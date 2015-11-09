OECD 'concerned' about emerging markets
By Anthony Reuben and Tom Espiner
Cuba to continue search for oil
Cuba is refusing to give up on its search for oil in the Gulf Mexico, it seems.
After many failed attempts to find it, a new round of exploratory drilling by state oil company Cupet will begin within the next two years, reports the AFP news agency.
"We have evidence there are deeper areas generating that oil," said Cupet's Osvaldo Lopez.
"What we're trying to do is find a way to get to it."
SeaWorld to end killer whale shows
SeaWorld has announced the end of its controversial killer whale shows at its San Diego park.
The company has come under pressure for the way it treats these animals, particularly since the release of the documentary Blackfish in 2013. Its share price has fallen by more than half since then.
Next year will be the last year of the show, SeaWorld said.
“We are listening to our guests, evolving as a company, we are always changing,” said chief executive Joel Manby.
Eurozone warns Greece on pace of reform
Eurozone finance ministers have warned Greece that it must push through reforms already agreed to in order to receive further bailout funds.
"The Eurogroup called on the Greek authorities to finalise the financial sector measures in the course of the [next] week," the group said in a statement.
"This would unlock the disbursement of €2bn... and a transfer of the funds needed for the recapitalisation of the Greek banking sector," it added.
Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said there were still "issues" that needed resolving before any money would be released.
Union rejects Lufthansa's latest offer
The union representing Lufthansa's striking cabin crew have rejected the airline's latest attempt to avert this week's strikes.
Union head Nicoley Baublies said today's offer was only a ``minimal'' improvement on Lufthansa's previous offer.
As a result, the strikes will go ahead and, according to Reuters, 136 flights will be cancelled on Tuesday.
EU Steel Meeting
BBC Industry & Employment Correspondent John Moylan tweets:
Military contracts dominate Dubai Airshow
The opening day of the Dubai Airshow has been dominated by military rather than civil contracts.
The United Arab Emirates has bought two Bombardier Global 6000 jets with surveillance equipment from Sweden's SAAB in a $1.27bn deal, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin has announced a $262.8m contract from the US Air Force to service Saudi Arabia's F-15 sniper targeting system, says AP news agency.
Boeing and Airbus will hope business picks up in the coming days.
Is Haggis finally heading stateside?
Could US diners soon be sampling one of Scotland's finest dishes for the first time in more than 40 years?
Two leading Scottish butchers are looking at adapting the traditional recipe for Haggis to get around US import laws that have banned the use of sheep lungs in food products since 1971.
The two are experimenting with using lamb shoulder or flank meat instead.
Read more about this great potential export opportunity here.
Wall Street heading south
The leading Dow Jones stock index in the US is now down more than 200 points, or 1.2%, at 17,691.73. Energy companies are leading the way down, with Exxon Mobil down 2.3% and Chevron 1.7% lower.
The wider S&P 500 is also down 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is 1% lower.
Facebook given Belgian cookie ultimatum
From Rory Cellan-Jones, BBC technology correspondent
Former Bannatyne finance director jailed
A finance director who took almost £8m from a business owned by Duncan Bannatyne, one of the original dragons from the TV show Dragon's Den, has been jailed.
Christopher Watson pleaded guilty to defrauding the Bannatyne Group of £7,974,221 between 2008 and 2014.
He used the money to fund his gambling habit, spending £5.4m at one bookmaker, and buying properties.
The judge at Teesside Crown Court sentenced the 46-year-old to four years and eight months.
Lufthansa strike latest
Lufthansa cabin crew have changed plans for strikes on Tuesday, according to German media reports.
Only long-haul international flights will be affected at Munich and Frankfurt airports, while all flights will be targeted at Dusseldorf, they say.
Alton Towers to cut almost 200 jobs
Theme park Alton Towers is laying off up to 190 staff at the end of "a very difficult year".
The losses come as part of a wider restructuring process. The business has suffered from lower visitor numbers following an accident on The Smiler ride in June, when four people were seriously injured.
"We appreciate the contribution our employees have made to the business and just how distressing this will be for everyone," the company said.
European markets close down
London's leading shares have closed down after tracking Wall Street lower in afternoon trading.
European and US markets fell after the OECD reduced its global growth forecast for 2015 and China reported disappointing import data.
