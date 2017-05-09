Opposition grows to May's energy cap

Cornwall Live

Conservative Party sources have told the BBC there was opposition to Theresa May's plan to impose a cap on energy prices when it was discussed at cabinet.

Sources say among those expressing doubts was the energy secretary Greg Clark, who has been across the media this mornng defending the idea.

But it's understood that Mr Clark favoured a "relative cap" that would allow energy companies more flexibility.

His idea was supported by a number of Conservative MPs. But it's understood Mrs May was determined to press ahead with her plan for a fixed price cap.