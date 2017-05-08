Business Live: European stocks ease back

Karim Jaafar

FIFA president Gianni Infantino claimed on Monday that the finances of football's governing body were "extremely solid", despite it posting a $369m loss earlier this year.

Speaking at the Asian Football Confederation's congress in Bahrain, Infantino said the losses were in line with FIFA's "business model" and there was no need for it give "artificial" figures.

"In spite of what some have been trying to write or to say, FIFA's finances are extremely solid," Infantino told delegates, Reuters reports. He added that it was normal for FIFA to make losses for three years and then "make revenue" during the fourth financial year, when a World Cup takes place. "That's how the business model is conducted," he continued.

"We don't need to tell you other stories, we don't need to make our figures artificial (or) look better by some accounting measures."

Infantino was speaking a day after FIFA formally announced a partnership deal with Qatar Airways for the Gulf carrier to be its "official airline" for a host of major tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.