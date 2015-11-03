VW scandal expands to CO2; Michelin tyre factory closure
Summary
- VW says 800,000 vehicles may have faulty CO2 results
- Standard Chartered posts losses and announced 15,000 jobs cuts
- Primark owner profits fall 30%
- Candy Crush maker bought for $5.9bn
- US accuses VW of more emissions-cheating engines
Live Reporting
By Howard Mustoe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good night!
That's all from the live page tonight. Expect more Volkswagen fallout tomorrow. Also in the diary are Marks & Spencer results for the first half and an update from Glencore. Join us from 06:00.
New Burberry factory
Luxury clothing firm Burberry says it will open a factory in Leeds to make trench coats. It says it will spend £50m and will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs. Work on the new site is due to begin in 2016 with an estimated completion date of 2019. It's not a wholly new enterprise, however. It replaces the two existing manufacturing and weaving centres in Castleford and Cross Hills. Remember when they closed their polo shirt factory in Wales?
TransCanada: review halt not politically motivated
TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling has denied that a request to halt a review of its application to build an oil pipeline through the US is motivated by an anticipated rejection of the pipeline. "We have worked very hard for seven years, try to keep our head down and work our way through every twist and turn," he said. Meanwhile, the US State Department said it will continue its review of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline while considering TransCanada's request.
Airbag maker Takata fined
There is little to cheer about in the motoring world today. The US safety regulator has imposed a fine that could be as high as $200m on air-bag supplier Takata and told it to stop making airbag inflators that use ammonium nitrate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the chemical was instrumental in air-bag failures that have caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the US.
Throwing the kitchen sink at it
BBC Business Live
"Kitchen sinking, new CEOs always do it," says analyst Louise Cooper on Business Live. That's what recently-hired Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters has done in requesting $5.1bn (£3.3bn) in new shareholder funds and presenting a third-quarter pre-tax loss of $139m for the three months to September. Unveiling all the rot now will mean brighter earnings in a year's time, she adds.
Volkswagen scandal:800,000 more vehicles
Since the scandal has spread to carbon dioxide from nitrogen oxides, of interest will be whether this will have any effect on road tax for Volkswagen vehicles. Vehicles registered after March 2001 have quite narrow CO2 emissions bands which help determine the rate, as can be seen.
Volkswagen scandal: 800,000 more vehicles
Here's a line of interest from the press release: "The majority of the vehicles concerned have diesel engines." So, some must have petrol engines. Chief executive Matthias Müller said: “The Board of Management of Volkswagen AG deeply regrets this situation and wishes to underscore its determination to systematically continue along the present path of clarification and transparency.” More details to come, then.
Volkswagen scandal: 800,000 more vehicles
Volkswagen's stab at the costs for dealing with these new 800,000 vehicles is about €2bn. "Volkswagen is making every effort to make a clarification of how to proceed, as well as a correct classification of the CO2 levels in the affected vehicles as quickly as possible after consultation with the competent authorities," it said.
Pipeline review could be halted
The White House says it would be "unusual" to halt a review process for TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline. The US State Department is reviewing Keystone, which would help link Canada's oil fields to US refineries. TransCanada said on Monday it asked for the review to be suspended. The company's officials fear President Barack Obama will reject the project, AP reports, adding that a Republican president may be more supportive.
800,000 more vehicles affected says VW
Volkswagen said an internal probe following its pollution cheating revelations had found that 800,000 more vehicles showed "inconsistencies" related to carbon emissions, reports AFP. "During the course of internal investigations, unexplained inconsistencies were found when determining Type Approval CO2 levels. Based on present knowledge around 800,000 vehicles from the Volkswagen Group are affected," the company said in a statement.
Market update
The FTSE 100 closed 0.3% higher at 6,383.61 points, with a late surge in energy stocks after a rise in crude oil prices. Banks were weaker after Standard Chartered said it would raise money from investors and slumped 6.7%. Housebuilders also declined, with Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon down. Brent crude is up 2.5% to $50.02 per barrel.
Kazakh deals
If you thought China was getting all the UK's attention in terms of international deals, fear not. British and Kazakh companies have signed deals and memorandums worth $5bn during Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to London, his office said. The agreements cover sectors such as gas, power, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, it said without elaborating. Mr Nazarbayev must be very popular at home. In April, he won the presidential election with more than 97% of the vote!
