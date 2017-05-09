Opposition grows to May's energy cap
Summary
- Theresa May promises energy bill cap
- PM faces industry opposition and Labour criticism
- Shares in energy firms fall
By Dan Macadam and Russell Hotten
Energy cap: May faced opposition
Conservative Party sources have told the BBC there was opposition to Theresa May's plan to impose a cap on energy prices when it was discussed at cabinet.
Sources say among those expressing doubts was the energy secretary Greg Clark, who has been across the media this mornng defending the idea.
But it's understood that Mr Clark favoured a "relative cap" that would allow energy companies more flexibility.
His idea was supported by a number of Conservative MPs. But it's understood Mrs May was determined to press ahead with her plan for a fixed price cap.
E-On braces for more intervention
E.On expects further political interventions in the UK energy sector, chief financial officer Marc Spieker has said.
The moves will further intensify competition in an already challenging market, he said.
Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to introduce a cap on domestic energy prices that would cut tariffs for around 17 million families if she wins the general election on June 8.
German export boom
BBC Europe business reporter tweets:
Murdoch on Fox allegations
Centrica and SSE fall
SSE and British Gas owner Centrica, two of the UK's Big Six energy suppliers, are heavy fallers on the FTSE 100 at the start of trading as the Tories confirm they'll pursue a price cap if re-elected.
Centrica is down 3.8% and SSE is 2.2% lower. Analysts have suggested a cap on standard tariffs could cost the two firms hundreds of millions of pounds in profit.
Despite their falls, the FTSE 100 index is up 0.3% at 7,326.61 on the back of strong gains for mining stocks.
William Hill wins
Bookmaker William Hill has seen a 16% surge in online betting revenues since the start of the year thanks to a concerted push that included the launch of a new app and website overhaul.
In the UK, the group said amounts wagered online by punters jumped 11% over the 17 weeks to April 25.
But there were mixed sporting results, with a strong year so far for horseracing but football returns lower than expected.
Also, William Hill confirmed an expected hit of around £5m to its online arm this year from the new 10% levy to fund UK horseracing, which came into effect last month.
The group's overall net revenues lifted 9% year-on-year in the 17 weeks, with a more muted 1% rise in turnover across its high street betting shops.
Why are Tories capping energy prices?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The main spur for the Conservatives' energy price cap is a recent investigation by competition regulators, Energy Secretary Greg Clark says.
The Competitive and Markets Authority (CMA) found two sides to the energy market. For bill payers willing to scour the internet for the best tariff, there's vigorous competition; but for those on standard tariffs, energy suppliers have significant market power, Mr Clark says.
The CMA was "in two minds" about recommending a price cap for standard tariffs, he says. Mr Clark concedes, though, that the Tories are going further than the CMA by proposing one.
He also avoids the question of whether energy bills will still rise if wholesale costs go up, saying it'll be for energy regulator Ofgem to set the cap.
Insurer to open Luxembourg office
Insurer Hiscox is to set up a small new EU subsidiary in Luxembourg as it prepares for a post-Brexit world.
Like other financial firms, Hiscox, which employs 1,200 people in the UK, fears the loss of so-called passporting rights that ease the ability to do cross-border work within the EU.
The firm said that all Hiscox retail business in Europe will be written through the new subsidiary, with a new team covering compliance, risk and internal audit to be recruited.
Hiscox had considered setting up in Malta, but said in a statement: "Luxembourg was selected for its pro-business position, strong financial services experience and well-respected regulator, and is close to many of our major markets."
E.On profits sink
E.On is far more than one of the UK's Big Six energy suppliers, but its profit figures don't quite fit today's narrative that companies are making excessive returns.
The German company's quarterly profits have fallen 34% to €1.03bn. The energy giant, which has been going through a major restructuring, cited rising costs for the fall.
Asian markets little moved
Asian stocks lacked direction after a flat close for US markets and with some investors taking profits from yesterday's gains.
In Japan the benchmark Nikkei 225 finished 0.25% lower after hitting a 17-month high on Monday.
Over in China the Shanghai Composite is flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up 0.7%.
Markets in South Korea are shut for the presidential election. The successful candidate is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday after the Election Commission releases the official result.
Switching a 'hassle'
BBC Breakfast
Energy suppliers point out that there are much better deals on offer if customers go on price comparison sites. The boss of Energy UK made that exact point on Today (see post at 07.29).
But Energy Secretary Greg Clark says he hasn't switched his own tariff because it's "a hassle".
"It shouldn't be necessary to have to switch, to go through the fuss to simply avoid being ripped off," he tells BBC Breakfast.
Clark: Action on default tariffs
BBC Breakfast
Greg Clark, the energy secretary, says the Conservatives' election pledge will be focused on capping energy bills for those on default tariffs.
Those are the tariffs that households are put on as standard - and are estimated to overcharge customers by £1.4bn a year, Mr Clark says.
