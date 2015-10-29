US shares edge lower; Strong Starbucks profits
- Starbucks reports 8% rise in quarterly sales
- Dow Industrials and S&P 500 close little changed
- Botox-maker Allergan confirms Pfizer approach
- US GDP growth slows in third quarter
- Shell slumps to $6.1bn (£4bn) third-quarter loss
- Deutsche Bank axes dividend and 15,000 jobs
By Ben Morris
Electronic Arts raises profit and sales forecast
Electronic Arts is feeling optimistic.
The video game maker has raised its full year sales forecast to $4.5bn from $4.45bn and has also raised its profit forecast.
The company's fiscal year ends 31 March 2016.
The current quarter is likely to be a big one for the company as it releases a new Star Wars game.
Star Wars: Battlefront is due to be released on 17 November, a month before the new Star Wars movie hits the screens.
Volvo working on kangaroo detector - report
Volvo is working on a kangaroo detection system for the Australian market, reports AP.
The company already has a system that uses radar and cameras to detect pedestrians and cyclists.
The report says Volvo has tested the technology on "slower moving" animals, including moose and cows, in Sweden.
A Volvo team has been in Australia this week studying kangaroo behaviour, the report says.
Apparently there are around 20,000 accidents involving cars and kangaroos in Australia each year.
Better batteries: A step in the right direction
It's the Holy Grail for electronics - more powerful and longer lasting batteries.
The Financial Times reports that researchers at Cambridge University have made a breakthrough.
Chemistry professor Clare Grey and her team have overcome technical challenges in the development of lithium-air batteries, reports the FT.
If - and it's a big if - the technology could be made into a commercial product it would allow an electric car to drive from London to Edinburgh on a single charge.
But before you get too excited, the researchers reckon that at least another decade of work is needed to bring a product to market.
Starbucks reports a strong quarter
Starbucks had a strong fourth quarter. Like-for-like sales rose 8%. Total sales hit $4.9bn, up 18% compared with the same quarter last year.
The company also announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend.
For its current financial year the company plans to open 1,800 stores of which 700 will be in the Americas and 900 will be in China and the Asia Pacific region.
Modest losses for US shares
US shares have closed with narrow losses.
The Dow Industrials closed 0.1% lower at 17,755.
The S&P 500 ended barely changed at 2,089.
The Nasdaq closed 0.4% lower at 5,074.
Visa readying a big purchase of its own
You may not have been aware of this, but the US Visa and Visa Europe are separate entities.
But not for much longer, according to the Wall Street Journal.
It says that Visa is close to buying Visa Europe for $22bn in a deal that could be announced on Monday.
Visa Europe is owned by its members, with Barclays the biggest stakeholder and it could make $1.5bn from the deal, the WSJ says.
Google's Project Loon - the challenges
Project Loon is Google's plan to provide cheap internet access for the more remote parts of the world, using balloons to bounce signals around the world.
The company has spent years perfecting the balloons and next year it plans to launch 300 to form a global network.
Brian Glick from Computer Weekly magazine tells World Business Report that there are two potential problems with Google's plan.
At the moment the balloons can only stay in place for around six months.
There is also a promising rival technology emerging - micro-satellites.
The small, cheap satellites could be more cost effective than Project Loon, he says.
Renault reports strong sales
French carmaker Renault has reported a sharp rise in sales, thanks partly to a buoyant European car market. Revenue for the three months to the end of September rose by almost 10% compared with a year earlier, to €9.3bn ($10.2bn; £6.7bn).
Nail-biting stuff
Will botox cause frowning in Washington?
Could the Allergan deal be a rare example of botox causing frowns?
If Pfizer's bid for botox-maker Allergan is successful, then Pfizer might perform a tax inversion, which would allow it to lower its tax bill dramatically.
However, the US government has been trying to crack down on such deals. Last year, President Obama announced measures to make them less attractive.
US shares trade lower, plus what to watch for later
Modest losses continue for the Dow Industrials which is 0.3% lower.
Allergan has jumped almost 7% after it confirmed deal talks with Pfizer.
Pfizer is down 2%.
The technology rich Nasdaq is down 0.5% and GoPro is one of the biggest losers there with a 15% slide.
And here's something to watch for later.
Starbucks, LinkedIn and Electronic Arts are among the companies reporting after the close of trading in the US today.
S&P Brexit warning
S&P has given the UK a AAA debt rating since 1978.
