarter than the previous quarter.
He also expects today's growth figure of 0.5% to be revised upwards in the coming months.
Mr Read says the biggest drag on the economy is the strong pound.
It's still the year 2000 for Italy and Greece
The European think tank, Bruegel tweets this:
Wall Street lower on company earnings
Shares in the US are lower after investors were disappointed with company earnings results. Analysts say that further declines in crude oil prices are also to blame. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq are down around 0.3%, and the S&P 500 is down almost 0.5%.
Troubled Valeant gets key investor support
Shares of troubled Canadian drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals rose on the support of a key shareholder - they are currently up around 1%. Shares fell 35% over the last week following a report questioning Valeant's relationship with a speciality pharmacy. Hedge fund owner Bill Ackman said he has swept up 2 million shares as their price fell in the aftermath of damning accusations from Citron Research in the US. Read more on the BBC Business site.
Broadband for schools row
Rory has an update on the row over the broadband supplied to schools.
Here's part of the statement:
SABMiller to ask for deadline extension - report
SABMiller plans to ask UK regulators to extend a deadline for AB InBev to make a formal takeover offer, according to Bloomberg.
Both sides want more time to discuss the deal with shareholders and assemble the financing, the report says.
The current deadline is 17:00 GMT on Wednesday. The Takeover Panel has already granted a two-week extension from the the original deadline of 14 October.
You could put it that way
Apple results: A reminder
Here's a reminder of how Apple performed in the quarter to 27 June.
Walgreens in talks to buy Rite Aid - report
The second and third largest chains of pharmacy stores in the US are in advanced talks to combine, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Walgreens Boots Alliance could announce a deal to buy Rite Aid later on Wednesday the report says.
Rite Aid currently has a market value of $6bn.
FTSE 100 loses 0.8%
The FTSE 100 closed 0.8% lower, dragged down by steep losses for mining shares.
Anglo American fell 5.7%, BHP Billiton was down 3.5% and Glencore fell 3.4%.
Investors are also slightly wary ahead of a meeting on interest rate policy makers at the US Federal Reserve, which ends on Wednesday.
Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Global Research said:
Steel boss calls for level playing field
Luis Sanz, chief executive officer of Celsa Steel UK reels off some stunning statistics about the state of the UK steel market.
Celsa has one of the most efficient electrical furnaces in Europe but still can't compete with some of the imports.
He gives the example of steel reinforcing bars.
In just 7 months of this year 26,000 tonnes of that product were exported from China, that's a 500% increase on all of 2013.
Almost all of those bars went to the UK, where China now claims 40% of the market share.
As for electricity, his company pays 2.8 times as much for electricity as his Germany competitors.
New flavours for Raspberry Pi
BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones tweets:
Unions not in steel working groups
BBC industry correspondent John Moylan tweets:
UK steel: 'Potentially further casualties'
Gareth Stace, the director of UK Steel which lobbies on behalf of the steel industry, says the government has been slow in seeking help for the steel industry.
In particular he says that funds could have been released under an existing package to help with high energy costs in the UK.
The government applied to Brussels to get that move approved at the beginning of the year, but is only now going to Brussels to hurry things along.
Time is pressing, Mr Stace says. If the steel sector has to wait months for support then "there's potentially further casualties".
Extra time for UK steel over emissions
The government has confirmed that the steel industry will receive extra time to comply with new European Union rules on emissions.
Specific plants will be granted an additional four and a half years to meet more stringent targets.
The government has submitted a list of UK steel plants to the European Commission for approval.
Finding Scotland's movie locations
BBC Scotland business and economics editor Douglas Fraser tweets:
Apple results: Impact of iPhone 6 sales
Here are some thoughts on Apple's upcoming results from chief market strategist Colin Cieszynski from CMC Markets.
He also adds:
School broadband story 'makes waves'
BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones tweets:
Osborne on House of Lords vote
Mr Osborne seemed to soften his tone over Monday night's vote by the House of Lords, which delayed his proposed cuts to tax credits.
BBC economics editor Robert Peston asked Mr Osborne if his belief in an elected upper house had been strengthened by the situation.
You can watch his reply below.
Osborne on tax credits: 'Of course we'll help'
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne underlined today that the government will help out those who are going to lose from the government's planned cuts to tax credits.
"Yes of course we'll help in the transition," he told Robert Peston.
"But let's not lose sight of the destination which is that low-welfare, high-wage economy."
He said there would be more detail about the measures in the Autumn Statement next month.
The chancellor did not deny that he could achieve a budget surplus by the end of this parliament, even without the planned cuts to tax credits.
Bentley recalls cars
This won't affect many of you but Bentley Motors is recalling all its Continental GT/GTC/Flying Spur and new Flying Spur models built between February 2011 and June 2014.
The company wants to fix a bolted connection for a battery cable joint that could potentially come loose.
In total 27,640 cars are affected by the recall. To put that in context, last year the firm produced 11,020 cars.
Bentley says the fix will take about two hours.
The owner of the Bentley pictured above might want to allow a little extra time for maintenance. Are they supposed to fly?
Sugar and spice and...
The Word Service's Biz Daily has been looking at India's love of all things sweet. Bengalis have a particularly sweet tooth apprently, but what about the health consequences?
US consumer confidence falls in October
US consumer confidence fell in October, according to the latest data from the Conference Board.
It's consumer confidence index fell to 97.6 in October, down from 102.6 in September.
Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board said:
US house price growth steady in August - report
Growth in US house prices edged higher in August.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas rose 5.1% in August, that's up from 4.9% in July.
San Francisco, Denver and Portland reported the highest annual gains of 10.7%,10.7% and 9.4% respectively.
Sartorial satire?
BBC economics editor tweets
(You might remember a little fuss back in September when Robert interviewed Mr Osborne without a tie. Here's what the Daily Mail had to say at the time.)
US shares open lower
Shares on Wall Street have opened lower as investors assess mixed earnings reports and data showing durable goods orders slipped in September. The Dow Jones industrial average has fallen 68.92 points, or 0.39%, at 17,554.13, the S&P 500 is down 7.39 points, or 0.36%, at 2,063.79 and the Nasdaq is 9.88 points, or 0.2%, lower at 5,024.83.