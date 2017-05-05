Business Live: FTSE 100 struggles
Summary
By Dearbail Jordan
Big blue tumbles into the deep
As widely expected, IBM shares fell on Friday after billionaire investor Warren Buffett sold off a third of his stake in the IT services business.
Shares fell 2.70% to $154.75.
Mr Buffett told CNBC: "I don't value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying ... I've revalued it somewhat downward."
Starbucks sued over unicorn coffee
Aren't unicorns supposed to be made of sunshine and smiles?
It seems not.
A New York coffee house called The End Brooklyn and its owner Montauk Juice Factory say they created the Unicorn Latte and have now filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against Starbucks over its Unicorn Frappuccino.
The Washington Post reckons that the Unicorn Frappuccino tastes like "sour birthday cake and shame", so it sounds like there really isn't that much to fight about.
BreakingMixed opening for US stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has opened 7.17 points down at 20,944.30.
The S&P 500 is up 5.06 points at 2,394.58.
The Nasdaq is also trading ahead, up 17.19 points at 6,092.53.
SMMT: scrappage scheme must be targeted
The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders has responded to a possible diesel vehicle scrappage scheme.
Chief executive Mike Hawes says: "As outlined in the plan, any proposed scrappage scheme would need to be targeted and deliver clear environmental benefits. We're encouraged that plans to improve traffic flow and congestion, as well as increase uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles, will be prioritised in towns and cities."
Non-farm payroll figures are 'just right'
The new US jobs figures are "Goldilocks numbers" according to ETX Capital senior market analyst Neil Wilson.
He says: "Not too hot and not too cold. As we needed it, today’s nonfarm payrolls are just right to nail on a June rate hike but not enough to make us think the Fed will turn more hawkish."
Mr Wilson adds: "Judging by these numbers the US labour market remains in rude health and should offer the Fed all the ammunition it needs to raise rates again in June. After some doubts were cast over the pace tightening by the first quarter GDP miss, the Fed looks justified in thinking this would be transitory."
US jobless rate falls to nine-year low
More on the US non-farm payroll numbers.
The jobless rate shrank from 4.5% to 4.4% - the lowest since May 2007.
US rate hike 'likely in June'
The US jobs numbers for April were a "strong bounce-back" after the "disappointing figures" the month before, says Kully Samra, UK managing director at Charles Schwab.
"With the Fed hitting the pause button in May, the recovery in today’s employment data gives weight to the prospect of a further rate hike in June and the possibility of two or three more this year," he says.
BreakingUS adds 211,000 jobs in April
The US created 211,000 jobs in April, a jump from March's 98,000 figure, the Department of Labor says.
RAC: Diesel drivers 'face mosaic of confusion'
The government has published a draft air pollution plan which proposes a scrappage scheme for diesel cars in areas with high levels of dirty air.
The RAC says: "The risk for the nearly 12 million owners of diesel cars is a mosaic of confusion with different rules applying in different places. Anyone holding out for a scrappage scheme looks set for a long wait. Meantime we need a redoubling of effort to increase the take up of ultra-green cars, sales of which are currently underwhelming."
Crossed signals for Inmarsat
Over on the FTSE 250, poor old Inmarsat is carrying the wooden spoon, down almost 7%, after Barclays cut the stock from equal weight to underweight and Berenberg changed its rating from Hold to Sell.
Berenberg says easy contract wins are now in the past, meaning slower, less profitable growth is in store.
Today's fall - the sharpest on the mid-cap market - brings the losses for Inmarsat shares over the past 12 months to 11% - not disastrous admittedly.
FTSE flat
The London market is becalmed at 7,248 points despite that big rise for Pearson, as well as jumps of about 5% for British Airways owner IAG and Marks & Spencer.
Barclays is the biggest loser, down almost 2%, with InterContinental Hotels and WPP not too far behind.
Not so revolting
Times business reporter Alex Ralph tweets:
BreakingCar scrappage scheme plans
A "targeted" scrappage scheme to get older, more polluting vehicles off the roads could be introduced as part of efforts to tackle illegal air pollution, the Government said.
In plans published for consultation, ministers said there could also be central funding for local measures ranging from redesigning roads to boosting infrastructure for walking, cycling and electric vehicles.
The new clean air plans follow a court challenge by environmental lawyers ClientEarth, with the High Court ruling that existing government proposals to meet EU-mandated pollution limits were not sufficient.
The Environment Department lost a last-minute High Court bid to delay revealing the draft plans to reduce illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide, much of which comes from diesel vehicles, until after the general election.
Buffett goes cold on Big Blue
IBM shares are set to fall after legendary investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake by a third.
"I don't value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying ... I've revalued it somewhat downward," he told CNBC. "IBM is a big strong company, but they've got big strong competitors, too."