However, if Britain were to leave the European Union that rating could be downgraded by up to two notches, S&P says.
In an interview with Reuters, S&P's Moritz Kraemer said that Scotland could present an added complication, as the Scottish government has indicated that it would demand another independence vote if Britain was to leave the EU.
'Minister of Awesome'
Remember Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek finance minister? He drove a motorbike and really annoyed the Germans.
Nokia shares surge
Nokia shares jumped almost 10% today, after the company raised its forecast for this year's profit margin.
It also announced that it would distribute €4bn to shareholders.
The company's third quarter results showed that sales in China soared 27%.
Nokia mostly sells the equipment used in phone networks after selling its handset business to Microsoft in 2013.
However, it is developing the OZO, a camera with multiple sensors and microphones, designed for filming virtual reality (see picture).
It says that OZO will be launched before the end of the year.
Boeing wins orders for its Dreamliner
Boeing's sales people are having a good day.
EL AL has agreed to buy up to nine of its 787 Dreamliners, which have a total list price of $2.2bn.
It's the biggest aircraft deal in the history of the Israeli airline.
Meanwhile Reuters reports that Australia's Qantas has booked firm orders for five of the latest 787 Dreamliners.
The five 787-9 jetliners would in total have a list price of $1.3bn.
The planes will be used to open direct routes to Europe over the next two years.
Ratings agency warns over Brexit
BBC business reporter Victoria Fritz tweets:
Barclays leads FTSE 100 lower
The FTSE 100 has closed 0.65% lower at 6,395.
Barclays tumbled 6% after reporting disappointing quarterly results.
Mining shares were also among the biggest losers, with Randgold trading 5% lower and Anglo American down by 4.9%.
Meggitt slumped 5.6% after the engineering firm issued a profits warning.
Watch out for those central bankers
Are central bankers leading us towards economic catastrophe?
Albert Edwards, a global strategist at the French bank Societe Generale, certainly thinks so.
He's long been a critic of of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
Here's a taste of his views.
In a research note released today, Mr Edwards is adding the European Central Bank to his hit list, saying its stimulus programme is not working.
Other views are available.
School broadband: Rich pickings?
BBC technology editor Rory Cellan-Jones tweets:
Oh no! GoPro share woe
We reported last night that shares in GoPro had plunged in after hours trading.
Investors were disappointed by the company's quarterly results.
Shares are down 16% today at $25.33. That's not far from $24 a share - the price at which the shares were first sold on the stock market in June of last year.
As the chart above shows, shares in the video camera maker, soared to more than $93 in three months after the share sale and it's been a bumpy ride since then.
Analysts have been queuing up today to downgrade the company's shares.
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in a research note:
Dr Doom warns over populist right-wing governments
Nouriel Roubini is one of the few economists who saw the 2008 financial crisis coming over the hill. That earned him the nickname Dr Doom.
Today he is sounding an alarm bell about the rise in Europe of populist right-wing authoritarians.
ONS warns of ageing population
BBC News Channel
On the BBC News Channel they've been talking about today's population statistics with the man in charge of them: Guy Goodwin from the Office for National Statistics.
By 2039 he forecasts that there will be 370 people of pension age per 1,000 people of working age. That's up from 310 in 2014.
"The ageing spikes that people talk about, as we get older as a population, are not any more for future generations to consider - they're in these projections today and they really are for today's policymakers to consider," he says.
Landmark day for lovers of Latvian food
BBC Scotland business and economics editor Douglas Fraser tweets:
Twitter ad baffles viewers
The first television ad campaign by Twitter has left some American viewers confused, reports the BBC's technology team.
A selection of baseball-related tweets were featured in the ad, which was shown during the live coverage of baseball's season-ending World Series.
However, text appeared so quickly that some took to the web to express bewilderment.
Here's what one blogger tweeted:
Pfizer chief executive: Remember 2014?
Pfizer's chief executive Ian Read made a memorable appearance before British MPs back in 2014, when his company attempted to buy AstraZeneca.
The grumpy and evasive performance was noted for its baffling corporate waffle.
Michael Deacon, parliamentary sketch writer for the Daily Telegraph, said he "appeared to be mounting a hostile takeover of the English language".
He made our list of bosses who had a terrible 2014.
