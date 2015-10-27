Apple sales soar; Twitter disappoints

Summary

  1. Apple sells 48 million iPhones in fourth quarter
  2. Twitter shares tumble after third quarter results
  3. US shares post modest losses
  4. FTSE 100 closes 0.8% lower
  5. Apple reports quarterly results after close of trading
  6. UK economic growth falls to 0.5% in third quarter
  7. TalkTalk maintains cancellation fees

Live Reporting

By Ben Morris

All times stated are UK

Apple boss sees significant opportunity everywhere

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook tells analysts that everywhere he looks he sees "significant opportunity".

He is confident iPhone sales will continue to growth in the current quarter.

The iPhone is seeing the highest rate of users switching from Android based phones, 30% of sales in the previous quarters came from so-called switchers.

He also cites the massive growth in the Chinese middle class.

He also talks about the $25bn "enterprise business" - or selling to corporations. He expects "significant actions" to deepen that business.

Apple's cash pile hits $205.7bn

Apple says it has $205.7bn of cash. The chief financial officer says 91% of that is held outside the United States.

Apple results: iPhone sales in China up 120%

This from Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri.

He mentions that sales of iPhones rose 120% on mainland China during the most recent quarter.

The average selling price of an iPhone was $670.

Sales of iPads fell to 9.9 million from 12.3 million in the same quarter in the previous year.

Apple results: Sales in China double

Apple store California
Getty Images

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has been holding a conference call following his company's fourth quarter results.

He reels off statistics that show just how massive and successful Apple has become.

Annual revenue in greater China has almost doubled compared to the previous fiscal year.

The company is on track to have 40 stores in China by mid 2016.

Sales of the Apple Watch were ahead of expectations in the quarter.

And the app store had a record quarter.

Apple 'ever more' reliant on iPhone sales

View more on twitter
Marks and Spencer: 'Technical difficulties' with website

Marks and Spencer's website is offline. This is the company's explanation.

Marks and Spencer says it is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its website and has temporarily suspended operations. It is working hard to get the problem fixed.

Apple's 'mind-boggling' cash pile

Wake Up To Money Presenter Adam Parsons tweets:

View more on twitter
Why are Twitter shares tanking?

New York business reporter Michelle Fleury tweets:

View more on twitter
Apple: Outlook for current quarter

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2016 first quarter:

  • revenue between $75.5 billion and $77.5 billion
  • gross margin between 39 percent and 40 percent

In a statement with the results Apple chief executive Tim Cook said:

Fiscal 2015 was Apple’s most successful year ever, with revenue growing 28% to nearly $234 billion... We are heading into the holidays with our strongest product lineup yet"

Apple sells 48 million iPhones in fourth quarter

Apple sales jumped 22% to $51.5bn in its most recent quarter.

The company sold 48.05 million iPhones in the fourth quarter, which was slightly fewer than expected.

The company reported a net income of $11.1bn. 

Twitter shares tumble in after hours trading

Twitter logo
AP

Shares in Twitter have tumbled in after hours trading after the company reported third quarter results.

Sales rose to $569m compared that's up 58% on the same period last year.

But investors were disappointed by the slow growth in active user numbers.

That figure increased to 320 million, up just 1.2% from the previous quarter.

Analysts said that the company's outlook for the fourth quarter was also a bit disappointing.

US shares edge lower

US shares closed with a modest loss. The Dow Industrials lost 0.24% to close at 17,581.

The S&P 500 was down 0.26% at 2,065.

The Nasdaq was little changed for the day, down 5 points at 5,030.

Marks and Spencer website offline

M&S website
BBC

The Marks and Spencer website is down. We are investigating.

IBM transactions under investigation

IBM logo
Getty Images

IBM says that federal authorities are investigating how the company accounted for some of its business transactions in the United States, the UK and Ireland.

IBM did not supply much in the way of detail, but said it found out about the investigation in August.

Its shares are down almost 4%.

