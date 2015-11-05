Bank of England 'Super Thursday'

Getty Images

The Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has been urged to suspend the sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, amid a warning that continuing to sell shares in the bank at its current share price could leave the UK taxpayer £14bn out of pocket.

MPs will debate a motion in the House of Commons later today to to suspend the sale of RBS shares pending a full consideration of the other options, including turning it into a network of regional banks.

Think tank the New Economics Foundation has sent the chancellor an open letter, in which it says it "is now clear that the taxpayer cannot make its money back by selling RBS to the private sector".

In fact, the NEF goes claims that at the bank's current share price, the taxpayer is likely to make a £14bn loss from the sale.

The Treasury sold 5.4% of its RBS shares in August at 330p a share. It raised £2.1bn in doing so, but made a loss of 30% compared with the price it paid for each share when it rescued the bank in 2008 and 2009.