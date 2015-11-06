Magellan Midstream Partners said about 1,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from one of its pipelines in a rural area in Oklahoma on Thursday evening. The pipeline was quickly shut down and isolated, the company said in an email. Damage to the pipeline was related to someone damaging it while digging near it, Magellan said. The incident is under investigation.
Keystone: 'some of the dirtiest oil on the planet'
So, what's President Obama's reasoning for rejecting Keystone XL? Well, building the pipeline from Canada would have encouraged a grade of oil with harmful environmental impacts, the White House said. Building a pipeline project that would "incentivize the extraction of some of the dirtiest oil on the planet" would undermine the administration's climate change plan, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. Here's a bit of background from the BBC website.
Activision Blizzard TV and film studio
Video game maker Activision Blizzard, home of the Diablo and Call of Duty series, will set up a TV and film studio to make shows based on its games. Movies based on video games don't have a great track record - the Final Fantasy movie reportedly lost more than $50m. So good luck Activision.
Keystone: Canada responds
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is "disappointed" with the US rejection of a plan to build a pipeline connecting the Alberta oil sands to US Gulf Coast refineries, he says. But not too disappointed: "The Canada-US relationship is much bigger than any one project and I look forward to a fresh start with President Obama to strengthen our remarkable ties in a spirit of friendship and cooperation."
Pharma giants Merck and Eli Lilly probed
Drug firms Merck and Eli Lilly say they are being probed by the US Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania, among other regulators, over drug pricing practices. Merck is being investigated over for its asthma inhaler product, Dulera, while Eli Lilly said it was being probed over the company's drug pricing. Drug pricing has been a point of criticism from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the past few weeks.
Shell: Alternatives exist to Keystone
Shell points out that there are at least three alternative pipeline projects to TransCanada's Keystone XL. So for the oil industry, all is not lost. The firm would like to see one of them approved, however. "So Keystone has been on for seven years now, so of course, it's brought into the uncertainty window," said Lorraine Mitchelmore, president of Shell's Canadian business. The Uncertainty Window sounds like a horror series from the 1950s to us, but we get what she means.
Market update
US non-farm jobs grew by 271,000 in October, the largest rise since December 2014, boosting the dollar. The higher dollar dragged down mining shares as commodities priced in dollars mean thinner profits for them. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.2% at 6,353.83.
IAG was a rare winner, adding 3.7% after it said it was targeting average annual earnings per share growth of more than 12% between 2016 and 2020.
Keystone canned
Bloomberg has cast the decision as a victory for environmental groups. “This is a big win,” May Boeve, executive director of the climate activist group 350.org, told the newswire in an emailed statement. Supporters said the pipeline would create jobs. TransCanada, the firm which proposed the pipeline, tried to halt the review on Monday. This was seen as an attempt to try to get approval from a new president after Mr Obama leaves office in early 2017. The request was knocked back soon after by the State Department.
Keystone canned
That's it for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. The proposed project has been canned by US President Barack Obama seven years after it was first posited. "The State Department has decided the Keystone XL pipeline would not serve the national interests of the United States. I agree with that decision," Mr Obama said. The pipeline's proposed route is in blue.
Will Janet Yellen be the Grinch this Christmas?
Will Janet Yellen be the Grinch this Christmas? Investors think so. The results for October's jobs report were pretty terrific. And unless there's a sudden reversal next month, it looks likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December - its first hike in nearly a decade. The US economy is returning to health. Long term unemployment is returning to pre-recession levels and wage growth is finally happening. All along, Fed Chair Janet Yellen's mantra has been that rates will go up when the US labour market is healthy and inflation is coming. Given the reaction on the bond market (the price of US government debt fell on Friday) investors believe the Fed may steal Christmas with a rate hike.
VW works council asks for spending cuts talks
Volkswagen said last month it planned to cut €1bn in investment spending. In light of that, the company's works council, which represents employee interests, says it wants talks with executives now about what the impact will be. "So far we have only seen individual measures, but management has so far not presented an overall concept," works council chief Bernd Osterloh said in a letter to VW employees.
We mentioned Norwegian singer Aurora earlier today. And the fact that she's not particularly that well known in the UK yet. Want to know more about her? We're here to help.
