Fed's Yellen says bank faults remain

Summary

  1. Volkswagen shares fall 9% on new twist to emissions scandal
  2. VW suspends sales of Porsche Cayenne diesel SUVs
  3. Marks & Spencer half-year profits fall 22% to £216m
  4. China's steel output to fall, says industry body
  5. AirBnB continues to charge for rooms after US vote victory

By Howard Mustoe

All times stated are UK

Howard Mustoe

business reporter

bbc
BBC

That's your lot for tonight's business news. Join us from 06:00 tomorrow and we will bring you: The monthly MPC decision on interest rates at 12:00 and the minutes of that meeting. Plus at 12:45 the quarterly inflation report. And there's due to be Halifax house price data and new car registration figures for good measure. A smorgasbord of input. Until then

Market update

Wall Street stocks declined following comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to a possible rate hike in December. Rate rises often favour the bond market but not stocks, which tend to benefit from cheaper lending. 

Fuel economy '24% worse'

BBC Business Live

BBC
BBC

Nick Molden of emissions consultants Emissions Analytics told Business Live fuel economy in Europe is 24% worse than the advertised numbers for cars. Where the US tightened up its testing regime a few years ago, that didn't happen in Europe. The tests "need to be verified in the real world," he says.

Fed worker pleads guilty

A former employee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York suspected of leaking confidential data to a former colleague working at Goldman Sachs pleaded guilty to a federal charge. Jason Gross appeared in court in Manhattan and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft of government property, days after Goldman Sachs reached a related $50m settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS)

VW credit rating cut

More bad news for Volkswagen with a credit downgrade from Moody's. The ratings agency said the company's reputation and earnings were at risk from the growing emissions cheating scandal. Moody's cut the company's rating by one step to A3, warning that more allegations on emissions cheating and admissions that it falsified fuel consumption "pose additional risk to Volkswagen's reputation, future sales and cash" and also "suggest serious internal control and governance issues."

Michael Kors sales and revenue up

A woman with a Michael Kors bag
Getty Images

Moderately high-end retailer Michael Kors reported an increase in revenue and sales for the three months ending September. It reported revenue of $1.1bn, up from $1bn in the same period last year. It said an increase in demand in the US and Japan helped in the quarter. 

Deutsche Bank fined

Deutsche
Reuters

Deutsche Bank will pay $258m to settle charges that it did business on behalf of companies and individuals in US-sanctioned countries such as Iran and Syria, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and Federal Reserve said. The bank follows in the footsteps of the UK's Standard Chartered, which was fined $667m for similar offences in 2012. How come European banks were fined for breaking US rules? If you want to use dollars, you have to play by Washington's rules.

Colorado votes yes to cannabis tax spend

a person rolling a joint of cannabis
PA

Colorado voted yes to giving state legislators powers to spend $66.1m in taxes collected from the sale of recreational marijuana. About 69% of voters said yes, the Denver Post reported.  

VW hit by falling sales as crisis deepens

BBC Business editor Kamal Ahmed writes...

"The ever-expanding emissions crisis at VW is having a direct effect on sales...

VW sales in the UK are down by more than 8% over the same period last year, I understand."

Read Kamal's blog post.

Malawi hikes rates

Here's a good place to lend money - but not to borrow it. Malawi's central bank lifted its benchmark lending rate by 2 percentage points to 27%, blaming high inflation, a depreciating exchange rate and uncertainties on food prices and wage demands. The Reserve Bank of Malawi revised its 2015 economic growth estimate to 3% from an earlier forecast of 5.4%.

NISM over

The National Grid says the NISM - gap in the supply of power - is over. A statement said:

Earlier today we issued a Notification of Inadequate System Margin (NISM), because of multiple plant failures. The market duly responded to this signal. More generation came forward and about 40MW of Demand Side Balancing Reserve was ordered so the NISM has been withdrawn. This is one of the routine tools that we use to indicate to the market that we would like more generation to come forward for the evening peak-demand period. The issuing of a NISM does not mean we were at risk of blackouts. It means that we needed the safety cushion of power in reserve to be higher."

Market update

Britain's top share index closed higher, with a rise in mining stocks following investor hopes of a resurgence in metals demand. However, the market closed below its intra-day highs after energy stocks fell with oil prices. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.46% to 6412.88.

  • Glencore rose 5.4% after he company said suspending the 2015 final dividend and 2016 interim dividend would save it $2.4bn
  • Taylor Wimpey led the losers, down 3.9%. Homebuilders declined after Countrywide, an estate agent, said a drop in the number of house sales was likely to hit profits. 
Chile times for Pinewood?

