Bank of England 'Super Thursday'
- UK interest rate remains unchanged - Bank of England
- Lufthansa industrial action likely after strike talks fail
- Interest rates may not rise until 2017
- VW UK sales fall 9.8% in October
- UK's new car registrations dip for first time in 43 months
- Annual UK average house price hits record high of £205,240
By Howard Mustoe
Egypt already seen 'dramatic' tourism reduction
David Scowsill, president of the World Travel and Tourism Council, is on Business Live talking about Egypt's tourist industry and the impact the crash at Sharm el-Sheikh may have upon it. "Since the Arab Spring started in 2010 there's already been a dramatic reduction in people going to Egypt," he says. From 15m to about 10m, about 25% of whom are Russian. "Our industry is very resilient", so will hopefully bounce back, he adds.
Market update
US stocks declined ahead of Friday's jobs report. Qualcomm was the biggest loser in the larger S&P 500 index, falling 16.7% after the chipmaker forecast first-quarter profit below expectations
Former Rabobank traders convicted
Two former traders at Dutch lender Rabobank have been found guilty of fraud in the first US trial relating to Libor rigging. Anthony Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and finance, and Anthony Conti, a former senior trader, were found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on all counts of conspiracy and wire fraud they faced. In the UK in August, City trader Tom Hayes was sentenced to 14 years in prison for eight charges of conspiracy to defraud.
UK resumes flights from Sharm el-Sheikh
Britain will resume flights from Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday after agreeing on additional security with Egyptian authorities, the prime minister's office said. Britain suspended flights after the crash on Saturday of a Russian airliner. This announcement followed initial confusion about whether flights would resume in full or just repatriations for British holidaymakers.
'VW played big part in UK car registrations dip'
BBC business reporter Danielle Codd emails:
Steve Fowler from Auto Express believes that the dip in new car registrations in October is not just down to a natural slowdown in the overall car industry. He told the BBC: “I do think the Volkswagen emissions scandal has had a clear effect. We know a lot of people who’ve been in touch with us who are delaying a purchase. They still want to buy a car but they’re just not sure what they should do and frankly who they should trust at the moment.” New car registrations dipped for the first time in 43 months, according to car industry body, the SMMT.
Why did Norway do so well from its oil?
BBC Scotland Business and Economics Editor Douglas Fraser tweets:
Politics and the pipeline
More developments on that controversial US oil pipeline. Canada's new Liberal government backs TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline, but does not want it to become an problem for its relationship with the US, Foreign Minister Stephane Dion has said. US President Barack Obama is expected to veto the proposed pipeline before he leaves office in early 2017. Yesterday, TransCanada requested a halt to the US government's review of the project. The proposed pipeline is in blue.
EDF on a roll
EDF have been busy on the nuclear front these past weeks. The French state-owned energy firm has signed a $662m uranium supply deal with Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom, the French president's office said in a statement. The deal follows an official visit to Paris by the Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. EDF last month signed a deal to build a new reactor at Hinkley in Somerset.
Sharm el-Sheikh flights 'as soon as possible'
Here's the latest from Downing Street on the confusion over flights from Sharm el-Sheikh:
Lufthansa: week-long strike to commence
Lufthansa's biggest cabin crew union has confirmed that a week-long strike would start on Friday after talks failed. "Friday will be the first day of the week of strikes," cabin crew union UFO said in a statement. Lufthansa's other airlines including Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Germanwings, Eurowings, and Brussels Airlines are not affected.
(Don't) Flog it!
Earlier today, the head of Russia's state property management agency, Olga Dergunova said it was ready to sell off stakes in several major companies such as Rosneft, Rushydro, Alrosa and Aeroflot as part of a privatisation plan if President Vladimir Putin backs the idea. But now it appears privatisation of state assets is not likely to happen. That's because assets are undervalued, and privatisation is not a goal in itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Back to the drawing board for Ms Dergunova.
A reader writes:
A question from reader Chris Marsden comes in, keeping us on the straight and narrow. He wants to know what Mr Carney means when he says that there are a few things that have changed to push market expectations of an interest rate rise back. Mr Carney says they include falls in the price of risk-free assets while there has been "quite a big sell-off" of riskier assets. What are they? Here, Mr Carney is talking about the recent drop in the price of investments such as government debt, which is considered risk-free because of the slender risk of default. The riskier stuff includes shares.
Lufthansa strike
Strikes will go ahead at Lufthansa, according to German news agency DPA, citing the UFO cabin crew union. It gave no hard details of the extent of the strike but said that they would not start before noon German time on Friday.
All flights to Sharm el Sheikh resume?
Something interesting from EasyJet on their flights to and from Sharm el Sheikh. The government says it is to allow UK airlines to fly aircraft into Sharm el Sheikh from tomorrow in order to repatriate customers.
So it appears EasyJet thinks all flights can resume as usual. Do they know something we don't?
Uber skyline
Mark Carney 'the boy who cried wolf'
Calum Bennie, savings expert at Scottish Friendly, calls Bank governor Mark Carney the "boy who cried wolf".
He says Mr Carney "appears to have been found out" after he signalled we may be waiting until 2017 for a rate rise.
Bum steer?
Robert Peston
Economics editor
From Robert's Blog:
Lufthansa union talks fail
A strike is now probable at German airline Lufthansa after the company and cabin crew union UFO said talks on early retirement and pensions have failed. Lufthansa said it had made a new offer for current employees that met the union's demands and that it had proposed a pension scheme for new workers similar to ones offered at other big German companies. The union rejected the proposal, it said. German cabin union UFO said talks had failed and that it would provide further details of its next step at about 16:00.