Michelin Ballymena plant closure
BBC Radio 5 Live
More courtesy of 5 live on the closing Michelin plant. Michelin Tyres UK boss Wayne Culbertson has told 5 live the decision to close the Ballymena plant was not a short-term one. They’ve seen a significant fall in market share and never really recovered from crisis in 2008/9. Cheaper Asian-made tyres haven't helped, he said.
He added the site was “not competitive with our own factories or Europe” and this was driven primarily by costs. “A portion of that is energy costs, which I think we all know are among the highest in the world in Northern Ireland.”
Buzzard oilfield shutdown postponed
A planned shutdown of Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield has been moved to 2016, operator Nexen has said.
The move is likely to boost short-term supply of crude oil. Buzzard is the biggest field contributing to the Forties oil stream, the largest of the four North Sea crudes used in the global Brent oil benchmark. That means output from the field has an influence on the global oil price.
Ireland corporation tax receipts
BBC business presenter Victoria Fritz tweets:
The fruits of Silicon Valley...
The original fruits of Silicon Valley - the US tech hub once grew a rather different kind of apple, as tech investor Mike Malone recounts on Business Daily on the BBC World Service…
Greek bank plan for capital hole
Eurobank, Greece's third largest lender, said it planned to cover a capital shortfall shown in the European Central Bank's stress tests. The ECB's test showed that Eurobank has a capital shortfall of €2.12bn under the adverse scenario of the stress test. "The bank's objective is to cover the full amount of this capital increase" using private investment, its chief executive officer Fokion Karavias said.
More CEO secrets
Some wisdom from Johnnie Boden, founder and CEO of the Boden fashion catalogue empire:
Market update
US markets have opened somewhat lower after AIG rejected activist investor Carl Icahn's idea to split up the insurer. AIG fell 4.1%.
Sartorial history lessons
We're sure we're seen this tweet before but what the heck.
Howard Mustoe
business reporter
Good afternoon and welcome. After Faarea and Matt's fine work, I'll be looking after things until 21:30. Get in touch via email: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Michelin tyre factory closure
BBC 5 Live business reporter Clare Matheson emails:
Those who lose jobs will be offered jobs elsewhere, the company has confirmed. Production stopped at 11am (British time) for a meeting at 12pm, and is suspended into the evening. Reports say the company are blaming energy costs for making site un-competitive.
According to the Michelin website 1,100 staff work at the site.
The closure will be another big blow to area - JTI Gallaher made a decision to close its nearby factory which employs almost 900.
Corbyn 'should go to CBI conference', says Byrne
The Daily Politics
It may have slipped the notice of many in the business world but apparently Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has turned down an invitaion to go to the Confederation of British Industry annual conference.
Former Labour minister Liam Byrne has said his party leader should have accepted the invite to speak at the conference.
He told the Daily Politics it was a "good idea to engage with business".
Kellogg sales fall on slow US demand
Kellogg's net sales fell for the third quarter in a row as the company struggled to boost demand for its snacks and cereals in the United States, and also suffered from currency exchange fluctuations. For the three months to 3 October, net income fell to $205m, from $224m during the same period last year. The company's net sales fell 8.5% to $3.3bn, from $3.6bn. The company however did report a growth of 1% in Latin America and Asia.
Michelin blames lower truck tyre sales for factory closure
BBC industry & employment Correspondent tweets
German football HQ raided in connection with FIFA 2006 Cup
Police in Frankfurt have raided the headquarters of the German Football Association (DFB) over allegations of tax evasion linked to the 2006 Fifa World Cup, prosecutors say. The homes of DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach, his predecessor Theo Zwanziger, and former secretary general Horst Schmid, were also searched. It follows reports that a secret €6.7m (£4.9m) fund was set up to secure votes for Germany to host the 2006 World Cup. The DFB denied the claims last month.
