Business Live: FTSE 100 struggles

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, says Brexit was "a tragedy" and that the UK is "abandoning" the EU:

"Now growth in the EU is twice that in the US and I feel we can be reassured as far as the immediate future is concerned," he told the EU's State of the Union conference in Italy.

"And at that point - despite the success, despite the growth - our British friends decided to leave the EU, which is a tragedy. We shouldn't underestimate the importance of the decision made by the British people. It is no small event.

"Of course we will negotiate with our British friends in full transparency, but there should be no doubt whatsoever that it is not the EU which is abandoning the UK, it is the opposite - they are abandoning the EU. And this is a difference which will be felt over the next few years."

He also said - in English - that the language is slowly losing its importance in Europe, drawing warm applause from delegates.