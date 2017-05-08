Business Live: European stocks ease back
Summary
- France's Cac share index edges lower
- Euro eases back after Macron victory
- Japan's Nikkei hits 17-month high
- Macron adviser gives softer line on Brexit
- UK house prices stagnate - Halifax
By Dan Macadam and Russell Hotten
Fifa's finances
FIFA president Gianni Infantino claimed on Monday that the finances of football's governing body were "extremely solid", despite it posting a $369m loss earlier this year.
Speaking at the Asian Football Confederation's congress in Bahrain, Infantino said the losses were in line with FIFA's "business model" and there was no need for it give "artificial" figures.
"In spite of what some have been trying to write or to say, FIFA's finances are extremely solid," Infantino told delegates, Reuters reports. He added that it was normal for FIFA to make losses for three years and then "make revenue" during the fourth financial year, when a World Cup takes place. "That's how the business model is conducted," he continued.
"We don't need to tell you other stories, we don't need to make our figures artificial (or) look better by some accounting measures."
Infantino was speaking a day after FIFA formally announced a partnership deal with Qatar Airways for the Gulf carrier to be its "official airline" for a host of major tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
What to expect from Macronomics
Emmanuel Macron inherits a French economy with 10% unemployment, slowly-recovering economic growth and one of the largest public sectors in the world.
As a former economy minister to outgoing president Francois Hollande, his economic credentials formed a big part of his campaign.
So what are his economic policies? Among them are plans to ease labour laws, save 60bn euros of public spending, cut corporation tax to 25% and reform the eurozone from within.
Count the pennies
Personal finance correspondent Simon Gompertz tweets:
Fairfax gets bid for Aussie newspapers
A consortium led by US private equity firm TPG Capital made a A$2.2bn (£1.26bn) cash proposal to buy Fairfax Media's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit.
The owner of the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review said it was considering the proposal from the TPG-led group, which includes the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.
A takeover would mean splitting the Fairfax business, which the company said in a statement "may not optimise shareholder value".
Many of Fairfax's Australian newspaper journalists are on strike until Wednesday in protest over plans to cut 125 jobs, or about one-quarter of its editorial staff.
House prices flat
House prices have stagnated, with a squeeze on household finances and a slower pace of job creation blamed for continuing to dampen demand.
The Halifax house price index showed house prices between February and April were 0.2% lower than in the previous three months, the first quarterly fall since November 2012. Halifax added that house prices fell by 0.1% between March and April and there has been "virtually no change" in prices over the past three months.
Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said: "Housing demand appears to have been curbed in recent months due to a deterioration in housing affordability driven by the sustained period of rapid house price growth during 2014-16.
"Signs of a decline in the pace of job creation, and the beginnings of a squeeze on households' finances as a result of increasing inflation, may also be constraining the demand for homes."
'Buy the rumour, sell the fact'
France's Cac 40 share index has dropped 0.6% after Emmanuel Macron's election victory, having earlier hit its highest level in more than nine years.
The Cac has been buoyant ever since Macron won the first round of voting two weeks ago and built up a heavy lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in opinion polls.
Neil Wilson, an analyst at ETX Capital, said of today's moves: "Market reaction has been muted so far and to a certain extent it’s been a case of buy the rumour, sell the fact."
Connor Campbell at Spreadex said the Cac's fall also comes as "investors mull over the economic and political challenges facing the newly anointed president".
Nothing to be a-llama-ed about
Southeastern has something a little different to blame train delays on...
Listen: Macron will not want 'to punish' Britain
Emmanuel Macron's economic adviser has said the newly elected French president will not want to punish Britain in the Brexit negotiations.
Jean Pisani-Ferry said no one wanted a hard Brexit and made it clear there was a mutual interest in keeping the prosperity that exists. He said President-elect Macron would be tough but would not want to punish the UK.
Brexit: Macron adviser takes softer line
France's newly-elected president has been pretty tough on Britain leaving the EU, calling it "a crime" and saying there should be a hard Brexit that will leave Britain a bit-part player in Europe. However, Emmanuel Macron's chief economic adviser, Jean Pisani-Ferry, was more emollient when he spoke to Today earlier.
"I don't think anybody has an interest in a hard Brexit," said the economist, who is tipped for a top job in Macron's cabinet. "I think that we need to build a new relationship."
Negotiations will be tough, he warned. But he added: "There are mutual interests that need to be maintained." One of these was co-operation on security and defence, he said.
FTSE edges lower
The FTSE 100 is down slightly at the start of trading, weighed down by mining stocks. Its about 8 points lower at 7,289.
Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Rio Tinto are all down about 2% after recent falls in metal prices.
Centrica is also down 2% after it said warmer weather had hit its profit margins and that 261,000 customers had left British Gas.
BreakingFrench shares ease back
France's Cac 40 share index opened 1.1% higher at the start of trading in Paris after Emmanuel Macron's victory but swiftly saw those gains disappear. It's currently 0.4% lower at 5,410 points.
The 39-year-old former investment banker is seen as a pro-business choice and his defeat of the anti-EU Marine Le Pen removes the risk of France leaving the euro.
However, the Cac had already risen ahead of Sunday's vote on the back of Mr Macron's strong lead in opinion polls.
Investors are also wary of the difficulties facing the president-elect if his En Marche! party doesn't secure a majority in the parliamentary elections next month.
Enough to drive you to drink
You may have read last week about the anguish of English winemakers whose grape harvests were ruined by two days of frost.
But far further south, the vineyards have not escaped.
Bernard Farges, head of the Syndicat des vins Bordeaux et Bordeaux Supérieur, says vineyards in southwest France could lose about half of their harvest this year because of the plummeting overnight temperatures.
Wines from the Cognac, Bergerac, and Lot-et-Garonne regions had also been affected, he told Reuters. "For Bordeaux wines... we estimate that the impact will be a loss of about 50%, depending on how many buds can regrow," he said.
Including lost earnings at wine industry sub-contractors, the total damage is estimated at €1bn-€2bn, with wine production set to fall by about 350 million bottles.
Oil official sacked
A top Vietnamese official has been sacked for "violations" while running national oil and gas firm PetroVietnam, in a rare public censure by the ruling Communist Party.
The government announced that Dinh La Thang (above) was no longer part of the top decision-making Politburo.
Mr Thang's alleged misconduct was first leaked on social media last year.
His sacking comes amid a wider crackdown on PetroVietnam, the country's largest enterprise.
It is extremely uncommon for a Politburo member to lose their place in the one-party state. Since Vietnam started economic reforms in 1986, only two other Politburo members have been dismissed.
Over before it's begun?
French president-elect Emmanuel Macron faces a sizeable task next month to secure a majority in France's parliamentary elections.
Dr Rainbow Murray, of Queen Mary university in London, says Mr Macron has six weeks to convince voters to elect his En Marche! party, which has only been in existence for just over a year.
"If he can't get laws through parliament, his presidency is pretty much over before it's begun," she tells BBC Breakfast (fittingly in a French patisserie in west London).
Nikkei jumps
Tokyo stocks surged to a 17-month high on the back of a strong US jobs report and after pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron beat his far-right, anti-EU rival in France's presidential election.
At the close, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index had added 2.31%, or 450.00 points, to finish at 19,895.70, its highest since December 2015. The broader Topix index of all first-section shares climbed 2.29%, or 35.56 points, to 1,585.86.
British Gas resists price cap
British Gas owner Centrica has reiterated its opposition to a cap on energy bills - widely reported to be a Conservative election policy.
The firm said evidence from other countries suggests a cap could lead to higher prices. Centrica has also proposed other ways of improving the energy market "without resorting to price regulation", the company said in a trading update.
However, the firm added that it was well-placed to "deal with whatever form of market change is ultimately enacted".
Centrica says it's on track to hit its 2017 targets, despite the loss of 261,000 British Gas customers so far this year as well as lower energy usage because of a mild winter in the UK and North America.
True or false
Facebook is taking adverts in newspapers containing tips on how to spot fake news on social media. The ads began appearing today and advise Facebook users to "be sceptical of headlines" and check other reports on the same subject before believing a story.
The social media giant has been heavily criticised for its handling of news content that is not true, with British MPs among those warning the site must do more. Facebook claims it has already removed "thousands" of fake accounts in the UK following a new drive to identify and shut down such content.
Brexit exodus in the City?
British banks are making contingency plans for life after Brexit based on a 'worst case' scenario of no deal, according to a study of the sector.
The law firm Freshfields says in a report out today that the two-year negotiation period to secure a Brexit deal isn't enough time for banks to reorganise how they operate anyway - so they would like a transition period.
Freshfields partner James Smethhurst tells Today, however, that he does not expect City firms to de-camp overseas after Brexit. "What we found was that the principle focus for firms is obviously to continue to serve their customers post-Brexit," he says. "But that doesn't mean they need to move large numbers of people in order to do that."
'Macron the hero'
Because of his rapid rise to power, Emmanuel Macron is still an unknown quantity for many people. The French president-elect has bold plans to overhaul the tax system and reduce France's stubbornly high youth unemployment. But, then, his predecessors also swept to power with similar promises.
