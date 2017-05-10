Business Live: Wednesday 10 May

BBC

BBC Today presenter Dominic O'Connell has been in Northern Ireland this morning taking the pulse of business. Not surprisingly, Brexit is the major concern.

For both the manufacturing and farming sectors, the inability to plan properly until a trade deal - or not - is sorted is a big worry.

Even small farms need a three or four year window to plan long-term, says Barclay Bell, president of the Ulster Farmers' Union.

A hard border with the Republic would make life "very difficult" given that 30% of milk and 40% of sheep meat heads south from NI each day.

Farmers, Bell says, "are very fearful about Brexit negotiations and they have fears about access to markets and skills".