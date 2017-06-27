Business Live: UK debt; Google

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: "Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors.
"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules."
EU antitrust regulators hit Google with record 2.42bn euro fine
EU antitrust regulators
have hit Google with a record 2.42bn (£2.14bn) fine for favouring
its shopping service in search results.
The European Commission said the world's most popular
internet search engine has 90 days to end its anti-competitive
practice or face penalty payments up to 5% of Alphabet's
average daily worldwide turnover.
The action came after a seven-year long investigation
prompted by scores of complaints from rivals such as US consumer review website Yelp, TripAdvisor, UK
price comparison site Foundem, News Corp and lobbying
group FairSearch.
This is the biggest fine for a single company in an EU
antitrust case, exceeding a 1.06bn euro sanction handed
down to US chipmaker Intel in 2009.
Lenders are relying too heavily on borrowers keeping up
payments as well as they recently have and have started lending to people with
weaker credit records.
“Lenders may be placing undue weight on the recent performance
of loans in benign conditions,” the Bank of England Financial Policy Committee said.
The committee highlighted rapidly growing consumer borrowing for
credit cards, personal loans and notably car finance – growing at 15%.
All categories are growing far faster than wages.
While the amount of borrowing for consumer credit is just a seventh of
the size of mortgage lending, the amount lenders have to write off because it’s
not likely to be repaid is ten times the size.
Bank must beef up finances
Andy Verity
BBC Economics correspondent
The Bank of England has forced banks to find a further £11.4bn over the next 18 months to
beef up their finances against the risk of loans going bad in the future.
Banks will have to set aside £5.7bn in the next six
months to cushion against future shocks which would mean some borrowers can’t
keep up their payments. A further £5.7bn will have to be found by the end
of next year.
The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) also took action
to stop banks getting around key tests designed to stop them lending too much
to consumers.
The FPC’s assessment is that the risks facing the financial system
remain at a normal level for now. But there are "pockets of risk that warrant
vigilance" it said.
Bank of England raises UK banks' capital requirements by £11.4bn
UK banks face an £11.4bn increase in capital requirements after the Bank of England said it was raising a key buffer designed to tackle growing
risks of lax lending.
The central bank had earlier reversed a previous rise in its
counter-cyclical capital buffer after it feared credit
conditions would tighten after last year's vote to leave the
European Union.
Sterling inches higher against the dollar
Sterling is edging up against
the dollar ahead of the Bank of England's Financial
Stability Report.
Several Monetary Policy Committee officials have supported a rise in base interest rates giving the pound some support in the past week.
Sterling inched 0.23% higher to $1.2752 in morning
trade in London, but was about 0.4% weaker against a euro
boosted by comments from European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi.
Draghi comments boost euro
The euro jumped to a nine-day
high of $1.1245 after comments form European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi highlighted a recovering economy.
Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, says:
"Mr Draghi continues to
argue that his policies are behind the overall improvement in eurozone
economies, but it was his shift of emphasis from ‘very substantial’ to
‘considerable’ where stimulus was concerned that really got everyone talking.
"This Delphic hint that a reduction in QE [quatitative easing] was possible was sufficient to send
the euro higher."
Eurozone stimulus still needed says Draghi
The eurozone still
needs "considerable" support from the European Central
Bank even as its economy recovers and inflation picks
up, ECB President Mario Draghi has said.
"All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening
recovery in the euro area. Deflationary forces have been
replaced by reflationary ones," Mr Draghi said at the ECB's annual
policy forum in Sintra in Portugal.
"However, a considerable degree of monetary accommodation is
still needed for inflation dynamics to become durable and
self-sustaining."
Shares in the car sector hit across Europe
Shares in car markers and companies that make car parts are down all over Europe this morning.
The falls come after German auto supplier Schaeffler slashed its profit guidance for the year, blaming higher steel costs.
It also said the cost of developing electric cars was raising costs.
In Frankfurt, Continental shares are down almost 3% and BMW is down by more than 1%.
In Paris, Peugeot is down by 2.6% and Renault is down by 2%.
