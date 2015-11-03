VW scandal expands to CO2; Michelin tyre factory closure

More courtesy of 5 live on the closing Michelin plant. Michelin Tyres UK boss Wayne Culbertson has told 5 live the decision to close the Ballymena plant was not a short-term one. They’ve seen a significant fall in market share and never really recovered from crisis in 2008/9. Cheaper Asian-made tyres haven't helped, he said.

He added the site was “not competitive with our own factories or Europe” and this was driven primarily by costs. “A portion of that is energy costs, which I think we all know are among the highest in the world in Northern Ireland.”