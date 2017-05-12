Business Live: Friday 12 May

Wake Up to Money has been discussing Labour's leaked election manifesto, including the pledge to bring Britain's railways back into public ownership.
Neil McInroy, who runs the centre-left think tank Centre of Local Economic Strategies, says the policy is "not something to be alarmed about" given that rail travel in the UK is some of the most expensive in Europe.
Economist Vicky Pryce takes a similar view, saying: "It's not as radical as it might look."
Network Rail is publicly owned, and in many cases the train operators have monopolies over their routes, she says. But "it's more a promise of what they [Labour] might do", because the party would have to wait until those franchises end before taking back control, she says.
Lara Morgan, a British entrepreneur, says there are also questions over how Labour will fund its policies and encourage investment.
Do UK growth predictions stack up?
Yesterday Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned of more challenging times ahead for UK households, and trimmed his economic growth prediction to 1.9% this year.
However, James Bevan, chief investment officer at CCLA, says:
"I worry that Mr Carney is certainly ambitious because there is a high dependency on the consumer continuing to spend," he says. He thinks growth is more likely to be 1%.
Ups and downs for Asian markets
The recent rally in Japan's stock market has hit the pause button and the benchmark Nikkei 225 index is down 0.6% on profit-taking.
It's been a mixed session generally for Asian markets, due to a lack of direction from Wall Street overnight. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong is flat.
China's Shanghai composite is up 0.46%, after the Chinese central bank injected a fresh $67bn of funds into the financial system.
US and China strike trade deal
The US and China
will expand trade in beef and chicken and increase access for
financial firms, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (pictured) has said.
China will allow US imports
of beef no later than 16 July. Imports were banned in 2003 after a US case of BSE.
By the same July deadline, the US will issue a proposed rule to allow Chinese
cooked poultry imports.
Beijing will also allow US-owned card payment services to begin the licensing process in a sector where China's UnionPay system has a near monopoly. Foreign-owned firms in China will also be able to provide credit rating services.
Good morning
A British tech start-up called Improbable has announced it's getting $500m from the Japanese tech company and investor, SoftBank.
London-based Improbable, which creates virtual worlds for video games and other developers, employs more than 100 people but hasn't yet reported a profit.
That deal features in the business pages in this morning's papers, along with the Bank of England's warning yesterday of a "challenging" year ahead for households.
Coming up, we'll have German economic data out this morning, plus all the latest breaking news and views from the markets.
