Business Live: FTSE gains ground

Getty Images

In light of KPMG being placed under investigation in relation to its client Roll-Royce, BBC business editor Simon Jack asks what are auditors for:

It was perhaps inevitable that after Rolls-Royce was hit with the biggest fine in the history of the Serious Fraud Office, attention would turn to who else knew about the murky goings on at the engine maker.

The Financial Reporting Council has said it is starting an investigation into the role of its long time auditor, KPMG who had been poring over Rolls-Royce's accounts for 26 years. Given they were charged with giving the company's accounts a clean bill of health - how come they didn't spot something was wrong?

Read his full blog here.