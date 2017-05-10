Business Live: Wednesday 10 May

BBC Today presenter Dominic O'Connell has been in Northern Ireland this morning taking the pulse of business. Not surprisingly, Brexit is the major concern.
For both the manufacturing and farming sectors, the inability to plan properly until a trade deal - or not - is sorted is a big worry.
Even small farms need a three or four year window to plan long-term, says Barclay Bell, president of the Ulster Farmers' Union.
A hard border with the Republic would make life "very difficult" given that 30% of milk and 40% of sheep meat heads south from NI each day.
Farmers, Bell says, "are very fearful about Brexit negotiations and they have fears about access to markets and skills".
Staley made 'honest mistake'
BBC Radio 5 live
Shareholders are set to grill Barclays boss Jes Staley later about his controversial handling of a whistleblower.
Oliver Parry, head of corporate governance at the Institute of Directors, says the bank's chief executive made an "honest mistake" - a phrase that Barclays itself used when it announced financial regulators were investigating Mr Staley.
Still, shareholders will need ask questions today about the incident - that's what annual general meetings are for, Mr Parry tells Wake Up to Money. "It's not simply to sit there and nod things through."
US earnings boost Asian markets
A handful of Asian markets are all in the plus column, tracking US market gains after another record close on Wall Street, where investors were focused on strong quarterly earnings from corporate America.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18% at midday, as a drop in the yen boosted buying in exporters' shares.
Australia's resource-heavy S&P ASX 200 saw a gain of 0.43% driven by the overnight uptick in oil prices.
In Hong Kong the Hang Seng index rose 0.8%, meanwhile China's Shanghai composite saw a 0.26% gain.
But the South Korean market was the exception in the region. The Kospi index was down 0.7% on profit-taking after liberal politician Moon Jae-in won the presidential election. He was sworn in earlier in the day.
Standard-Aberdeen job cuts
UK fund managers Standard Life and Aberdeen have published detailed plans for their blockbuster £11bn merger.
The Scottish firms reveal that about 800 jobs will go as part of "efficiency savings".
The 163-page prospectus, published last night, says that the jobs could be cut from the firms’ combined 9,000 workforce within three years of their looming tie-up.
It also confirms that Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert (pictured) and Standard Life chief Keith Skeoch will be joint chief executives of the new firm, unsurprisingly called Standard Life Aberdeen.
Good morning
Barclays boss Jes Staley is set to come under fire at the bank's annual general meeting this morning.
Some shareholders will mark their displeasure at Mr Staley's handling of a whistleblower, which has seen him come under investigation by financial regulators.
Elsewhere, Talk Talk and ITV have trading updates out, and later on we'll have maiden results from Snapchat owner Snap since its $24bn listing on the US stock market.
Live Reporting
By Dan Macadam and Russell Hotten
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Farming today
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
BBC Today presenter Dominic O'Connell has been in Northern Ireland this morning taking the pulse of business. Not surprisingly, Brexit is the major concern.
For both the manufacturing and farming sectors, the inability to plan properly until a trade deal - or not - is sorted is a big worry.
Even small farms need a three or four year window to plan long-term, says Barclay Bell, president of the Ulster Farmers' Union.
A hard border with the Republic would make life "very difficult" given that 30% of milk and 40% of sheep meat heads south from NI each day.
Farmers, Bell says, "are very fearful about Brexit negotiations and they have fears about access to markets and skills".
Staley made 'honest mistake'
BBC Radio 5 live
Shareholders are set to grill Barclays boss Jes Staley later about his controversial handling of a whistleblower.
Oliver Parry, head of corporate governance at the Institute of Directors, says the bank's chief executive made an "honest mistake" - a phrase that Barclays itself used when it announced financial regulators were investigating Mr Staley.
Still, shareholders will need ask questions today about the incident - that's what annual general meetings are for, Mr Parry tells Wake Up to Money. "It's not simply to sit there and nod things through."
US earnings boost Asian markets
A handful of Asian markets are all in the plus column, tracking US market gains after another record close on Wall Street, where investors were focused on strong quarterly earnings from corporate America.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18% at midday, as a drop in the yen boosted buying in exporters' shares.
Australia's resource-heavy S&P ASX 200 saw a gain of 0.43% driven by the overnight uptick in oil prices.
In Hong Kong the Hang Seng index rose 0.8%, meanwhile China's Shanghai composite saw a 0.26% gain.
But the South Korean market was the exception in the region. The Kospi index was down 0.7% on profit-taking after liberal politician Moon Jae-in won the presidential election. He was sworn in earlier in the day.
Standard-Aberdeen job cuts
UK fund managers Standard Life and Aberdeen have published detailed plans for their blockbuster £11bn merger.
The Scottish firms reveal that about 800 jobs will go as part of "efficiency savings".
The 163-page prospectus, published last night, says that the jobs could be cut from the firms’ combined 9,000 workforce within three years of their looming tie-up.
It also confirms that Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert (pictured) and Standard Life chief Keith Skeoch will be joint chief executives of the new firm, unsurprisingly called Standard Life Aberdeen.
Good morning
Barclays boss Jes Staley is set to come under fire at the bank's annual general meeting this morning.
Some shareholders will mark their displeasure at Mr Staley's handling of a whistleblower, which has seen him come under investigation by financial regulators.
Elsewhere, Talk Talk and ITV have trading updates out, and later on we'll have maiden results from Snapchat owner Snap since its $24bn listing on the US stock market.