Goldfinger
Getty

Pinewood Studios, filming venue for many a James Bond and Harry Potter flick, is eyeing Chile as the location for its first South American facility, the Chilean government said. The government is proposing training programmes and some nice financial incentives, it said. Low tax and a varied topography are the attractions the government is flaunting.

VW scandal: 'clarity' needed

The Department for Transport has this to say on the broader scope of the emissions scandal:

We are pressing VW to provide urgent clarity on the situation. The government takes the unacceptable actions of Volkswagen extremely seriously. This development underlines the importance of the government’s ongoing investigation to establish the extent to which defeat devices have been used.”

Yellen: could see December rate rise

Yellen
AP

More from Fed chair Janet Yellen: The Federal Reserve expects to raise US interest rates only gradually to avoid a "sharp" rise in mortgage rates, she says. The economy is "performing well" and could justify an interest rate increase in December, she adds.

Power struggle?

US President Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to miss the top two power rankings as judged by magazine Forbes, beaten by Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "As Obama enters the final year of his presidency, it's clear his influence  is shrinking, and it's a bigger struggle than ever to get things done," Forbes wrote.

Yellen: US banks have compliance work to do

Manhattan
AFP

The state of big US banks has "strengthened considerably" since the crisis, but they still have "substantial compliance and risk-management issues," Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will say at a hearing on bank regulation at the House Financial Services Committee. Ms Yellen did not comment on monetary policy or the outlook for the economy in her prepared remarks. 

Groupon dips after management changes

credit card
BBC

Groupon, the deals website, fell 30% in New York after saying co-founder Eric Lefkofsky was stepping down as chief executive and returning to the role of chairman. The company also forecast current-quarter and 2016 revenue below analysts' expectations.

M&S Menswear 'boring'

Avon revenue falls 22%

Avon branded lipstick
Getty Images

Avon reported a dramatic 22% fall in revenue in the three months ending September compared with the same period last year. It made revenues of $1.7bn. The cosmetics company added that the number of active representatives - the individuals who sell and promote Avon products among their own networks - declined 1%. Chief executive Sheri McCoy said: "This was a difficult quarter impacted by currency and other macro pressures, and our financial results were not where we would like them to be".

(Not enough) power to the people

John Moylan

BBC industry & employment corresponden

National Grid is asking the power industry to provide more electricity onto the system later this afternoon. The Notification of Inadequate System Margin (or NISM) is a result of multiple plant breakdowns. National Grid says that there is no risk of disruption to electricity supplies. A statement from the firm follows: 

National Grid has issued a notice to the industry today at 13.30 asking for more generation to be brought onto the system. This is part of our standard toolkit for balancing supply and demand and is not an indication there is an immediate risk of disruption to supply or blackouts. It indicates that we would like our power held in reserve to be higher. This Notification of Inadequate System Margin (NISM) is a result of multiple plant break downs. An additional 500MWs is being requested for between 16.30 and 18.30 this evening."

business reporter

business reporter

Good afternoon and hello from me. I'll be taking over from Matt and Faarea and looking after things from here. Highlights: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to hold forth on the Fed's actions and plans for bank regulation and supervision. And probably more VW reaction.

US September trade deficit narrows

Container port
Getty Images

The US trade deficit narrowed sharply in September to its lowest level in seven months as exports rebounded. The Commerce Department says the trade gap fell 15% to $40.8bn, the smallest deficit since February. Lower crude oil prices also helped to curb the import bill.

Cadbury changes Fruit & Nut bar

Cadbury fruit and nut bar
Cadbury

Chocolate giant Cadbury has changed the raisins in its Fruit & Nut bar to sultanas.  BBC radio 5Live spoke to an expert who can apparently tell the difference:

What makes the dried fruit so diverse?
JCB announces further job losses

A JCB digger
Getty Images

Construction firm JCB has warned of up to 290 job losses amid a "rapid deterioration" in the global construction market. These 290 job losses are in addition to the 400 announced in September. Chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: "Manufacturers in the construction equipment industry are currently facing very tough trading conditions and we have to react to the current market reality to protect the long-term future of the business. As the global economy shows no sign of improving, the short-term outlook remains very challenging."  

'Transgender beer' launched by Brewdog

No Label beer by Brewdog
Brewdog

Brewdog has launched a "transgender" beer to coincide with the opening of its latest bar in London's Soho, a famous area for lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people. It uses both male and female hops, rather than the accepted norm of only male hops. They've called it 'No Label'. Have a look at how small companies are making big splashes with sometimes unorthodox products, on the BBC business website.

