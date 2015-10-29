Getty Images

Electronic Arts is feeling optimistic.

The video game maker has raised its full year sales forecast to $4.5bn from $4.45bn and has also raised its profit forecast.

The company's fiscal year ends 31 March 2016.

The current quarter is likely to be a big one for the company as it releases a new Star Wars game.

Star Wars: Battlefront is due to be released on 17 November, a month before the new Star Wars movie hits the screens.