However, Steven Bell, chief economist at BMO Global Asset Management, was oozing with confidence about Macron's prospects when he spoke to Today this morning.
"Macron will do very well because the wind is in his favour," says Bell. "The French economy is in much better shape. The European economy is in much better shape... He could get unemployment down a lot. He could end up being a hero."
Under-fire Staley doing a 'fabulous job'
Barclays' UK chief executive Ashok Vaswani has been talking to Wake up to Money on BBC 5 live about whistleblowing and online fraud.
Last month regulators launched an investigation into group chief executive Jes Staley (pictured) after he tried to find out the identity of a whistleblower at the bank.
Mr Vaswani was asked how that has affected staff. He said: "There's an investigation going on. All of us at Barclays are focused on one thing, and that's the customer and the client, and we're going to get it right for the customer and the client. We're committed to making that happen."
He added: "To be focused on client and customer you have to be focused on the staff because it's the frontline staff that really take care of the customers... Jes is doing a fabulous job, you can see it in the results. You can see how well the bank is doing."
Mr Vaswani was speaking on 5 live after Barclays released research suggesting young people were twice as likely to be victims of online fraud than older generations.
Euro eases back
The euro's rally following Emmanuel Macron's landslide victory in France has run out of steam a bit.
After the results came in, the single currency touched $1.1023 overnight, its highest level since November. The euro also hit a one-year high of 124.59 yen.
But the gains were short-lived. The euro is currently down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.0974, 0.2% lower against the yen at 123.75 yen, and has lost 0.1% against the pound at £0.8462.
"It's the expected outcome. It's more emphatic than expected but there's no surprise element for the market in Macron winning," said Imre Speizer, senior markets strategist at Westpac NZ.
Clouds remain over Europe
Emmanuel Macron's victory has come as a relief to many investors, but Europe is "not out of the woods", according to the chairman of Switzerland's biggest investment bank.
UBS chairman Axel Weber (pictured) told the International Institute of Finance’s spring meeting that political risk in Europe remains "actually quite high".
The Financial Times reports that Mr Weber said: "There is still Italy where it is very unclear that the centre will hold. And there is still Greece.
"Where you find some bright side… there are some downside risks that are not really priced into the market but could derail (Europe).”
Dulux owner rejects third bid
Dulux paint owner AkzoNobel has turned down a third takeover bid from US rival PPG which valued the business at about 27bn euros.
Akzo said its chief executive and chairman met with PPG over the weekend, but decided that the business was "best-served by its own strategy to accelerate growth and value creation".
Akzo boss Ton Buchner last month unveiled plans to split off its chemicals unit and return 1bn euros to investors.
China's exports miss forecasts
Chinese exports rose for the second consecutive month in April, official data showed on Monday, as global demand continued for the world's second largest economy after a drop in February.
Exports rose 8% year-on-year while imports were up 11.9%. That left the country with a trade surplus of $38.05bn for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
The figures were below expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast April shipments from the world's largest exporter to have risen 10.4%. Exports had risen 16.4% on-year in March.
Imports were expected to have climbed by 18%, after rising 20.3% in March.
'Removes existential threat for eurozone'
Emmanuel Macron's defeat of the Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen "removes the existential threat for the euro area", says Veronique Riches-Flores, a French economist.
"That's a major victory," she tells Wake Up to Money. Ms Le Pen had advocated France leaving the euro and said she would hold a referendum on the country's EU membership.
Mr Macron, though, is "strongly supportive of Europe", Ms Riches-Flores says.
So what does that mean for Brexit negotiations? The new president is likely to take a hard line over the UK's exit from the European Union, she adds.
Asian markets cheer Macron win
Investor relief saw trading in Asia kick off to a positive start after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French election with 66% of the popular vote. Strong US jobs data out last Friday also gave a boost to investor sentiment.
The Nikkei in Japan rose by more than 2%, putting it on track to close at a 17-month high.
In Australia the resource-heavy S&P ASX 200 gained 0.48%, driven by a rise in oil prices, on expectations that an Opec-led production cut would be extended.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.35%.
But in China the Shanghai composite was down 0.9% at midday. The market turned negative after trade data fell short of expectations. China's April exports rose 8% from one year ago while imports jumped 12%.
Good morning
The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar and a one-year high against the Japanese yen overnight after Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election - although it has since slipped back a bit.
The markets already heavily priced in a Macron victory, so the reaction to the pro-business, pro-EU candidate's win wasn't as dramatic as when he topped the first round of voting two weeks ago.
We'll bring you all the latest market moves and breaking news throughout the day.