UK economy: In good health

Charles Read (right) from the Economist magazine
BBC

Charles Read, Online Finance Editor at The Economist magazine says we shouldn't worry too much about the slowdown in the UK economy revealed by today's GDP figures.

On BBC News he points out that the service sector, which accounts for 80% of the economy, grew faster in the third quarter than the previous quarter. 

He also expects today's growth figure of 0.5% to be revised upwards in the coming months.

Mr Read says the biggest drag on the economy is the strong pound.

Wall Street lower on company earnings

Shares in the US are lower after investors were disappointed with company earnings results. Analysts say that further declines in crude oil prices are also to blame.  The Dow Jones and Nasdaq are down around 0.3%, and the S&P 500 is down almost 0.5%.

Dow Jones share price graph
BBC
Troubled Valeant gets key investor support

Shares of troubled Canadian drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals rose on the support of a key shareholder - they are currently up around 1%. Shares fell 35% over the last week following a report questioning Valeant's relationship with a speciality pharmacy. Hedge fund owner Bill Ackman said he has swept up 2 million shares as their price fell in the aftermath of damning accusations from Citron Research in the US. Read more on the BBC Business site.

Bill Ackman
Getty Images
Broadband for schools row

Rory has an update on the row over the broadband supplied to schools.

View more on twitter

Here's part of the statement:

LGfL has not, has never, and will never block emails from competitors because they are competitors. What it does do, is to provide a number of security elements to protect schools, which include spam filtering

SABMiller to ask for deadline extension - report

SABMiller plans to ask UK regulators to extend a deadline for AB InBev to make a formal takeover offer, according to Bloomberg.

Both sides want more time to discuss the deal with shareholders and assemble the financing, the report says.

The current deadline is 17:00 GMT on Wednesday. The Takeover Panel has already granted a two-week extension from the the original deadline of 14 October.

Apple results: A reminder

Apple window display
Reuters

Here's a reminder of how Apple performed in the quarter to 27 June.

Walgreens in talks to buy Rite Aid - report

Walgreens, Times Square
Reuters

The second and third largest chains of pharmacy stores in the US are in advanced talks to combine, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Walgreens Boots Alliance could announce a deal to buy Rite Aid later on Wednesday the report says.

Rite Aid currently has a market value of $6bn.

FTSE 100 loses 0.8%

The FTSE 100 closed 0.8% lower, dragged down by steep losses for mining shares.

Anglo American fell 5.7%, BHP Billiton was down 3.5% and Glencore fell 3.4%.

Investors are also slightly wary ahead of a meeting on interest rate policy makers at the US Federal Reserve, which ends on Wednesday.

Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Global Research said:

Resources are under pressure today. There is continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for global growth and there is also some caution ahead of the Fed meeting"

Steel boss calls for level playing field

Luis Sanz, chief executive Celsa Steel
BBC

Luis Sanz, chief executive officer of Celsa Steel UK reels off some stunning statistics about the state of the UK steel market.

Celsa has one of the most efficient electrical furnaces in Europe but still can't compete with some of the imports.

He gives the example of steel reinforcing bars.

In just 7 months of this year 26,000 tonnes of that product were exported from China, that's a 500% increase on all of 2013.

Almost all of those bars went to the UK, where China now claims 40% of the market share.

As for electricity, his company pays 2.8 times as much for electricity as his Germany competitors.

New flavours for Raspberry Pi

BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones tweets:

View more on twitter
Unions not in steel working groups

BBC industry correspondent John Moylan tweets:

View more on twitter
UK steel: 'Potentially further casualties'

Steel workers
Getty Images

Gareth Stace, the director of UK Steel which lobbies on behalf of the steel industry, says the government has been slow in seeking help for the steel industry.

In particular he says that funds could have been released under an existing package to help with high energy costs in the UK.

The government applied to Brussels to get that move approved at the beginning of the year, but is only now going to Brussels to hurry things along.

