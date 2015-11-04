Getty Images

The National Geographic Society says it is it to cut 9%, or around 180 jobs, from its workforce of 2,000 six weeks after its $725m sale to Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox was announced.

Describing the layoffs - the biggest in the Society's 127-year history - as “involuntary separations”, a spokeswoman for National Geographic said all employees have been told what their employment status will be once the deal closes later this month.

According to the Washington Post some of the first staff to face the axe were in the Society's fact-checking department.

The deal in September saw the not-for-profit Society sell a majority stake in National Geographic magazine, the National Geographic TV channel, and other media properties to 21st Century Fox.

The agreement will give the company - controlled by Mr Murdoch's family - a 73% stake in the new National Geographic Partners venture.