The power of... the John Lewis Christmas ad
If you're a John Lewis fan you'll know what we did with the headline there. Now, we're not talking about the adverts' ability to make you blub. More their impact on the careers of musicians. Very few people are likely to have heard of Norwegian singer Aurora in the UK but we can expect to see and hear much more from her over the next couple of months. Ever heard of Ellie Goulding? Had you heard of her before 2010 when she sang on the John Lewis Christmas ad? Come on, be honest.
Shares in miner BHP Billiton have slid almost 7%, and it remains the FTSE's largest loser, after a dam burst at a mining waste site in Brazil, which BHP part-owns with Vale. Julia Carneiro, the BBC's Rio Correspondent, emailed:
Rescue work has resumed in the south-eastern city of Mariana, in Brazil, where the dam at an iron ore mine burst on Thursday, submerging a nearby town. One person has been confirmed dead but at least a dozen are reported to be missing. Many of them have lost everything. The mine that burst engulfed their homes and cars in a river of sludge, in the rural town of Bento Rodrigues where around 500 people lived. The district is now enveloped in thick red mud; houses buried up to their rooftops. They say a series of small seismic shocks detected hours before the dam burst may be related. The dam stored residue built up from the iron ore mining operation.
The cause of the burst is still being investigated.
US economy adds 271,000 news jobs in October
The number of new US jobs created in October rose by a very health 271,000 in October, compared with 142,000 in September and above the 180,000 that had been forecast by analysts.
The number is significant if only because US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen made clear earlier this week that employment data was one of the key metrics the US central bank was watching before it would make a decision to raise interest rates for the first time in nine years. The case for a December rate rise just got a whole lot stronger.
BreakingUS unemployment rate drops to 5%
The unemployment rate in the United States in October fell to 5%, official figures show. That compares with 5.1% a month earlier.
Ireland pumped a total of €64bn into its banks during the crisis, which, at almost 40% of annual economic output, was the most expensive rescue in the eurozone.
State-owned AIB's rescue was the biggest bailout given to any Irish bank still trading.
AIB has been in discussions with European regulators about reorganising its capital structure, including how much it can repay the government from the €3.5bn of preference shares it owns in the bank.
Companies still bending rules says former Enron boss
The convicted former finance chief of Enron, the failed US energy giant, has sounded a warning about corporate fraud, saying companies now have even more scope to bend the rules than when he was at the firm.
Andrew Fastow said the tools that companies used to manipulate their financial reports were even "more potent" today.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of securities fraud in 2004 and was sentenced to six years in jail for his role in Enron's collapse. Its bankruptcy in 2001 was the largest in US history.
Lufthansa cabin crew 'called to strike on Saturday'
German cabin crew union UFO called on Lufthansa cabin staff in Frankfurt to stage a second day of strikes on Saturday, the union said. The strike is to last for 17 hours from 0500 GMT and will affect Lufthansa's A320 and Boeing 737 fleets, it added.
Scottish trader charged over £1m US stock exchange fraud
A 62-year-old Scottish trader has been charged in San Francisco with defrauding the US stock market. James Craig, from Dunragit near Stranraer, is accused of tweeting false news designed to make share prices fall, so he could buy and resell shares for profit. Fraudulent tweets were allegedly made about two firms by Mr Craig in 2013. Prosecutors claim shareholders lost more than £1m as a result of his alleged tweets. Read more on the BBC website.
Alibaba to buy China video streaming site
Alibaba is to buy China's equivalent of YouTube in a deal that could be worth more than $4bn. Youku Tudou said it agreed to be bought by e-commerce giant Alibaba for $27.6 a share - that's 35% over Tudou's closing price on 15 Oct, which was when the deal was agreed . "We believe this combination with Alibaba maximizes value for Youku Tudou shareholders and significantly benefits our customers, users and team," said Victor Koo, chairman of Youku Tudou. "We are eager to work with Alibaba to grow our multi-screen entertainment and media ecosystem", he added.
Shipping giant Maersk cuts profit forecast
Shipping and oil giant Maersk saw its profits halve and cut its profit forecast for global sea trade, because it saw demand for shipping containers at its lowest since the 2008 crisis, as well as because of lower oil prices, the firm said in its latest quarterly earnings release. The Danish company, which operates the largest container shipping business in the world, warned of the overall slowdown in the industry. It reported a pre-tax profit of $1.07bn for the quarter, down from $2.68bn during the same period last year.