Berkshire had about 81m shares in Big Blue at the end of last year and was its biggest shareholder, but that number is now down to just over 50m.
IBM's revenue has fallen for 20 consecutive quarters.
Turkish court upholds Wikipedia ban
A Turkish court has rejected an appeal by the Wikimedia Foundation against the blocking of Wikipedia access in Turkey.
The first magistrates court in Ankara threw out the appeal filed earlier this week by the foundation, which owns the domain name for Wikipedia, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.
The ban had been imposed on Saturday and remains in place.
Who doesn't love a bit of Kierkegaard?
The Economist tweets...
Not obliged...
Police check Heathrow suspicious item report
Heathrow's Terminal 3 was briefly closed earlier.
The Met police said: "We are working with Heathrow Terminal 3 after a report of a suspicious item detected by an X-ray of luggage."
Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports and the affected terminal is used mainly for long-haul flights.
That Delta apology in full...
US airline Delta is facing a public-relations problem after a family claimed they were kicked off a flight for refusing to give up a child's seat.
Here's that Delta apology in full:
"We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation.
"Delta's goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues.
"That did not happen in this case and we apologise."
Le Pen victory 'would be nightmare for markets'
An unexpected Marine Le Pen win in the second round of the French presidential election would mean a rough ride for stock markets, says Thomas Nilsson of Nordic corporate bank SEB.
"For the markets, a Le Pen victory would be a nightmare, followed by a long period of uncertainty.
"The main reason is Le Pen’s ambition for France to leave the Euro, which would in all likelihood mean the end of the currency and probably the entire Union in its current form."
Juncker: UK 'abandoning EU'
The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, says Brexit was "a tragedy" and that the UK is "abandoning" the EU:
"Now growth in the EU is twice that in the US and I feel we can be reassured as far as the immediate future is concerned," he told the EU's State of the Union conference in Italy.
"And at that point - despite the success, despite the growth - our British friends decided to leave the EU, which is a tragedy. We shouldn't underestimate the importance of the decision made by the British people. It is no small event.
"Of course we will negotiate with our British friends in full transparency, but there should be no doubt whatsoever that it is not the EU which is abandoning the UK, it is the opposite - they are abandoning the EU. And this is a difference which will be felt over the next few years."
He also said - in English - that the language is slowly losing its importance in Europe, drawing warm applause from delegates.
BreakingHeathrow flights suspended
A spokesperson for Heathrow says departures have been suspended for a "short time" due to a security issue at Terminal 3.
Surprising questions
Rural broadband fundraising
Financial Times telecoms correspondent Nic Fildes reports that Gigaclear, a rural broadband specialist, has raised £111m to build a full-fibre network to 150,000 homes over the next three years.
The fundraising follows the company's contract wins to supply ultrafast broadband in Herefordshire, Essex, Devon, Somerset, Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire.
Gigaclear targets places not covered by the big broadband infrastructure firms Openreach and Virgin Media and thinks that market totals 1.5m homes.
Any questions?
Backseat driver?
Lest we forget, Archie Norman was a Tory MP between 1997 and 2005 and also chief executive of the Conservative Party under William Hague.
Clive Black, retail analyst at Shore Capital, said: "Mr Norman is a formidable appointment who, alongside chief executive Steve Rowe, means that there are two very strong characters at the helm of a once great British label that is trying to refind its purpose and relevance to the British shopper to profitable effect."
Nick Bubb, however, notes: "It remains to be seen how much of 'a back-seat driver' he is to Steve Rowe."
Pearson strategy 'a higher risk bet'
Traders are likely to take Pearson's unchanged full year guidance and positive North America performance well, says Nicholas Hyett, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Its shares are up about 11% in morning trading.
Cutting £300m of business costs is equivalent to trimming 12% of its entire 2016 operating cost base, which is "not to be sneezed at" he says.
But question marks remain about his current strategy, he adds.
"Pearson’s current strategy remains a higher risk bet on the group’s ability to seize market share in the emerging digital education space. Even then, with plenty of free resources already available online, questions remain about whether the group will be able to make that market share profitable," Mr Hyett says.
Production cuts could be extended
Saudi Arabia's Opec governor says both members of the oil cartel, as well as those outside it, think there is a need to extend an agreement to limit production into the second half of the year to help clear a supply glut.
Opec members, along with Russia and other producers have agreed to curb production by 1.8 million barrels a day until 30 June.
Adeeb Al-Aama said: "Based on today's data, there's a growing conviction that a six-month extension may be needed to rebalance the market, but the length of the extension is not firm yet."
A formal decision will be taken when Opec ministers meet on 25 May.
Rouble hits Rosneft
Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, posted a 8.3% rise in first quarter net profit to 13bn roubles (£171m) compared with the same period last year as production increased.
That was below 22bn roubles expected by some analysts.
Rosneft said a stronger rouble hit its performance in the first three months of the year.