Bank rate: 'dangerous game'
The Institute of Directors - a business lobby group - has raised concerns over the Bank of England’s decision to hold interest rates at 0.5% for another month in a missive entitled "Bank playing dangerous game on rate rises". They have been warning about asset bubbles for some months.
The true value of forward guidance revealed
BBC economics editor tweets
Howard Mustoe
business reporter
Broadbent wheels out the King defence
Bank deputy governor Ben Broadbent, uses former Bank of England governor, Sir Meryvn King's defence that the UK economy is doing just fine thank you very much, and it is the global economy causing all the problems for Bank policymakers. Global shocks are "unforecast-able" he says. We haven't seen this defence for a couple of years.
Just a 30% chance of rate rise by end of 2016
Chief investment officer for Nutmeg investments tweets:
Non, je ne regrette rien
BBC economics editor tweets
UK economy mixed 'but resilient'
"Progress in terms of normalisation has been mixed, but growth has ticked down," explains Bank of England governor Mark Carney. "We do expect even in the face of global weakness for growth to still accelerate. Core inflation has been softer than expected but part of that could be the persistence from exchange rates. Wage growth and productivity has grown in line with expectations. There is mixed progress. We have resilient domestic demand, and robust private domestic demand... the point is bringing the rate back to target in a sustainable fashion and keep it there."
'Global growth at heart of interest rate expectations move'
There are a few things that have changed to push market expectations of an interest rate rise back, says Bank of England governor Mark Carney. They include falls in the price of risk-free assets but there has been "quite a big sell-off" of riskier assets, Mr Carney says.
On top of that is the outlook for global growth since August. China's economic slowdown, combined with lower commodity prices have lowered expectations for an interest rate rise, he says.
The 'unreliable boyfriend' strikes again
The Times' economics editor tweets
Bank of England interest rate news conference
"Remember, remember the 5th of November," says Bank of England governor Mark Carney as he begins his press conference on his interest rate decision, stressing "domestic strength and foreign weakness".
Spare capacity used up by 2018
BBC economics correspondent tweets
No rate rise until 2017?
And now we know why the pound has dipped: a rise in interest rate rises could be even further out than we all first thought. The Bank of England says that since August's inflation report, the "path for interest rates rises implied by the market rates has fallen by around 40 basis points", such that it only reaches 0.75% in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the third quarter of 2016 just three months ago.
In other words, unless the global economy, commodities prices and inflation all pick up significantly next year: don't expect a rate rise.
The Bank says that also implies interest rates will rise to 1.25% by the end of 2018. So as in August, the "slow gradual path" of interest rate rises Bank governor Mark Carney keeps telling us there will be, is getting narrower, faster and steeper.
Pound dips on Bank of England interest rate decision
The pound dipped 0.7% against the dollar to buy $1.52, after the Bank of England chose to keep interest rates on hold.
Inflation to stay below 1% for up to year
The Bank of England says inflation will stay below 1% until the second half of 2016. That's as a result of continuing lower costs for energy, food and other imports.
Bank of England trims UK growth forecast
The Bank of England has trimmed its forecast for economic growth for this year and 2016 and warned that emerging markets could get stuck in a rut of slower growth. Growth is seen at:
No change in QE until interest rates hit 2%
This is new. The Bank has said it will continue to reinvest the proceeds of bonds maturing from the £375bn of quantitative easing assets that it bought to spur economic growth until it has raised interest rates to around 2%.
Bank's MPC votes 8 to 1 to hold rates
Ian McCafferty has been voting to raise interest rates by 0.25% since the summer. None of his colleagues on the MPC has been brave enough to join him yet, as remains the case this month. Interest rates remain at 0.5%.
BreakingBank of England holds interest rates... again
In a move that will come as a surprise to only those living in a galaxy far, far away, the Bank of England has held interest rates for the 80th month in a row.
Surprise profit for Tata Steel
India's Tata Steel said its profit rose 22% in the three months to September. The result beat analyst expectations, amidst a backdrop of falling steel prices and plant closures globally. Net profit rose to $232m in the period. It said it was helped during the period by the sale of "quoted investments", which helped offset cheaper imports in India and Europe from the world's top steel producer, China.
Electric cars tipping point
Are we reaching a tipping point for electric cars? Gareth Dunsmore from Nissan – the company behind the best-selling all-electric Nissan Leaf – thinks so. He told the World Service's Business Daily that the electric car industry is “the most exciting journey the industry has gone on since the car was invented”.
Taxpayer could lose £14bn on RBS share sale
The Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has been urged to suspend the sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, amid a warning that continuing to sell shares in the bank at its current share price could leave the UK taxpayer £14bn out of pocket.
MPs will debate a motion in the House of Commons later today to to suspend the sale of RBS shares pending a full consideration of the other options, including turning it into a network of regional banks.
Think tank the New Economics Foundation has sent the chancellor an open letter, in which it says it "is now clear that the taxpayer cannot make its money back by selling RBS to the private sector".
In fact, the NEF goes claims that at the bank's current share price, the taxpayer is likely to make a £14bn loss from the sale.
The Treasury sold 5.4% of its RBS shares in August at 330p a share. It raised £2.1bn in doing so, but made a loss of 30% compared with the price it paid for each share when it rescued the bank in 2008 and 2009.