180 staff 'consciously uncoupled' from National Geographic

National Geographic magazine
Getty Images

The National Geographic Society says it is it to cut 9%, or around 180 jobs, from its workforce of 2,000 six weeks after its $725m sale to Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox was announced. 

Describing the layoffs - the biggest in the Society's 127-year history - as “involuntary separations”, a spokeswoman for National Geographic said all employees have been told what their employment status will be once the deal closes later this month. 

According to the Washington Post some of the first staff to face the axe were in the Society's fact-checking department.

The deal in September saw the not-for-profit Society sell a majority stake in National Geographic magazine, the National Geographic TV channel, and other media properties to 21st Century Fox.

The agreement will give the company - controlled by Mr Murdoch's family - a 73% stake in the new National Geographic Partners venture.      

Catch up with Business Live

BBC Business Live presenter tweets

View more on twitter
HMRC wins second appeal in Rangers tax case

Jason Holt of Rangers is tracked by Christopher Higgins of Queen of the South
Getty Images

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs has won its second appeal over a tax case involving payments to former [Glasgow] Rangers employees. The court ruling, summarised on the Judiciary of Scotland website, agreed with HMRC's contention that the scheme amounted to "a mere redirection of earnings which did not remove the liability of employees to income tax".

'Even those with grey hair unhappy with M&S'

Axel Springer profits sprint ahead after fitness app developer sale

A cameraman films the logo of German media group Axel Springer
Getty Images

Bild publisher Axel Springer reports that net income rose 68% to €147m (£295m), helped by the sale of fitness app developer Runtastic.

M&S missing gap in the market

€3bn wiped of VW shares

Bashed up VW
Getty Images

More than €3bn (£2.12bn) has been wiped off Volkswagen's market value on Wednesday this morning after it said it had understated the fuel consumption of some cars in the latest development in the emissions scandal. Shares in Frankfurthave fallen 9.8% this morning.

VW said late on Tuesday it had understated the fuel usage of up to 800,000 cars in Europe, meaning those vehicles affected are more costly to drive than their buyers had been led to believe.

China steel output 'to fall'

A steel worker in China with steel bars behind him
Getty Images

China's steel output is expected to fall to 780 million tonnes by 2020, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) has said. The steel industry is grappling with slower demand growth and tumbling prices. In the UK, several steel plant closures have led to criticisms about Chinese steel "dumping" on international markets, causing prices and therefore profitability to fall, leading to job losses. At an industry conference in Beijing, CISA said China's crude steel production will fall this year and the next, with a brief rebound in 2017 before resuming its downward trend. China is the world's largest producer of steel.

UK interest rate rise before Christmas?

Bank of England
Getty Images

This is, we suspect, a big call. And based on the voting history of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, still pretty unlikely. But it will mean everyone will be watching for the Bank's latest interest rate policy announcement a little more closely than perhaps in the last couple of months.

The survey data point to GDP rising at a quarterly rate of 0.6% at the start of the fourth quarter, up from 0.5% in the third quarter. Such an improvement, together with the revival in hiring signalled by the three surveys [PMI data on services, construction and manufacturing], with job creation hitting an eight-month high in October, may coax more policymakers into raising interest rates before the end of the year."

Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit

As an aside, the Bank has never, since it gained independence from the Treasury in 1997, voted to raise interest rates in December. The generally received wisdom here is that this is because it doesn't want to dampen Christmas shopping by putting up UK household's mortgage interest payments three weeks before Christmas day. It has, however, lowered interest rates in December before.

So that leaves us with Thursday. And given that the Bank of England seems unlikely and/or unwilling to act before the US Federal Reserve - not to mention that only one member of the MPC voted to raise rates last month - this is surely a non-starter.

UK service sector output grows

A waitress serving drinks
Getty Images

The UK's services sector grew at its strongest rate for four months in October, according to the latest Markit purchasing managers index (PMI). Markit says its index rose to 54.9 from 53.3 pointing to a strong overall rise in business activity among service providers. But business confidence about activity in the next twelve months was at its lowest level since April 2013. Any figure above 50 indicates growth.

'Culture of fear' at VW

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

More from Arndt Ellinghorst of Evercore who was on the Today programme. He said: “You can’t have a business selling cars if you’re lying about the emissions of the majority of them.

“This isn’t just a handful of engineers... a lot of people would have had to know what was going on. The scandal raises questions about culture at the company and a possible climate of fear", he adds.

M&S too focused on 'grey pound'