All about oil rigs...
Rebecca Marston
Business reporter, BBC News
One way of measuring how busy the oil industry is is to count the oil rigs. Yes. Go out and count them. Baker Hughes has been doing just that in the US since 1944.
It says the rig counts are an "important business barometer" for the drilling industry and its suppliers.
There's been a big increase in rig numbers in the US - there are 450 more of them this year than last, bringing the total to 870.
There's a new count issued every Friday at noon US eastern time. We can't wait!
Qantas shares gain elevation
Leisha Chi
Business reporter in Singapore
Shares in Qantas rose 2.3% in Sydney after the Flying Kangaroo said after the market closed on Thursday that it expects to record its second-highest annual profit this year.
The Australian airline forecast a full-year underlying pretax profit of about A$1.4bn ($1bn) for the year to June 30, beating analyst estimates.
Chief executive Alan Joyce (pictured) said: "Internationally it's still tough, with high levels of capacity growth pushing fares down, but we've seen those conditions ease slightly."
Qantas stock has rallied by more than a third over the past 12 months and is now worth just over A$8bn.
More disappointment ahead for Pearson?
Despite the huge bounce in Pearson shares this morning following its decision to slash costs and sell its US primary schools textbook business, analysts at Liberum are less enthusiastic. They rate the stock as a firm sell.
"While there may be a positive reaction to the disposals' announcement, Pearson has admitted in their own words a major driver of the savings is that the US higher education market is structurally impacted and Pearson's profits have gone backwards despite their previous £650m+ of cost savings, suggesting little confidence the new plan will improve profitability.
"To us, therefore, this looks like the newspapers all over again ie continued cost savings and disposals to help shore up profitability while the top-line continually disappoints."
M&S shares jump
Shares in Marks & Spencer have risen 3.5% after the retailer said it would appoint Archie Norman as chairman.
Vindi Banga, senior independent director at M&S, said: "Having conducted a very rigorous appointment process, it was clear to us that Archie was the best person to be chairman. Archie is one of the most respected business leaders in the UK with extensive experience as both CEO and chair, and a proven record in retail and other areas. We are delighted he has accepted."
Mr Norman is a former finance director at B&Q owner Kingfisher and was chief executive of Asda.
Pearson shares soar
Shares in Pearson jumped as much as 15% in early trading after the publisher announced cost cuts and that it is considering the sale of its K12 US schools publishing business. That makes it the biggest riser by far on the FTSE 100.
Another winner is IAG, up 5% following its record first quarter results.
BreakingFTSE falls again
The London market is off to another poor start, shedding 0.2% to 7,235 points.
Given the fall in the oil price, it's little surprise that BP is down 1.4% and Shell has fallen close to 1%.
Uber faces criminal probe
The US Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Uber's use of software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, Reuters reports.
Uber has admitted the software, known as "Greyball", helped it identify and avoid government officials who were trying to clamp down on Uber in areas where its service had not yet been approved, such as Portland, Oregon.
The company banned the use of Greyball for this purpose shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in March, saying the program was created to check ride requests to prevent fraud and safeguard drivers.
The criminal probe could become a significant problem facing the company, which is already struggling with an array of recent business and legal issues.
An Uber spokesman and the Justice Department both declined to comment.
Oil weighs on commodity stocks
Leisha Chi
Business reporter in Singapore
Asian stock markets fell on Friday after a sharp drop in oil prices raised concerns about the health of the global economy.
Chinese shares fell to a three-month low, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.9% to 3,100 points in afternoon trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1% to 24,449 points.
Sydney's ASX 200 index, which is dominated by commodity companies, shed 0.7% to end at 5,836.6 points. Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals fell by up to 3%.
Japan remains closed for the Golden Week holiday.
Pearson to slash costs
Rebecca Marston
Business reporter
Publisher Pearson has said it wants to reduce its business costs by £300m by 2019, and also that it is considering selling its US school publishing business.
The company - which no longer owns the Financial Times - has issued no fewer than five profit warnings in four years after students in the US started renting rather than buying textbooks.
Pearson adds that first quarter trading was as expected. We'll see if that has any impact on the share price after the market opens.
BreakingRecord first quarter for BA owner
British Airways owner IAG reported better than expected operating profit and revenue for the first quarter - usually the weakest three months of the year.
Operating profit before exceptionals rose 9.7% to 170m euros ($186.6 million), while revenue fell 2.8% to 4.9bn euros - down 2.8% but again slightly ahead of expectations.
"This is a record performance in Q1, traditionally our weakest quarter, with the improving trend in passenger unit revenue continuing," said chief executive Willie Walsh.
Goldman's Brexit contingency plans
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein says there is a risk that banks will have a "smaller footprint" in London after Brexit.
But he also expresses confidence that London will continue to be Goldman's main European hub long after the UK leaves the European Union.