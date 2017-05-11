Business Live: Bank rates reaction
- UK industrial output falls, trade gap widens
- BT to cut 4,000 jobs; bosses lose bonuses
- Bank of England economic report at midday
- Snapchat struggles after float
By Dan Macadam and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Wage growth 'will rise'
At a "Super Thursday" press conference, Bank of England governor Mark Carney says that wage growth "has been soft in recent years despite strong employment growth".
He adds that while productivity and some labour market slack go towards explaining this, "uncertainty of companies about the outlook may also have made them unwilling to raise wages at a faster pace until they have more clarity about future costs and market access."
But Bank policymakers think these conditions won't persist, and forecast "wages will rise significantly as the output gap narrows."
Consumer spending slowdown 'may have started'
The Bank of England has cautioned that an expected slowdown in consumer spending "may have started".
It said growth had fallen "markedly" in the first quarter and added a "slowdown appeared to be in train".
This was "concentrated in consumer-facing sectors, consistent with the impact of the fall in the exchange rate feeding through to household income and spending," the Bank added.
Its quarterly inflation report signalled this year would be the worst for the income squeeze, predicting that real wages would begin to pick up over the next three years, while the pound's recent rebound would limit any surge in inflation.
A coded warning?
The Times's economics editor Philip Aldrick tweets:
'As you were'
Dan Macadam
BBC business reporter
The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-1 in favour of holding interest rates at their current historic lows, as it did in March.
Some analysts had thought it might have been 6-2 this time round, which would have suggested momentum was building towards a rate rise this year.
"It's as you were," says ETX's head of forex, Richard Wiltshire.
The pound has dropped a bit further after the Bank's decision - it's now down 0.4% at below $1.29.
Wage growth takes a hit
The Guardian's economic reporter Katie Allen tweets:
Bank says growth will be moderate
The Bank of England has said a squeeze from Brexit-fuelled inflation on household income has begun and said growth would remain "moderate" after faltering at the start of the year.
Policymakers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept interest rates on hold at 0.25% as they nudged down the growth forecast to 1.9% for 2017 from 2% in February after a slowdown in the first three months of the year.
Bank of England says rates may need to rise before late 2019
The Bank of England says that it may need to raise interest rates before the late 2019 date markets had been expecting, as it saw inflation rising and the economy growing steadily over the next few years.
BreakingSterling slips after interest rate decision
Sterling has slipped below $1.2910 after the Bank of England held interest rates.
BreakingInterest rates held at 0.25%
Bank of England holds rates at at 0.25%. Policymakers voted 7-1 to maintain the bank rate.
Can sterling go above $1.30?
Dan Macadam
BBC business reporter
With summer holidays approaching, there will be more than a few people in the UK hoping the pound goes up in the next few weeks.
The pound has risen this year against the dollar and other currencies, but it's still struggling to break through $1.30, largely due to uncertainty about how the Brexit talks will go.
We might see it go through that barrier today, though, if there are signals from the Bank of England that interest rates could go up soon, according to traders.
The Bank is expected to leave rates unchanged at 0.25% for now, but the markets are watching for any hints that policymakers could be persuaded to raise them later this year.
UK trade figures 'simply dreadful'
In March UK exports did not make the most of the slump in the pound, says Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macro:
"March’s simply dreadful trade figures demonstrate that Britain is failing to capitalise on sterling’s depreciation. The trade deficit was the largest since September," he says.
Pound edges back
There is just half an hour to go before the Bank of England goes for the triple - an interest rate decision, minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee and its Inflation Report.
The pound has come back a little after the shock of poor UK economic data earlier today but remains 0.12% lower against the dollar.
Labour's manifesto: could it work?
BBC business editor Simon Jack has taken a closer look at Labour's draft manifesto:
"So how radical is Labour's draft manifesto really?
"On the face of it, it looks like the root and branch reversal of 40 years of government policy. But let's take a moment to see how radical, how do-able, these proposals really are from a business, rather than a public finance, perspective."
Read Simon's full blog here.