The main FTSE 100 index closed down almost 59 points, or 0.9%, at 6,295.16. France's Cac 40 and Germany's Dax indexes were both down about 1.5%.
GE signs huge India train deal
General Electric has been awarded a $2.6bn contract by the Indian government to supply and maintain 1000 diesel trains for the country's railway system.
To fulfill the contract, GE will build a factory in Marhowra district in the Indian state of Bihar, as well as maintenance sheds at Bhatinda in Punjab and Gandhidham in Gujarat.
"This effort is a major boost to India’s railway modernisation efforts, and will provide skill development opportunities for local talent," the US conglomerate said.
Tech giants join forces
Technology giants Cisco and Ericsson have announced a partnership that, they say, should help generate additional revenues of $1bn (£660m) a year for both companies.
The deal covers routing, data centres, networking and cloud services
"We are the wireless number one in the world," Ericsson chief executive Hans Vestberg said.
"Cisco is by far the number one in the world when it comes to IP routers. Together we can create innovative solutions."
VW offer $1,000 'goodwill' packages
Volkswagen is offering a "goodwill package" of $1,000 in gift cards and vouchers to US customers affected by the recent diesel scandal.
According to the Reuters news agency, eligible VW owners can apply for a $500 prepaid Visa card and a $500 card that can be redeemed at VW garages, as well as three years of free roadside assistance services.
Zurich insurance to cut hundreds of UK jobs
Zurich insurance is cutting up to 440 jobs in the UK. The company said the UK market was becoming "steadily more challenging".
The job losses are part of a wider global push to cut annual costs by $300m by the end of next year, the company said.
Saudi warns on oil supplies
Saudi Arabia, until recently the world's biggest oil producer, has warned of a supply shortage as companies cut back on exploration due to the low oil price.
"Around $200bn (£133bn) of investments in energy have been cancelled this year," Saudi vice minister of oil Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.
"This is the first time since the mid 1980s that the oil and gas industry will have cut investment in two consecutive years."
The oil price currently stands at $48 a barrel, down more than 50% since the summer of 2014.
Asda dispenses pills for pets
From Rob Young, business reporter and presenter, BBC Radio 5 Live
US markets lower on global growth fears
Wall Street has opened lower on, you guessed it, concerns about global economic growth. Disappointing import data from China and a downward revision of its global growth forecast by the OECD has put investors on edge.
A few minutes into trading, the main Dow Jones index is down 84 points, or 0.5%, at 17,826.35.
Mongolian music fans spared trek across Gobi desert
You probably weren't expecting to find an article on the BBC News website today about Mongolia's only specialised record shop.
Until recently, people in Mongolia had to travel more than 1,000km (600 miles) across the Gobi desert to Beijing to get to their nearest record shop.
But this year, Batbold Bavuu opened his shop in the capital, Ulan Bator.
It's well worth reading.
Will Maggi noodles be welcomed back?
From Simon Atkinson, Editor, India Business Report, Mumbai
Filming on a remote Indian hillside last week, my colleague got a bit overexcited when she thought she’d glimpsed a packet of Maggi noodles in a café, like a mirage in the desert. She was wrong. The ban applied there too. But when a product has 80% market share it’s perhaps no wonder it resonates with so many people. Nestle India’s marketing campaign over the last few months has been playing on that popularity – using lines like "We Miss You Too". Now we’ll see if the brand’s confidence in its customers is reciprocated as they get the chance to buy the noodles once again.
ECB could charge banks more for deposits
A consensus is forming at the European Central Bank to take the interest rate it charges banks to make deposits deeper into negative territory in December, news agency Reuters reports. A rate cut is designed to discourage banks from keeping money at the central bank and to start lending to generate growth.
Two hour commutes rise by more than two thirds
BBC Scotland business and economy editor tweets...
Hundreds of SSI supply chain job losses identified
More than 800 Tees Valley jobs in the supply chain for the SSI steel plant are to be axed, says Tees Valley Unlimited, on top of the thousands of jobs to go at the plant itself. So far 24 firms have said they will make redundancies totalling 843 jobs.
Goals shares dive
Shares in Goals Soccer Centres have dived 14% this lunchtime after the company issued a profit warning.
The company that runs outdoor, 5-a-side football pitches said in September that trading had been challenging over the summer holidays.
This morning it revealed that things are not improving as fast as it had hoped, saying: "the speed of this recovery has not been at the level anticipated".
