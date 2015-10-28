Dow closes up 1%; Deutsche Bank cuts dividend
Summary
- US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates on hold
- Dow Industrials close 1% higher
- Deutsche Bank dumps 2015 and 2016 dividends
- FTSE 100 closes more than 1% higher
- Carl Icahn calls for breakup of insurer AIG
- Volkswagen slumps to €2.5bn pre-tax loss
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Watch for US growth figures on Thursday
Here's something to watch for tomorrow.
The US government will release its first estimate of economic growth during the July to September quarter.
Economists are expecting an annual growth rate of 1.7%.
That would be a sharp slowdown from the April to June quarter when the annual rate was 3.9%.
You can expect pundits to obsess over the data, despite the fact that the GDP figures are nearly always revised in later months.
The numbers will be released at 12:30 GMT.
December US rate hike 'not out of the question'
Capital Economics thinks the Fed will start raising interest rates next year, but does not rule out a move in December.
Rory bemused by Virgin broadband deal
GoPro shares tumble in after hours trading
Shares in GoPro have slumped by almost 14% in after hours trading.
The company, which makes video cameras favoured by extreme sports types, announced third quarter results.
The company has plenty of good news to share - sales jumped 43% to $400m and net income rose 29% to almost $19m.
However, chief executive Nicholas Woodman said "business in the third quarter was clearly more difficult than anticipated".
The company also announced a $300m share repurchase.
EU attacked over new emissions standards
A row has blown up over new European Commission standards for car emissions.
The European Commission has agreed new standards for real world driving tests. It says they are tougher, but they include 50% leeway for manufacturers.
Campaigners are furious about that leeway.
Greg Archer from Transport & Environment said:
The new standards need to be signed off by the EU Parliament and the European Council .
US shares close higher
The Dow Industrials has closed more than 1% higher. The index wobbled after the interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.
But in the end it closed up 1.1% at 17,779.
The S&P 500 added 1.2% to close at 2,090.
And the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.3% higher at 5,095.
Qatar takes big stake in Manhattan project
You might rememberthat earlier this yearLondon's Canary Wharf office complex was bought by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and US investor Brookfield Property Partners.
Well, those two have teamed up again, this time to finance an $8.6bn development on the west side of Manhattan.
Five buildings are planned, including a 62-storey residential tower and a 67-storey office block.
Qatar Investment Authority will own a 44% stake in the development.
BreakingDeutsche Bank eliminates 2015 and 2016 dividends
Deutsche Bank has announced that it is getting rid of its dividend this year and next year.
The move is part of the bank's latest strategic plan, which aims to boost the company's financial reserves.
More details will come on Thursday at a news conference in Frankfurt at 07:00 GMT.
What chance of a US rate rise in December?
Analysts seem divided about whether the Fed will put up US interest rates at their next meeting in December, their one and only chance to do so before the end of 2015. Joe Manimbo at Western Union Business Solutions reckons the Fed sounds in "hawkish" mood and says December is still "in play". But Patrick O'Keefe at CohnReznick says "the economy is not co-operating" with the Fed's desire to get a rate hike in before the end of the year.
Same old show from the Fed
The Fed's vote on US interest rates was a complete rerun of its last policy decision in September. Nine members of the Federal Open Market Committee, including chairwoman Janet Yellen, voted to keep things as they are. The only dissenting voice was Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Fed's Richmond regional bank, who wanted a quarter-point increase, just as he did in September.
Dow retreats after Fed decision
The US stock market retreated following that Fed decision and statement.
The Dow Industrials are now 0.2% higher at 17,618 having traded as high as 17,707 earlier in the session.
Robert Peston's view on the Fed
What the Fed says about the economy
"Economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace," the Fed says in its statement which accompanied today's interest rate decision.
That's pretty much what it said in September. The Fed noted that the labour market had softened a little bit.
"The pace of job gains slowed and the unemployment rate held steady. Nonetheless, labor market indicators, on balance, show that underutilization of labor resources has diminished since early this year," the statement continued.
You can see the full statement from the Fed here.
BreakingUS Federal Reserve keeps interest rates on hold
As expected, the US Federal Reserve has left interest rates unchanged.
The Fed cut its main rate to near zero back in 2008.
Some economists think the first rise could come as early as December, others think early next year.
Goldman fined over confidential information
Brexit: What are the odds?
Starwood Hotels in takeover talks - reports
Shares of Starwood Hotels have jumped almost 7%. Reports say that Hyatt Hotels is in advanced talks to buy the company.
Under pressure from its shareholders, Starwood has been looking for a buyer for months, reports the Financial Times.
Starwood's hotel chains include, Sheraton, Westin and W.
FTSE 100 makes healthy gains
The FTSE 100 has closed more than 1% higher at 6,437.
Silver miner Fresnillo and Randgold were among the biggest winners, helped by the rising gold price.
Meanwhile BT rose 3.6% after regulators cleared its deal to buy mobile phone firm EE.
A car boot sale - Sting style
Sting is downsizing.
The musician and his wife Trudie Styler are putting a Steinway piano up for auction along with 200 items from the couple's home.
The Christie's auction includes some of their modern art collection.
One picture by Ben Nicholson is estimated to be worth up to £500,000.
The couple are soon moving to a new home in a flashy development at London's Battersea Power Station.
Wave power firm runs out of cash
Should US interest rates remain close to zero?
