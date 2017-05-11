Business Live: Bank rates reaction

At a "Super Thursday" press conference, Bank of England governor Mark Carney says that wage growth "has been soft in recent years despite strong employment growth".

He adds that while productivity and some labour market slack go towards explaining this, "uncertainty of companies about the outlook may also have made them unwilling to raise wages at a faster pace until they have more clarity about future costs and market access."

But Bank policymakers think these conditions won't persist, and forecast "wages will rise significantly as the output gap narrows."