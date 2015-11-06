Getty Images

Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has won regulatory approval to pay €1.7bn (£1.25bn) of government bailout funds, beginning the process of repaying the €21bn it received during the financial crisis.

Ireland pumped a total of €64bn into its banks during the crisis, which, at almost 40% of annual economic output, was the most expensive rescue in the eurozone.

State-owned AIB's rescue was the biggest bailout given to any Irish bank still trading.

AIB has been in discussions with European regulators about reorganising its capital structure, including how much it can repay the government from the €3.5bn of preference shares it owns in the bank.