So how will it work? Energy regulator Ofgem will set the maximum amount that energy suppliers can charge for those tariffs, he tells BBC Breakfast.
One of the main differences to Ed Miliband's proposed energy freeze is that regulators, rather than the government, will set the maximum price, he says.
'Capping competition'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The energy industry is marshalling its defences against Theresa May's vow to cap costs, and the chief executive of the sector's trade body has been on Today.
Lawrence Slade, of Energy UK, says a cap risks distorting competition and the growth of independent suppliers.
Some newspapers are this morning trumpeting that households would save £100 a year. Slade says he could get a consumer onto a switching site and show them how they could save much more than that.
PM vows to end 'rip-off' energy bills
Theresa May is pushing ahead with an election pledge to cap some household energy bills.
Under her proposal, industry watchdog Ofgem would set a cap for the default standard variable tariffs, which are often criticised as bad deals for consumers by industry watchdogs.
"Like millions of working families, I am fed up with rip-off energy prices," Mrs May wrote in The Sun.
But industry figures have criticised the plan, first announced last month, saying it could lead to higher prices. Labour has also challenged the Tories to guarantee bills would not rise next year under a Conservative government.
Losing your moral compass
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Alexis Stenfors had a front row seat during the banking scandals. His manipulation of his trading book cost his employer Merrill Lynch $456m and he was banned from working in finance for five years.
But he fears that unless banks do a lot more "soul searching" about the pressured environment of working in finance, history is destined to repeat itself.
Stenfors tells Today that the aggressive approach to trading and risk-taking led "me to lose my moral compass... I lost it over years. It was not lost overnight or over months. It was a gradual process. It was working in that environment".
Now an economics professor, Stenfors has written a book on what can be learned from the experience. "Banks lost touch with reality," he says. "Lawmakers have done quite a lot to put things right... but it's not over yet... Banks find it very difficult to talk about these scandals without putting blame on individuals."
But regulation is not the only answer. Banks have to ask themselves "what is in the best interests of society... It's the banks that need to change".
Paper review: Energy price cap
Theresa May's plan to cap energy bills for millions of households gets plenty of space on the front pages this morning.
The Telegraph has figures suggesting energy bills have risen 37% since Mrs May first threatened to intervene in energy markets last year.
It also suggests that British Gas owner Centrica may consider cutting its dividend to "withstand the looming political threat".
Meanwhile, The Times says that analysts believe the cap will wipe hundreds of millions of pounds in profit off Centrica and SSE. Mrs May faces opposition from some inside her own party over the intervention, the paper also reports.
'Driest winter in 20 years'
BBC Breakfast
A bit more about the difficulties facing farmers in some parts of Britain.
BBC Breakfast reporter John Maguire (pictured) says we've just had the driest winter in 20 years and some parts of the UK have seen the lowest rainfall in April on record.
He's spoken to Andrew Blenkiron, who runs the Euston Estate in Suffolk, who's worried the lack of rain will affect harvests later this year.
"If we get a dry summer and then move into a second really dry winter, then we have real concerns here at Euston," he says.
Is work fair and decent?
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Farmers face 'dire' situation
BBC Radio 5 live
Farmers in some parts of the UK have told Wake Up to Money that a lack of rainfall so far this year has left them facing a "dire" situation.
Guy Smith, vice president of the National Farmers Union, said the problems were most pronounced in the south and east of England.
"The patterns are ominous," he said. But he's not given up hope. If there are good rains this month and in June, that will put many crops back on track, he said.
Late Easter leads to retail sales surge
There is some good news from the High Street today, with data showing that retail sales jumped in April thanks to the late scheduling of Easter holidays.
A British Retail Consortium and KPMG report showed that like-for-like UK retail sales jumped 5.6% last month compared to a 0.9% decline a year earlier, while total sales climbed 6.3%.
That is the highest level for total sales since Easter last took place in April in 2011.
But there's a sting in the tail - rising prices and a squeeze on consumer spending means such growth may not last, the report said.
Car recalls at record high
BBC Radio 5 live
The rate of car recalls in Europe was the highest on record in the first quarter of the year.
The VW emissions scandal and combustible Vauxhall Zafiras have dominated the headlines, but the biggest culprit in recent months has been faulty airbags.
Half of the recalls relate to problems with airbags, says Farzad Henareh, European vice president at Stericycle Expert Solutions.
It's taking much longer than expected to fix them, and it's likely to be another two to three years before all are resolved, he tells Wake Up to Money.
Good morning
Theresa May has confirmed the Conservatives would cap energy prices for 17 million households if the party wins the general election.
The story dominates the front pages, with the prime minister facing strong opposition from the industry, as well as some senior Tories. Labour has accused her of "desperate stuff".
Elsewhere, surveys have indicated that consumer spending picked up again in the UK last month, helped by the timing of Easter.
And a government adviser has said too many businesses still allow "bad", less secure work to flourish.