Business Live: Facebook sales soar

Getty Images The US Federal Reserve building

It is only an hour since the US Federal Reserve announced its decision to hold interest rates and everyone is already fixated on June.

Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody's Analytics, said: "The Fed is communicating its mantra of gradual rate hikes. The next time they will likely raise rates would be June."

Meanwhile, Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading, said: "The Fed doesn't need the economy to excel from where it is now in order to raise rates further.

"They want to move the rate higher than where it is given the current conditions, and I don't think they want to take that anticipation off the table just because we've had some slowing data."