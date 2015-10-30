US shares close lower; Saudi Arabia downgrade

Ge

Next week looks busy. Here are few highlights from our diaries.

HSBC releases third quarter results on Monday at 04:00 GMT. Analysts are expecting profits to fall.

Ryanair, Nissan, Audi, Visa and Fitbit also report results on Monday.

Marks and Spencer posts half-year results on Wednesday.

Also updating the market on Wednesday will be Facebook, News Corp, Time Warner and Honda.

Thursday will be a big day for UK economists, as the Bank of England issues its quarterly inflation report and decides on interest rates.

Thursday also brings Morrisons quarterly results.

More important economic news comes on Friday when the US government publishes the October jobs report.