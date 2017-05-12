Business Live: Friday 12 May

PA

Wake Up to Money has been discussing Labour's leaked election manifesto, including the pledge to bring Britain's railways back into public ownership.

Neil McInroy, who runs the centre-left think tank Centre of Local Economic Strategies, says the policy is "not something to be alarmed about" given that rail travel in the UK is some of the most expensive in Europe.

Economist Vicky Pryce takes a similar view, saying: "It's not as radical as it might look."

Network Rail is publicly owned, and in many cases the train operators have monopolies over their routes, she says. But "it's more a promise of what they [Labour] might do", because the party would have to wait until those franchises end before taking back control, she says.

Lara Morgan, a British entrepreneur, says there are also questions over how Labour will fund its policies and encourage investment.