US shares push higher; FTSE 100 flat
- More Volkswagen models have defeat devices - EPA
- HSBC results beat expectations
- Thick fog disrupts Europe flights
- Ryanair raises 2016 profit forecast
- China factory slowdown continues
- UK's 'living wage' increased to £8.25 an hour
By Howard Mustoe
HP splits
Hewlett Packard has officially split into two parts - the bit that makes PCs and printers split from the corporate computing business. Re/code journalist Arik Hesseldahl told Business Live the split won't help the IT outsourcing part of the business.
US markets close
US shares carried on climbing, aided by energy and healthcare. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.15 points, or 0.93%, to 17,828.69, the S&P 500 gained 24.68 points, or 1.19%, to 2,104.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.40 points, or 1.45%, to 5,127.15.
Dentons deal on the horizon
Law firm Dentons says it is considering mergers with Australian rival Gadens and Singaporean firm Roydk & Davidson. This move would follow Dentons' agreement earlier in the year to combine with China's Dacheng Law Offices, creating a 6,500-strong firm. Gadens and Roydk & Davidson would add 700 more personnel.
VW responds
Here's that VW statement in full. The carmaker appears to be distinguishing between what the EPA has found and defeat devices:
VW responds:
Reuters reports that Volkswagen says it had installed no software on its 3-litre V6 diesel cars to dodge emissions tests and that it was cooperating fully with the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Goldman looks to peer-to-peer
Bloomberg also reports that Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs is trying to hire recruits from peer-to-peer lenders to beef up its own new online loan business, Mosaic, citing people tapped up by the firm.
Looser mortgage rules in the US
More stats to muse over. US banks slackened their lending standards for mortgages in the third quarter and FEW of them made it easier for households to get credit card and CAR loans, according to a survey of loan officers released by the Federal Reserve. The survey took data from 69 US banks and 23 branches of other lenders.
Corporate 'cheating season'
Earnings season is a busy time for market-watchers, but Bloomberg reports that one, Andrew Lapthorne, global head of quantitative strategy at Société Générale, has had enough. Mr Lapthorne slammed it as corporate "cheating season", noting the rally and wave of earnings upgrades companies see during the time they report profits.
Further VW models have defeat device - EPA
The Environmental Protection Agency has found further Volkswagen cars that contained defeat devices.
Cars with 3.0 litre engines produced in model years 2014 to 2016 contained the device, according to the US regulator.
Diesel Porsches have also been identified as having the defeat device, which was designed to cheat emissions tests.
Google drone deliveries 'in 2017'
Google, which is planning a drone delivery service, expects to begin flying packages to customers by unmanned aircraft sometime in 2017.
David Vos, who leads Google's Project Wing, told an audience at an air traffic control convention in the US:
"Our goal is to have commercial business up and running in 2017."
London market report
Britain's FTSE 100 share index was largely unchanged today. It closed flat in percentage terms at 6,361.80 points.
Dijsselbloem: more to involve eurozone non-members
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister and chairman of the group of eurozone finance ministers, said more should be done to involve member states outside the EU's currency union in decisions that affected them.
"I think we should have an open discussion about how we can give Britain and other (euro) outs comfort if necessary," he said. He added that the design of the EU's banking union had been changed to reflect British needs.
US construction recovers to 2008 levels
US construction spending rose 0.6% in September to the highest level since March 2008, assisted up by a rise in apartment building. The Commerce Department said spending on construction rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.09 trillion (£710bn).
Weak US factory data
US factory activity in October grew at its slowest rate since May 2013 as manufacturers reduced their stockpiles and cut jobs. The Institute for Supply Management said that its index of factory activity slipped to 50.1 in October from 50.2 in September. The figures signal very little growth. Expansion means any reading above 50.
Burger King to sell beer
We asked the British Beer and Pub Association what it thought of reports that Burger King wanted to sell plastic bottles of American beer at four of its outlets.