London shares lower ahead of US unemployment figures
The FTSE has dipped 0.1% ahead of the release of US non-farm unemployment figures out in a few hours. It is currently down 6.78 points to 6358.1. International Consolidated Airlines group is up 2.6% after it announced a new chief executive for its budget arm, Vueling. Satellite and communications business Inmarsat is also one of the biggest winners, up 2.6% after the company reported results which beat expectations.
Jaguar Land Rover owner makes $65m loss
India's Tata Motors reported a $65.4m net loss in the three months ending September compared with last year, hit by a one-time charge, after some of its Jaguar Land Rover vehicles were destroyed in a chemical warehouse blast in China's Tianjin in August. It also reported slowing sales in China. However, Tata said stronger performance in Europe and North America helped to offset weaker sales in China, with Jaguar Land Rover reporting record sales in October of 41,553 vehicles, up 24% from October last year.
Airbus receives 910 plane orders
European plane manufacturer Airbus says it won 910 plane orders in the first 10 months of the year, boosted by China Aviation Supplies Holding Company's decision to firm up an order for 30 A330-300s in October.
Excluding cancellations, net orders stood at 850 aircraft in the period from January to October, Airbus says.
The company delivered 49 aircraft last month, including 37 A320-family jets, six A330s, four A350 XWBs and two A380 superjumbos.
Total deliveries so far this year stand at 495 jetliners for 81 customers, Airbus says.
Lufthansa cancels 290 flights
Lufthansa has confirmed the cancellation of 290 flights later today on the first day of a planned week of strikes by cabin crew in a long-running dispute over cost-saving plans at the airline.
Around 37,500 passengers are expected to be affected by the nine-hour strike scheduled to begin at 13:00 (GMT) and affecting the Frankfurt and Duesseldorf airports, Lufthansa says in a statement.
Around 10% of all flights will have to be cancelled. Of a total 3,000 connections scheduled for today, 290 flights will be cancelled, including 23 inter-continental services.
Asda's Christmas ad was first
So it turns out that Asda got its Christmas ad out on Sunday. Oh and Sainsbury's Christmas ad will air sometime after Rememberance Sunday we're told.
The UK’s trade deficit in goods and services - that's the gap between what we import and export, and before you ask we're a net importer - was estimated to have been £1.4bn in September, official figures show, narrowing by £1.6bn from August. The narrowing is attributed to an increase in the UK's trade in goods - yes we exported more things. That reduced the deficit from £10.8bn in August to £9.4bn in September. The figures jar with the British Chambers of Commerce. The BCC said earlier this week that UK exports were at their lowest level for six years.
Proving that you can take any figure you like and spin it: If you wanted to feel better about the UK's manufacturing sector, then you could look at the month-on-month numbers published by the Office for National Statistics instead. Those show manufacturing output increased between August and September by 0.8% - that's the biggest monthly increase since April 2014. On a month-on-month basis, the manufacturing sector grew 0.4% in August and contracted 0.7% in July.
UK manufacturing contracts again
The manufacturing industry slipped further into recession in September, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Manufacturing output slumped 0.6% in the month compared with a year earlier. It is the third month of contraction in UK manufacturing. Overall however, industrial production rose 1.1% in September compared with the same month a year earlier.
Lufthansa expects to cancel most short-haul flighs
German airline Lufthansa has said it will probably have to cancel most of its short-haulflights on Friday afternoon and evening, after cabin crew union UFO announced a walkout on flights from Frankfurt and Duesseldorf starting from 13:00 GMT. Flight attendants are being called to strike at Frankfurt, Lufthansa's biggest hub, and Duesseldorf until 22:00 GMT.
Lufthansa says it hopes to operate at least eight long-haul flights from Frankfurt on Friday, but that it expects sweeping short-haul cancellations. Full details of the flights affected will be published around 10:00 GMT.
China share listing for new firms to 'resume'
China's securities regulator said that it will resume initial public offerings, after freezing them since early July, reports Reuters news agency. July's suspension was to reduce volatility in China's stock markets. The China Securities Regulatory Commission made the announcement at a weekly news conference in Beijing, it added.
Market update
Shares on Wall Street were mixed today after those positive jobs figures in the US - and the assumption they strengthen Janet Yellen's hand for a December rate rise.
