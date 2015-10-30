US shares close lower; Saudi Arabia downgrade
Summary
- Dow and S&P 500 close 0.5% lower
- S&P 500 posts best month since 2011
- Saudi Arabia debt downgraded
- Chevron to slash up to 7,000 jobs
- FTSE 100 closes 0.5% lower
- BA owner IAG posts higher third-quarter profits
- RBS hit by higher restructuring costs
By Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Next week: A few things to watch for
Next week looks busy. Here are few highlights from our diaries.
HSBC releases third quarter results on Monday at 04:00 GMT. Analysts are expecting profits to fall.
Ryanair, Nissan, Audi, Visa and Fitbit also report results on Monday.
Marks and Spencer posts half-year results on Wednesday.
Also updating the market on Wednesday will be Facebook, News Corp, Time Warner and Honda.
Thursday will be a big day for UK economists, as the Bank of England issues its quarterly inflation report and decides on interest rates.
Thursday also brings Morrisons quarterly results.
More important economic news comes on Friday when the US government publishes the October jobs report.
Saudi Arabia's credit rating lowered by S&P
Saudi Arabia has had its credit rating lowered by Standard & Poor's.
The ratings agency blames the move on the nation's ballooning budget deficit, caused by a steep fall in oil prices.
S&P forecasts that the deficit will hit 16% of GDP in 2015, from 1.5% in 2014.
However S&P points out the Saudi Arabia remains a very wealthy country.
Government assets are worth 123% of GDP and projected budget deficits will reduce that figure to 79% by 2018.
US shares: Will there be a Santa Claus rally?
Here's what one stock market investor makes of the situation at the moment:
Mr Wilkinson says that investors have calmed down a bit.
October a strong month for US shares
US shares have closed with modest losses on Friday, but overall October has still been a great month.
The S&P 500 lost 0.5% to end at 2,079, but it was higher for the week, which means the index has risen for five consecutive weeks.
October has been its best month since October 2011.
As for the Dow Industrials - it lost 0.5% to close at 17,664 on Friday and the Nasdaq finished 0.4% lower at 5,035.
FT offers one free article a day
The FT is expensive, but you can get a small piece of it free when visiting from Twitter.
US banks facing tougher reserve requirements
This could spoil Friday night for the bosses of America's biggest banks.
The US Federal Reserve is proposing that banks create a bigger financial reserve made up of debt that could be converted to shares in event of the bank's failure.
The idea is to remove the burden of a failed bank from the taxpayer and make shareholders pick up more of the tab.
Under the proposals the eight biggest banks would have to hold debt and capital equivalent to 18% of their assets by 2022.
Prototype AgustaWestland helicopter crashes
A prototype helicopter built by AgustaWestland has crashed during a test flight in Italy, killing the two pilots.
The AW609 is a tiltrotor aircraft, which can flip the direction of its rotors.
AugustaWestland is part of the Finmeccanica group.
The firm was hoping to get the aircraft certified by the end of 2017.
Wall Street mixed
Exxon Mobil and Chevron are maintaining their opening gains - shares in both are up almost 2%, after reporting better-than-expected results. Shares in professional social networking site LinkedIn are also up over 12% after its earnings results beat estimates. But the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all down around 0.1%. The current biggest loser is troubled Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant, which has recovered some of its opening losses but shares are still down around 13%, as it responds to allegations over its relationship with "phantom pharmacies".
'Ten days that toppled Thatcher'
Leg-up for UK steel in public contracts
The government has published its guidelines for public projects that require the purchase of steel.
The general idea is to make sure that British firms get a fair chance of winning that business.
The procurement process can now take into account social criteria when evaluating suppliers.
This comes from the guidelines:
RBS spin-off 'eight-year waste of time'
In September 2013 Royal Bank of Scotland announced a deal to revive the Williams & Glyn's (W&G) brand name, by selling 314 branches to a consortium of investors.
The deal was forced on RBS by the European Commission as a condition of its 2008 state bailout.
But James Quinn at the Telegraph says that by the time W&G is spun-off it will have been an "eight-year waste of time, leading to little real change in the UK banking market, and a whole lot of cost and lost management time that the state-backed bank could have done without".
Williams & Glyn's was absorbed into RBS in 1985.
The hard sell of broadband to school
Taxpayer to pay for Caparo redundancies
BBC Radio 5 Live
Matthew Hammond, the administrator for Caparo Industries, has just been on Radio 5 Live. He told the BBC's Rob Young that the redundancy payments for the 452 people will come from the taxpayer.
The administrators are still talking to potential buyers for the other Caparo divisions, and says some bits of the steel business are profitable.
FTSE 100 closes lower
The FTSE 100 has closed 0.5% lower.
British Airways owner, IAG was the biggest loser, falling more than 3%, despite reporting strong quarterly results.
Traders blamed profit-taking after a recent strong run for the shares.
US clears more crowdfunding for businesses
Wouldn't it be been nice to have been one of the first investors in Google, Facebook or Amazon?
Well, US regulators have changed the rules on crowdfunding that could make that a bit more likely.
From mid-2016 companies will be allowed to raise a maximum of $1m a year from individual investors without registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Individuals with an annual income or net worth less than $100,000 will be allowed to invest 5% of their annual income, or $2,000 if that is greater.
It's worth mentioning at this stage that about half of all small businesses in the US shut down within the first five years.
Never visit a doctor again?