Siemens giveth with one hand...
German IT giant Siemens is undergoing a massive reorganisation,
It has just announced that it will cut 1,700 job and transfer an additional 1,000 staff in its enterprise IT, digital factory and mobility businesses.
However, it will also hire 9,000 people.
It is part of chief executive Joe Kaeser's strategy to improve profitability by selling a number of consumer businesses, stripping out layers of management and making large acquisitions in industrial software and energy.
ECJ opinion won't change regulation, says Uber
Today's opinion by the European Court of Justice - that Uber is a transport company not a digital platform - will not make much difference to how the business is regulated, it says.
"Being considered a transportation company would not change the way we are regulated in most EU countries as that is already the situation today.
Uber adds: "It will, however, undermine the much needed reform of outdated laws which prevent millions of Europeans from accessing a reliable ride at the tap of a button."
Trumponomics in action
The Economist, like the publication's name suggests, is no slouch when it comes to, well, economics.
But that was before it interviewed US President Donald Trump...
PwC fined £5m for misconduct
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has fined accountancy firm PwC £5m for misconduct in relation to the 2009 audit of FTSE 250 social housing business that went into administration in 2010.
The FRC also said that it has fined Stephen Harrison, a retired PwC audit partner, £150,000 also for misconduct.
BT scandals 'have come back to bite'
BT's various scandals and fines "have come back to bite those on its top table", says George Salmon, and equity analyst at Hargeaves Lansdown.
"While there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by CEO Gavin Patterson, he will not be getting a bonus this year, and some of his previous rewards have been clawed back.
"This is probably little consolation to the 4,000 who will be losing their jobs as part of a strategic review of the Global division, which has suffered from the scandal in Italy. BT is looking to save £300m from the changes," he says.
Pound 'loses shine'
Dan Macadam
BBC business reporter
It's the pound that traders are focusing on the most here, and they've seen it fall back to near $1.29 - having come close to the $1.30 mark on Wednesday.
Richard Wiltshire, chief dealer in foreign exchange at ETX Capital, says: "Yesterday sterling went higher on expectations there might be a more hawkish tone from the Bank based on recent strong data for the UK.
"But it promptly came back down again this morning because we've had some slightly disappointing data and that's taken some of the shine off it."
In case you're wondering, a "hawkish tone" would suggest the Bank might raise interest rates soon - something which would make sterling a more attractive investment for traders.
Uber 'a transport service' says ECJ
Uber has been found to be a transport service rather than a digital platform by the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ), opening it up to stringent regulation.
"The Uber electronic platform, whilst innovative, falls within the field of transport: Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licences and authorisations under national law," the court said.
Brexit computer says no?
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
UK and EU consumer groups are discussing the implications of Brexit at a conference in London.
Matthew Upton, of Citizens Advice, says that there is already anecdotal evidence of Brexit being used erroneously as an excuse to deny people employment or refunds.
There are, however, lots of warm words about the UK's progressive consumer protection rules.
Construction falls in March
Construction output fell again in March, dropping 0.7% compared with the previous month, after a slowdown in repair and maintenance work, according to the Office for National Statistics.
But there was strong growth in the building of new homes, with output rising 3.8% compared with February, the ONS said.
Super Thursday
Dan Macadam
BBC business reporter
To mark "Super Thursday" - when the Bank of England gives an update on the health of the economy as well as its latest interest-rates decision - I've swapped Business Live Towers for a trading floor in the City of London.
Walk into the offices of financial trading firm ETX Capital, and you're struck by the wall of computer screens. Each trader has four of them - flashing up figures, charts and breaking news - plus a giant fifth screen showing their clients' latest trades.
Others are on the phone, talking at breakneck speed about oil prices, pound-dollar trades and the chances of President Donald Trump being impeached.
But as we get closer to the Bank's announcement at midday, there will be only one big story. Attention will turn to the British economy and how the Bank's announcement affects the pound and UK stocks.
House of Fraser appoints new boss
UK department store chain House of Fraser has appointed Alex Williamson, the current boss of the Goodwood Estate, as its new chief executive, it says.
