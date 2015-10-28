Dow closes up 1%; Deutsche Bank cuts dividend

GE

Here's something to watch for tomorrow.

The US government will release its first estimate of economic growth during the July to September quarter.

Economists are expecting an annual growth rate of 1.7%.

That would be a sharp slowdown from the April to June quarter when the annual rate was 3.9%.

You can expect pundits to obsess over the data, despite the fact that the GDP figures are nearly always revised in later months.

The numbers will be released at 12:30 GMT.