Economists like to talk about the "natural real rate of interest". It's the rate of interest at which the economy is neither depressed nor dangerously euphoric.
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman highlights new research which says the natural rate may now be zero percent or less.
The researchers attribute the fall to demographic changes and a slowdown in technological progress.
Mr Krugman writes:
Apple shares rise and a verdict on its results
Apple shares are up 2%. Investors seem to approve of the company's quarterly results which were released after the close of trading on Tuesday.
Colin Gillis follows Apple for BGC Partners. He picked out three positives:
And Mr Gillis picked out three concerns:
Northrup Grumman shares surge on bomber deal
Shares in Northrup Grumman are up more than 6%.
Late on Tuesday the Pentagon announced that the firm has won the contract to build a long-range strike bomber.
The deal is valued at up to $80bn dollars. Northrop will provide a hundred planes to replace the existing B-52 and B-1 aircraft.
Production of the new bomber is not expected to being for another three or four years.
Spain launches legal action against VW
On the day VW publishes its third quarter results it now emerges that Spain's high court has opened initial proceedings against German car manufacturer over the emissions scandal.
The company must present a representative before the Spanish judge by 10 November 09:30 GMT to face the accusations, according to a leaked legal document seen by Reuters.
The case has been opened after the public prosecutor argued Volkswagen might have committed fraud, by taking subsidies illicitly, and may have committed a crime related to the environment due to pollution by its cars.
Fed announcement due at 18:00 GMT
Just a reminder, interest rate policy makers at the US Federal Reserve are holding a meeting.
While the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to move interest rates, their statement will be closely watched for any clues as to the timing of an interest rate rise.
Here's what Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare had to say:
The interest rate decision will come at 18:00 GMT.
Lloyds of London hit by volatile stock market
Investment returns at the insurance market Lloyd's of London's dropped in the third quarter. The company blamed volatile financial markets. In recent years insurers have been putting their investment income into riskier assets to boost profits because of low government bond yields in developed markets.But this summer's stock market volatility has hurt them. Lloyd's says its investments lost 0.2% in the first nine months, or around £6m. It reported an investment return of 0.6% in the first half of the year.
Duck! Icahn takes aim at AIG bosses
Carl Icahn is what's known as an activist investor, so when he takes a stake in a big company he likes to shake things up.
This will give you a flavour of his letter:
Ouch.
Wall Street opens higher
US shares have opened higher after Apple's strong results on Tuesday and ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement on interest rates later, with few expecting a rate rise this month. The Dow Jones industrial average is up 28.99 points, or 0.16%, at 17,610.42, the S&P 500 is higher by 3.24 points, or 0.16%, at 2,069.13 and the Nasdaq is 10.48 points, or 0.21% higher at 5,040.62.
Steel industry compensation to be pased on immediately
John Moylan
BBC industry & employment corresponden
Some good news for the Steel Industry in PMQs. Prime Minister confirms that when the UK gets state-aid approval for its compensation package for energy Intensive Industries, that compensation will be paid immediately rather than from the intended start date of April 2016. The package allows compensation for the impact of policy costs, like supporting renewables, in energy bills.
UK to refund green taxes on steel industry
The Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to refund the costs imposed on steel manufacturers and other energy-intensive industries as a result of so-called green taxes, pending approval from the European Union.
During prime ministers questions Mr Cameron said: "We will refund the energy-intensive industries with the full amount of the policy costs they face as soon as we get the state aid judgment from Brussels,"
This month over 4,000 UK steel jobs have been lost or are at risk due to a combination of weak prices and high costs.
Market update
London's FTSE 100 Index has staged a bit of a rally this morning. It's reversed falls from this morning and is now nearly 0.5% higher at 6391.80.
Ferrari revs up sales
As if we haven't had enough car news today, Ferrari has reported higher third-quarter profits of €213m (£154m) as a 21% rise in sales to 1,949 cars helped offset lower sales of engines to sister brand Maserati. Parent company Fiat Chrysler sold a 10% stake in an IPO last week, valuing Ferrari at almost $10bn.
M&S shakes off website glitch
Marks & Spencer shares are untroubled following the news that a fault with the retailer's website allowed customers to see each others' details when they logged into their own accounts. M&S suspended its site for two hours on Tuesday night to fix the problem. Read more here. The stock is down 0.7% at 508.5p in lunchtime trading.
A 'stronger and leaner' VW?
Volkswagen is holding a press conference following its third quarter results earlier today. Speaking about the huge sums set aside to deal with cost of the emissions scandal, chief financial officer Frank Witter says: "The financial burden is enormous but manageable... we will emerge stronger and leaner than ever before."
Scottish wave power pioneer sinks
US makes tinkering with smart car software legal
Security researchers have been given the green light to hunt for flaws in car software by US authorities. A ruling will allow users and expert analysts to carry out repairs -but changes such as extracting and selling code would still breach copyright.
Vehicle manufacturers opposed the move, saying repair garages could fix any issues. The ruling follows claims that the right to modify software could have prevented the Volkswagen emissions scandal. Read more here.
Eurostar carries 1m passengers in July
Eurostar carried more than one million passengers - a record number for a single month since the service began two decades ago. The train company carried 2.87m passengers in the three months to September, up 2% on the same period last year.
Eurostar said new direct services to the south of France, as well as events such as the Rugby World Cup and fashion weeks in both London and Paris boosted passenger numbers.