Mr Williamson has been chief executive of Goodwood since 2012 and before that was head of finance for TUI Travel and worked for Ernst & Young.
He will start his new job on 31 July.
The 168-year-old House of Fraser business has 59 stores in the UK and Ireland. Since 2014 it has been owned by China's Nanjing Cenbest.
Sterling slips after UK economic data disappoints
Sterling dipped against the dollar and the euro after data showed UK industrial output data was much weaker than expected in March while the trade deficit widened sharply.
Sterling, which was trading at $1.2938 earlier, fell to $1.2914 after the data, down nearly 0.2% on the day. It also fell 0.3% to 84.26 pence per euro from 84.19 pence before the data.
Emirates profits nosedive
UK industrial output falls
UK industrial output shrank for a third month in a row in March - by 0.5%, the Office for National Statistics says.
UK trade deficit widens in March
The UK’s trade deficit in goods and services widened by £2.3bn between February and March 2017 to £4.9bn, the Office for National Statistics says.
BT 'will be glad when the year's over'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
FTSE 100 steady ahead of Bank data
The FTSE 100 is flat at 7378 points ahead of the Bank of England's midday interest rate decision and inflation forecast.
BT shares fall after 'challenging' year
BT shares are down about 1.4% after the telecoms giant's annual results.
BT said it would cut 4,000 jobs in its Global Services unit and scale back its dividend growth ambitions in a drive to recover from an accounting scandal and a profit warning.
Renationalising the railways 'always polls well'
According to Labour's leaked draft election manifesto, the party wants to promise to renationalise the UK's railways.
BBC transport correspondent Richard Westcott says there's a YouGov poll - which you can see here - that is a "couple of years old but [shows] renationalising trains always polls well".
The bombshell is that the majority of people want railways to be accountable to taxpayers rather than shareholders. Who'd have thought it?
Off the breadline?
BT 'starting to shrink'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
BT has had a pretty torrid time of late, and now will axe 4,000 jobs.
Guy Peddy of investment bank Macquarie says: "Effectively they are starting to shrink the business, they're not going to be so asset rich in some of these international businesses, they're going to... borrow and use wholesale products to get network access - that just means you don't need as many people... They've got themselves very geographically diversified... [in 180 countries] and in a lot of those countries you do not need to be in the scale that they are."
Adidas offloads troubled golf businesses
German sportswear maker Adidas has managed to sell its troubled golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth.
It sold the loss-making businesses to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners.
Adidas has been looking for a buyer for the brands, which represent about 60% of its golf unit, at least since May last year.
Nissan says profits to fall
Away from BT's woes today, Japanese car maker Nissan has forecast a 7.7% fall in operating profit this year due to higher raw materials costs.
BT fourth quarter profits drop after Ofcom fine
To add to BT's woes today, it reported fourth quarter profit before tax down 48% at £440m after taking a charge of £342m related to an Ofcom fine.
The fine itself was £42m for breaching telecoms contracts, but BT set aside a further £300m to compensate providers.
BT said the costs of investigating its Italian accounting scandal were £15m, and it also increased provision for "other historical matters" by £58m.
BT jobs to go all around the world
Some more on those 4,000 BT jobs that are to be cut.
The job losses will be all round the world, with the majority in global services.
They will include jobs in its head office, and roles in what BT calls "group functions" which includes HR, finance, procurement and supply chain.
The BBC understands that BT is going to become less dependent on physical locations and use more cloud-based services - i.e. using big datacentres which don't necessarily have to be in the country where the services they provide are sold.
But BT said it had added more than 2,200 roles in its UK and Ireland call centres this year, and it said it wanted to recruit 1,500 trainee engineers by the end of October.
PwC fined
Dominic O'Connell
Business Presenter, BBC Radio 4 Today programme
Radio 5 live's Sean Farrington has some figures on BT boss Gavin Patterson's not getting a bonus. It follows an Italian accounting scandal last year and a warning about BT's outlook for UK public sector contracts.