This is what the spokesperson told us:
More flight delays
Heathrow Airport has increased the figure for cancellations due to fog today. The new figure is 122, News Correspondent Daniel Boettcher tells us.
Can working a 6-hour day make you richer?
In case you haven't read it yet, find out the truth about Sweden's short working hours on the BBC Business site. 34-year-old art director Erika Hellstrom closes her office door at 3:30pm and insists she is happier and better off. Her boss says: "It's difficult to concentrate at work for eight hours, but with six hours you can be more focused and get things done more quickly."
BAE invests £20m in space engine firm Reaction Engines
BAE Systems has bought a 20% stake in a company developing a radical engine that could propel aircraft into space.
BAE is paying £20.6m for the stake in Reaction Engines, which is developing a hybrid rocket/jet engine called Sabre.
Reaction says the technology would allow the launch of satellites into space at a fraction of the current cost and allow passengers to fly anywhere in the world in four hours.
The British government is also investing £60m.
Burger King to sell beer
More on the reports we mentioned earlier that four Burger King outlets have applied for licences to sell plastic bottles of American beer.
Well, we've been in touch with Burger King and this is what they told us:
Leadership tips
Howard Mustoe
business reporter
That's all from Faarea and Matt today. I'll be guiding you through the afternoon's stories. Stay tuned.
Lufthansa facing more strikes
Lufthansa passengers face more strikes after the airline's main cabin crew union, UFO - which represents 19,000 staff - said today it was preparing for industrial action to try and force management to improve an offer on retirement and pension benefits.
VW car sales in France plummet
Volkswagen sales fell 3% in France last month, figures released earlier today show in what is likely to be the first real indication of the impact of the emissions scandal which broke in late September.
The fall is also quite significant given sales were running at around 6% for the first nine months of the year, according to the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA).
VW wasn't alone in seeing sales fall in October the fall was the heaviest of the major car manufacturers. Peugeot Citroen was the next closest with sales falling 6.3% in October. But hthat compared with annual growth of 3%.
Overall, car sales were up just 0.6% in October to 161,000 -- though the CCFA said this was largely due to there being one less working day than last year.
Africa's biggest mobile network shares down
Shares in Africa's biggest mobile network MTN are down over 5%, as the telecomms giant resumed trading after a suspension earlier today. Its shares have fallen more than 25% since a $5.2bn (£2.7bn) fine was announced last week by Nigerian authorities for the network not cutting off unregistered users. Chief executive Sifiso Dabengwa, who used to run the company's Nigerian operations, is understood to have flown to Abuja in a bid to negotiate a lower penalty. Read more on the BBC Business site.
Thomas Cook – failure to put a grieving family first, finds report
Kamal Ahmed
Business editor
"In an era when there is considerable suspicion about the motivation of businesses, the ability of a company to react to a crisis in a way that reveals it to be run by human beings rather than faceless chief executives is of paramount importance.
For Volkswagen, the reaction to the revelations that it deliberately tried to game tests supposed to reduce pollution will be as vital in determining the long term damage to the company as the fact of the original offence.
Today's review of how Thomas Cook dealt with the deaths of Bobbi and Christi Shepherd in 2006 shows how the tragedy was then compounded by the company's reaction - a company, it should be noted, which says it tries to "consistently meet and exceed the expectations of its customers".
Read more from Kamal.
Noble Energy posts loss
Noble Energy has posted a loss in its third quarter earnings, amidst the ongoing slump in the price of oil. The oil and gas producer reported a net loss of $283m in the three months to September, compared with the same period last year. It also reported that revenue fell to $801m, a fall of 37%. It added that "general and administrative" costs for the period were $109m.
Thomas Cook criticised over Corfu deaths
Thomas Cook responds to criticisms
Thomas Cook has responded to an independent review conducted by Justin King, criticising the travel firm for its health and safety standards: "The review makes for uncomfortable reading in parts. We accept the findings and are committed to learning from them and using them as a catalyst to further accelerate the change programme which is already well underway." Thomas Cook asked for the review after severe criticisms following the death of two children during one of Thomas Cook's package holidays in 2006.