Wall Street opens lower
US shares have opened lower following the first estimate of third quarter GDP which came in slightly lower than forecast.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.66 points, or 0.25%, at 17,735.86, the S&P 500 fell 5.58 points, or 0.27%, to 2,084.77 and the Nasdaq was down 25.79 points, or 0.51, at 5,069.90.
Allergan confirms Pfizer approach
You may not have heard of Allergan, but you've probably heard of one its products - Botox.
The Dublin-based firm has confirmed that it has been approached by Pfizer about a "potential business combination".
It seems likely that Pfizer is looking to buy Allergan and, if successful, the deal would create the world's biggest pharmaceutical firm in terms of market value.
The Financial Times reports that the deal might allow Pfizer to perform a tax inversion, meaning the combined firm would pay Ireland's tax rate of 4.8%, rather than the 25.5% rate paid by Pfizer.
Nintendo sinks on smartphone game delay
Nintendo shares ended down 9% in Tokyo today after it delayed the launch of its first smartphone game until next March. The "Miitomo" game allows players create their own avatars to talk to each other. One analyst said it was a typically cautious and prudent first step into smartphone gaming from Nintendo. Read more from our colleagues on BBC technology desk here.
IAG to pay first dividend
British Airways owner IAG has announced its first dividend since the company was created in 2011 of €0.10 a share.
Chief executive Willie Walsh said: "For the full year we expect to pay out 25% of our underlying profit after tax in dividends and plan to announce a proposal for a final dividend for 2015 when the full year results are published."
IAG has third-quarter results tomorrow.
US growth hit by lower investment
The US Commerce Department says businesses cut back on restocking warehouses to sell existing goods, but solid domestic demand could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December.
Fed chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the US economy as expanding at a "moderate" pace and put a December rate hike on the table with a direct reference to its next policy meeting.
Most economists see the inventory issue as a short-term problem. They also forecast economic growth at 1.6% and could be revised higher when the second estimate is published next month. Meanwhile, consumer spending grew at 3.2% after expanding at a 3.6% in the previous quarter.
'Solid year' for US economy
New York Times senior economics correspondent Neil Irwin tweets:
GDP figure 'won't change Fed's mind'
Aberdeen Asset Management investment manager Luke Bartholomew comments on today's US GDP figure:
BreakingUS economy slams on brakes
The US economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.5% in the three months to September, official figures show. That's significantly slower than the 3.9% recorded for the previous quarter this year.
National Express motors along
In the flurry of news this morning we missed a trading update from National Express, which has reported a 3% rise in revenue and a 7% rise in operating profit for the three months to 30 September. In something of a case of coals to Newcastle, its first rail service in Germany begins operating in December.
Chief executive Dean Finch said: "In recent months we have won or started new contracts in Spain, Portugal, Morocco and North America and we will shortly start running our first trains in Germany. I look forward to continuing to build on this success."
Investors seem to agree, as share are up 2.4% in lunchtime trading in London.
Construction conundrum for Cameron
Kamal Ahmed
Business editor
The latest figures on the pace of housebuilding in the UK could be making things a little twitchy for a Prime Minister who has made affordable housing one of the key priorities for this Parliament.
Read more on Kamal's blog.
Mortgage approvals 'should get back on track'
Capital Economics isn't too worried about the dip in mortgage approvals last month:
Deutsche Bank shares sink
Deutsche Bank shares have accelerated their decline in Frankfurt, sinking 6.6% to €25.79 after Germany's biggest bank said it was axing the dividend as well as cutting 15,000 jobs.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said: "Deutsche Bank is cutting its dividend, and the story for the banking sector as a whole is that they are going to struggle to get back to their earlier levels of profitability, given the amount of regulation going on."
Other banks are also down, with Santander falling 2.8% in Madrid despite its good numbers today.
Google's internet balloons to circle the Earth
Google believes it is on course to have enough internet-beaming balloons in the stratosphere to form a ring over part of the world next year. It tells the BBC the move would let it trial a continuous data service to people living below the balloons' path. The declaration coincides with the announcement that three of Indonesia's mobile networks intend to start testing Project Loon's transmissions next year. Read more here.
Retail sales growth slows
Retail sales rose at the slowest pace for six months in October after recording strong growth the month before. The CBI distributive trades survey's sales balance dropped to +19 from a four-month high of +49 for September - the lowest balance since April and the biggest one-month fall since February. The expected sales balance for November also fell sharply to +24 from the level of +51 that stores had expected for October.
BBC iPlayer coming to Apple TV
BBC technology correspondent tweets