Time is pressing, Mr Stace says. If the steel sector has to wait months for support then "there's potentially further casualties".

Extra time for UK steel over emissions

The government has confirmed that the steel industry will receive extra time to comply with new European Union rules on emissions.

Specific plants will be granted an additional four and a half years to meet more stringent targets.

The government has submitted a list of UK steel plants to the European Commission for approval.

Finding Scotland's movie locations

BBC Scotland business and economics editor Douglas Fraser tweets:

View more on twitter
Apple results: Impact of iPhone 6 sales

Here are some thoughts on Apple's upcoming results from chief market strategist Colin Cieszynski from CMC Markets.

Apple recently launched its iPhone 6 products. Opening weekend results are to be split over the next two quarters, with sales up to the Saturday night included in the current report and from the Sunday onward to be in the next report. This raises the risk of disappointment depending on which days saw stronger sales.

He also adds:

Recent announcements from Google teaming up with LG on new Nexus phones and Microsoft’s recent launch of the Windows 10 for computers and mobile devices indicate that competitors keep attempting to eat Apple’s lunch.

School broadband story 'makes waves'

BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones tweets:

View more on twitter
Osborne on House of Lords vote

Mr Osborne seemed to soften his tone over Monday night's vote by the House of Lords, which delayed his proposed cuts to tax credits.

BBC economics editor Robert Peston asked Mr Osborne if his belief in an elected upper house had been strengthened by the situation.

You can watch his reply below.

Osborne appears to soften tone on House of Lords
Osborne on tax credits: 'Of course we'll help'

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne underlined today that the government will help out those who are going to lose from the government's planned cuts to tax credits.

"Yes of course we'll help in the transition," he told Robert Peston.

"But let's not lose sight of the destination which is that low-welfare, high-wage economy."

He said there would be more detail about the measures in the Autumn Statement next month.

The chancellor did not deny that he could achieve a budget surplus by the end of this parliament, even without the planned cuts to tax credits.

Bentley recalls cars

Bentley Continental
BBC

This won't affect many of you but Bentley Motors is recalling all its Continental GT/GTC/Flying Spur and new Flying Spur models built between February 2011 and June 2014.

The company wants to fix a bolted connection for a battery cable joint that could potentially come loose.

In total 27,640 cars are affected by the recall. To put that in context, last year the firm produced 11,020 cars.

Bentley says the fix will take about two hours.

The owner of the Bentley pictured above might want to allow a little extra time for maintenance. Are they supposed to fly?

Sugar and spice and...

The Word Service's Biz Daily has been looking at India's love of all things  sweet. Bengalis have a particularly sweet tooth apprently, but what about the health consequences?

India loves sweets, especially in Bengal, but what about the health consequences?
US consumer confidence falls in October

US consumer confidence fell in October, according to the latest data from the Conference Board.

It's consumer confidence index fell to 97.6 in October, down from 102.6 in September.

Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board said:  

Despite the decline, consumers still rate current conditions favorably, but they do not anticipate the economy strengthening much in the near-term.”

US house price growth steady in August - report

San Francisco skyline
Getty Images

Growth in US house prices edged higher in August.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas rose 5.1% in August, that's up from 4.9% in July.

San Francisco, Denver and Portland reported the highest annual gains of 10.7%,10.7% and 9.4% respectively.

Sartorial satire?

BBC economics editor tweets

View more on twitter

(You might remember a little fuss back in September when Robert interviewed Mr Osborne without a tie. Here's what the Daily Mail had to say at the time.)

US shares open lower

Shares on Wall Street have opened lower as investors assess mixed earnings reports and data showing durable goods orders slipped in September. The Dow Jones industrial average has fallen 68.92 points, or 0.39%, at 17,554.13, the S&P 500 is down 7.39 points, or 0.36%, at 2,063.79 and the Nasdaq is 9.88 points, or 0.2%, lower at 5,024.83. 