US manufacturing and jobs figure predictions
Ahead of US manufacturing figures out later, and jobs figures later in the week, financial analyst Connor Campbell from SpreadEx sends us this precursor: "Still to come are the USA’s own manufacturing figures; the official figure is expected at a stable 54... The spectre of a weak number appears to be lifting the Dow, if only just, ahead of the US open, the index edging up by around 12 points. Following the surprisingly hawkish FOMC statement last week US data is arguably back to the old good is bad/bad is good trend that has defined 2015, something that will get a full workout this week as non-farm Friday approaches."
Visa Inc to buy Visa Europe
Visa Inc is to buy Visa Europe for around €21.2bn, it said in a statement, in a bid to create a single global company. The payments giant said: "As a result of the combination, European clients will have greater access to Visa Inc.’s scale and resources and global clients will have a more seamless experience".
Hung up?
Gojek founder fears retaliation
The co-founder of Gojek, Michaelangelo Moran - Indonesia's Uber for motorbike taxis - has been talking to the team at Business Daily about the app's success and also the violent backlash from rival Ojek motorbike taxi riders.
Greek banks still short of cash
Greek banks have a capital shortfall of €14.4bn (£10.2bn) if the country's economy deteriorates further than expected, the European Central Bank has said.
The ECB ran checks last week into the financial strength of the country's four main banks - National Bank of Greece, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and Eurobank. It says if the economy performs as forecast, the banks would still need to find €4.391bn.
The assessment looked at how many loans would go unpaid if Greece's economy performs as expected up until 2017 – the so-called “baseline”. It also simulated a “stress” scenario, where the economy runs into more trouble.
Mine's the blue card...
UK manufacturing output at 16-month high
UK manufacturing in October hit a 16-month high for October.
Markit says output in UK manufacturing was at its highest since June 2014.
The index rose to 55.5, "a noticeable improvement" on the upwardly revised figure of 51.8 posted in September, Markit says. The 3.7 point gain in the PMI level was one of the steepest registered during the near 24-year survey history.
One fly in the ointment appears to be the fact that most growth came from a narrow section of the manufacturing industry, as strong and surging growth at large-sized companies contrasted sharply with the more subdued expansion at smaller businesses.
Export orders from the Middle East, East Asia and the USA, were cited as the main reason for the improved picture in the UK manufacturing sector.
Lonmin hit by $2bn impairment
The weaker price of platinum has hurt miner Lonmin to the tune of as much as $2bn (£1.3bn) it has said. The company announced the impairment charge as part of its fourth quarter production report. It says impairments will be between $1.85bn and $2bn for the year to the end of September. Earlier this year it announced it would axe 2,978 jobs half of which it says have now gone. That's despite sales of 751,760 ounces of platinum, which beat forecasts.
The miner expects sales to be around 700,000 ounces next year and 650,000 ounces in 2017 and 2018. Shares in the miner plunged as much as 10% in early trade before stabilising. They are currently down 1.3%.
Eurozone manufacturing slips in October
It looks at if the European Central Bank's (ECB) massive-bond buying programme has done little to improve manufacturing growth in the eurozone.
The latest Markit eurozone manufacturing purchasing manager's index (PMI) shows factories resorted to slashing prices to drum up trade.
The latest survey comes more than half a year after the ECB started pumping €60bn a month of new money into the economy. It seems fairly inevitable now that the ECB's stimulus measures will need to be extended beyond the September 2016 deadline for the measures to cease.
Markit's final PMI was 52.3 last month, only slightly up from the September and the preliminary October reading of 52.0. It has, however, been above the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction for over two years.
The manufacturing PMI data come just a few days after official figures showed inflation across the eurozone rose in October... to zero.