The Prime Minister's hecklers
More details of the people who were heckling the Prime Minister during his speech to the CBI conference earlier.
Apparently they were eurosceptic students, holding up a banner describing the CBI as the voice of Brussels, which is a line we attributed to the Vote Leave group in a post at 08:56.
Hemlines, modern art sales and scented candle shops
An interesting piece you might have missed from the New York Times yesterday.
Economist and former vice-chair of the BBC Trust, Diane Coyle, has been looking at unusual economic indicators, such as hemlines, sales of modern art and the appearance of specialised shops only selling one thing, such as scented candles.
She also explains why they're better forecasting tools than GDP.
She writes:
I remember tracking the recovery from the financial crisis using baked bean sales, olive oil and organic food.
It's all good, clean fun.
Labour responds to PM's speech
Hilary Benn, Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary, said:
UK contributions to EU budget
Remember this time last year everyone was terribly excited about the UK having to contribute an extra £1.7bn to the EU budget as a result of upward revisions to previous years' GDP?
Well, it almost happened again, admittedly to a lesser extent.
As a result of upward revisions made by the ONS to GDP between 2010 and 2013, the UK was liable to pay an extra £571m.
But, as a result of things like receipts of competition fines and unexpected customs revenues, the EU actually had more money than expected, so the extra contribution was cancelled out and the UK is actually getting £562m back.
I don't see it on many front pages this year...
UK economy to grow 'at a robust pace'
Britain's economy will continue to grow at a "robust pace" over the coming two years, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). In its latest Economic Outlook, the Paris-based OECD said that with a forecast annual growth rate of 2.4% for this year and next - easing back slightly to 2.3% in 2017 - UK performance would continue to outstrip the eurozone.
OECD: Emerging markets 'cloud global outlook'
A downturn in emerging market economies has weakened global growth and increased economic risks for the world's leading economies, the OECD has said. But actions taken by China and others should ensure a pick-up in 2016. “The slowdown in global trade and the continuing weakness in investment are deeply concerning. Robust trade and investment and stronger global growth should go hand in hand," said OECD secretary-general Angel Gurría.
Ineos strikes Exxon deal
BBC Scotland business and economy editor
Dubai Air Show: The latest boys' toy?
BBC reporter Russell Hotten writes...
A new must-have for the rich and foolish? Not quite. This jetpack is a serious bit of kit, and maker Martin Aircraft has signed a deal to sell them to Dubai's civil defence authority. Lieutenant Colonel Ali Hassan Almutawa (pictured) says they will be used for reconnaissance and rescue missions, and will be particularly valuable for the fire service tackling emergencies in Dubai's skyscrapers. No one is saying how many Dubai is buying, but they cost $250,000 a piece.
An end to 'too big to fail'?
International banks must raise up to €1.1 trillion debt by 2022 as part of measures to end "too big to fail" taxpayer bailouts, the FT reports. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which makes G20 financial policy recommendations, has put forward final proposals for Total Loss Absorbing Capacity. "Ending too big to fail may never be absolute because all financial institutions cannot be insulated fully from all external shocks,” said Mark Carney in a letter to the G20. “But these proposals will help change the system so that individual banks as well as their investors and creditors bear the costs of their own actions.” Mr Carney is the governor of the Bank of England, but also chairs the FSB.
Into the lambs' den
FT editor Lionel Barber is not sure how tough the questions are for the Prime Minister at the CBI conference:
Scents and sensibility
BBC Business Live
Earlier on Business Live, perfume enterpreneur Jo Malone said her synaesthesia - being able to "smell" colours, tastes and sounds - helped in her choice of business. "My nose is like my paintbrush. I hear music and I smell fragrance, I taste food, I smell fragrance... I look at the colour of a poppy, and immediately I smell something before I see the colour."
Treaties needed before EU referendum
There's a hint on the time-scale of the referendum on EU mmembership from the Prime Minister.
He's asked at the CBI conference whether he's going to be able to get all the necessary agreements and treaty changes necessary from the other 27 members in time for the referendum.
"I am absolutely confident we can have them set down in a way that's legally binding and irreversible before we vote," he says.
Prime Minister keeps cards close to chest on Europe
The Prime Minister says he doesn't want to pre-empt the big speech he's going to make about Europe tomorrow.
So perhaps not much in this speech about European reforms.