Osborne: Britain 'lousy' at infrastructure
The Chancellor George Osborne tells the BBC that Britain has been 'lousy' at building infrastructure. He has committed the government to investing £100bn to build new roads, railways and power stations. He was speaking to BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed.
LinkedIn shares surge
LinkedIn shares have soared 12%.
The professional networking website announced better than expected quarterly results late on Thursday.
Its recruitment business had a particularly strong quarter with a 46% jump in sales to $502m.
That business, which connects recruiters to potential candidates, accounts for almost two-thirds of overall sales.
Caparo announces 452 redundancies
The Administrators of Caparo Industries have announced 452 redundancies.
The majority of those cuts will come at Darlaston, Hartlepool, Oldbury, Dudley and West Bromwich.
More than 1,200 remain employed by Caparo's metal firms.
The company says it is "encouraged" by the interest expressed in many of the businesses still operating, and hopes to make progress selling them in November.
It's that Norilsk Nickel song you've always wanted
Norilsk Nickel is the world's biggest producer of nickel and palladium, so let's give them the benefit of the doubt and say they are good at digging things out of the ground.
Pop music? Not so much.
Fiat Chrysler recalls 900,000 cars
Fiat Chrysler has initiated a global recall of 900,000 cars.
The 2003 Jeep Liberty and 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee are among the models affected.
The company says it needs to fix issues related to airbag deployment and problems with the cars' braking system.
Yanis says troika policies are stirring trouble
Chevron slashes jobs as profits slump
These are tough times in the oil industry.
Chevron is cutting up to 7,000 jobs which is 11% of its global workforce.
Spending on exploration and capital will be cut by a quarter next year.
The company also announced a slump in third quarter earnings to $2.04bn, down from $5.59bn in the same quarter last year.
Wall Street opens higher
US stocks have opened slightly higher after Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average is up 7.42 points, or 0.04%, at 17,763.22, the S&P 500 is up 1.57 points, or 0.08%, at 2,090.98 and the Nasdaq has risen 5.83 points, or 0.11%, at 5,080.11.
100 Caparo jobs to go in West Midlands
TalkTalk hack details
TalkTalk says the extent of the data accessed in the cyber attack "is significantly less than originally suspected". Fewer than 21,000 bank account numbers and sort codes were obtained, fewer than 28,000 obscured credit and debit card details (with the middle six digits missing); fewer than 15,000 customer dates of birth; and fewer than 1.2 million customer email addresses, names and phone numbers. So that's OK then.
Exxon Mobil third quarter profits halve
Exxon Mobil has reported third-quarter profit fell 47% thanks to the continued collapse in the price of crude, but as with BP earlier this week its refining business saved the oil majors blushes. The company reported a profit of $4.24bn (£2.7bn) in the the months to the end of September, compared with $8.07bn a year earlier. Refining profits nearly doubled from a year-earlier to $2bn in the third quarter, while earnings at Exxon's exploration and production business fell $5.1bn to $1.4bn. Brent crude prices have fallen more than 50 percent from last year's high over $100 a barrel.
Pets on parade
London property is... er... really expensive
If you've never visited the UK's capital - or never met anyone who has - then this might come as a surprise. For everyone else, file under old news. Swiss bank UBS has commissioned a report that looked at how expensive property was around the world. Surprise, surprise - London property offers the least value for money per square foot of space. Worse still, according to the bank's index, the London house price bubble is the biggest in the world. And we all know what bubbles eventually do, don't we. Then again, warnings that they London property market is heading for a crash have been around for quite some time now.
India reaches for the skies
Good news for aircraft makers today after India announced a plan to make air travel affordable for millions more people. The draft policy aims to bring down airfares to 2,500 rupees ($40) per hour of flying on many regional routes via tax incentives, subsidies and a 2% levy on international and some domestic routes.
Just 75 of India's 476 airports and airstrips are in regular use. Only 70 million of India's 1.2 billion people flew domestically in 2014-15, making it one of the world's most under-penetrated aviation markets. The government wants to increase domestic ticket sales to 300 million by 2022 and 500 million by 2027.
Scary stuff
Noma sells out Down Under
You may or may not know (or care) that Copenhagen restaurant Noma - voted the world's best four times - is decamping to Sydney for the northern winter. It said today that reservations for its 10-week pop-up restaurant in Australia sold out in less than two minutes.
"New record for Noma!!! We've sold out in Australia in just under two minutes," chef and founder Rene Redzepi said on Twitter. Demand for the 5,600 tickets available at A$485 (£225) a pop was so high that the website had 84,000 page views a minute. Let's hope the lucky diners enjoy their dinners.
BCC on infrastructure
Adam Marshall, policy director at the British Chambers of Commerce, comments on the National Infrastructure Commission announced today:
Scunthorpe after steel
Airbus China chopper deal
As well as increasing production of the A320, Airbus today is set to announce a €750m deal to sell 100 H135 twin-engine helicopters, often used in medical emergencies, to China. The announcement coincides with a visit to China by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Business Daily podcast
Housing association debt decision
Bad news this morning if it is your job to keep down the national debt. The Office for National Statistics has been thinking about the classification of private companies that provide social housing.
It said today that that they count as public non-financial corporations. Why does this matter? The ONS estimates it will add about £60bn to public sector net debt.
Eurozone inflation creeps up to... zero
Yes, that's right folks. The European Central Bank's massive €60bn a month bond-buying programme is working - sort of. Consumer price inflation across the eurozone now stands at zero, having been at minus 0.1% in September. Chances are Mario Draghi could extend the programme beyond September 2016.