Putin critic named as chief economist at EBRD
Sergei Guriev, who fled Russia two years ago, has been named chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Professor Guriev, 44, was a senior adviser under Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev but left in 2013 fearing prosecution for publicly backing a jailed opponent of President Vladimir Putin. He then took up a post at Sciences Po University in Paris. The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help former communist countries move to market economics. It stopped new investment projects in Russia last year.
BreakingMichelin tyre factory closure to lead to 860 job losses
The Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena, County Antrim, is to close in 2018 with the loss of 860 jobs. The factory has been operating in the town since 1969. The company said the decision had been made due to the "significant downturn" in demand for truck tyres in Europe since the financial crisis of 2007. "There is a strong need to reduce overcapacity and concentrate Michelin truck tyre production in larger, more competitive sites," it said. Read more on the BBC website.
UK chancellor appeals to German business
UK chancellor George Osborne is on the second day of his Berlin visit, hoping to plant the seeds of a renegotiated relationship with the EU. Apart from stressing the economic and "friendly" relationship between the UK and Germany - and adding that his grandmother was Hungarian - the chancellor also has in mind the aim to strike a deal that would protect Britain from foreign banking failures.
George Osborne in EU competition warning
George Osborne says that if the EU allows itself to be priced out of the UK economy it will lead to a decline in jobs, living standards and public confidence. He argues that some of the EU's rules and regulations have made the UK less competitive. The chancellor says he welcomes the internal market strategy recently published by the European Commission, but let's turn it into reality, he argues.
Osborne's speech in Germany
BBC political editor tweets
George Osborne sets out UK's economic demands
Chancellor George Osborne is setting out UK demands for a new deal with the EU to protect its economy in a speech to German business leaders.
He wants to ensure firms in countries which do not use the euro as their currency are not discriminated against.
He also wants to ensure those countries, including the UK, are never required to bail-out euro members.
German leader Angela Merkel said her message to Mr Osborne was that the UK must "stay in" the EU.
Ireland unemployment falls in October
Ireland's unemployment rate continued its steady fall in October to 9.3%, from 9.4% in September. Employment has increased strongly since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1% in early 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout.
'AirBnB law' heads to the polls - what's at stake?
BBC Silicon Valley reporter Dave Lee blogs:
"Proposition F - or 'oh, that ban AirBnB thing?, as locals refer to it - seeks to put in place tougher rules on home-sharing as a business. So tough, actually, that it will essentially ruin AirBnB's business model in the city. In a city suffering from a serious housing crisis, having liveable spaces being made into profitable mini-hotels isn't helping. The 'No on Prop F' campaign is being funded by more than $8m (£5.2m) of AirBnB's cash". Read more on Dave's BBC Tech blog.
Credit card commitments
BBC personal finance reporter tweets
Bill Winters 'keen to punch first'
Kamal Ahmed
Business editor
"At the bottom of Page 8 of the voluminous slide pack presentation offered to investors this morning by Standard Chartered is this telling sentence:
'The Bank of England will publish the results of its 2015 stress tests on 1 December, including the results for the group, the outcome of which is unknown to the company and not yet finalised.'
The BoE work is focused on what could happen in the event of a significant collapse in the Chinese economy and a subsequent global downturn. Its effect will be most acute on Britain’s two Asian market focused banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered.
Bill Winters, the Standard Chartered chief executive, appears keen to get his capital raising punch in first. He has also made it clear he wants Standard Chartered to compete on international renminbi trading, which the bank believes will become a reserve currency up against the dollar.
Mr Winters has moved before the Bank of England sticks its weighty oar in."
Standard Chartered shares fall 8.5%
It seems there's more bad news for Standard Chartered as it has emerged the bank is the subject of two investigations by the UK Financial Conduct Authority relating to monitoring of sanctions and anti-money laundering compliance. Shares in the bank have now fallen 8.5% this morning.
BMW has not spoken to EPA over emissions
One interesting line to come from BMW's results earlier. It says it has not talked to the US agency that caught Volkswagen cheating emissions tests in September and has not been asked to do so.
Pensioners behaving
BBC personal finance correspondent tweets
UK construction growth slows in October
UK construction growth slowed in October, according to Markit's PMI index. The figure slipped to 58.8 in October, from 59.9 in September which was a 12-month high. A figure above 50 indicates growth. However, commercial building saw faster growth than in September.