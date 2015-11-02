US shares push higher; FTSE 100 flat

Getty Images

It looks at if the European Central Bank's (ECB) massive-bond buying programme has done little to improve manufacturing growth in the eurozone.

The latest Markit eurozone manufacturing purchasing manager's index (PMI) shows factories resorted to slashing prices to drum up trade.

The latest survey comes more than half a year after the ECB started pumping €60bn a month of new money into the economy. It seems fairly inevitable now that the ECB's stimulus measures will need to be extended beyond the September 2016 deadline for the measures to cease.

Markit's final PMI was 52.3 last month, only slightly up from the September and the preliminary October reading of 52.0. It has, however, been above the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction for over two years.

The manufacturing PMI data come just a few days after official figures showed inflation across the eurozone rose in October... to zero.