And in London, car parts maker GKN is leading the FTSE 100 lower with a 3% fall.
The former broadband minister has said that people can choose to have super fast broadband. Ed Vaizey said 95% of the country has access to super fast broadband but only one third of people take it up.
Carpetright or wrong?
Carpetright shares have jumped, despite reporting that profits were more or less wiped out.
Neil Wilson, senior markets analyst at ETX Capital writes: "Investors are seeing this as a glass half full – shares
leapt more than 11% on the open. But doubts remain, with the stock down a fifth
since April. Carpetright [shares] have suffered a serious decline since last June as
investors shy away from companies whose chief exposure is to UK consumers. Any
turnaround has to be viewed in the context of a very tough market that might
get tougher yet as inflation climbs and wages fail to keep pace.”
Supermarket sales boosted by inflation
Butter is almost 20% more expensive than last year, according to the latest grocery market report from Kantar Worldpanel.
And that's not the only foodstuff that's seeing a sharp rise in prices. Overall the rate of grocery inflation is running at 3.2%.
Those rising prices are partly why grocery sales are on the up. For the 12 weeks to 18 June supermarket sales growth hit 5%, the strongest growth rate since March 2012, Kantar reports.
Lidl is the UK's fastest growing supermarket chain, with sales growth of 18.8%.
Western Digital resubmits Toshiba chip unit bid
Western Digital has resubmitted a
bid for Toshiba's flash memory chip unit.
Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main
semiconductor plant, has been feuding bitterly with its Japanese
partner over the sale, and has sought a US court injunction to prevent any deal
that does not have its consent.
Toshiba has named a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for the business.
Western Digital has partnered with private equity firm KKR.
Market open: Debenhams down; Carpetright up
At around 7,444, the FTSE 100 is little changed in early trading.
Shares in Debenhams are down almost 3%, after it warned of 'volatile' trading conditions.
Carpetright shares have jumped more than 8% after its trading update.
Airlines are also doing well, EasyJet is up 1.2% and IAG, the owner of British Airways, is 0.6% higher.
Carpetright on a roll?
Carpetright says it saw "a significant improvement in performance" in the second half of its financial year, but profits at the retailer still fell sharply.
Pre-tax profits at the floor coverings specialist sank to £0.9m from £12.8m last year, with much of the fall due to the firm putting aside more money to cover onerous lease costs on loss-making stores.
But revenues inched up to £457.6m and Carpetright said it had made an "encouraging" start to the new year, with like-for-like sales at its UK stores up 2%.
Regulator mulls Heineken bid for Punch pubs
Brewing giant Heineken wants to buy around 1,900 pubs from Punch Taverns. To ease competition concerns it has proposed selling pubs in 33 areas.
It says that 2017 profits are likely to be in the range of the expectations, but said if the current market volatility continues, those profits could be towards the lower end of its range of expectations.
"As industry data has confirmed, May was a tough month for retailers and we continue to see volatility in trading week to week," said Sergio Bucher, Debenhams chief executive.
Newspapers: Gold trade; Trade war; Vertu
A sharp decline in the price of gold yesterday is being blamed on a so-called "fat-fingered" trade, reports The Times. It says human error, plus computerised trading, was probably behind the dip, which saw prices fall by 1.6%.
The Times also reports that the threat of a global trade war is growing, after the European Union promised to retaliate if its steelmakers are hurt by US plans to restrict steel imports.
And the Telegraph reports that hundreds of workers fear their jobs might be at risk at Vertu, the British maker of luxury smartphones. Around 200 workers at the Hampshire headquarters claim their wages are overdue this month. Staff are also questioning the whereabouts of pension contributions, the article reports.
Borrowing 'concerning' for Bank of England
BBC Radio 4
Which areas of borrowing have been rising in the UK?
Lucy O'Carroll, chief economist at Aberdeen Asset Management points to two areas:
Borrowing to buy new cars has risen to almost £19bn in the past year.
In April credit card borrowing rose at the fastest pace in 8 years.
"The way in which we prevented the financial crisis turning from a very deep recession into a depression was to cut interest rates and to encourage households to borrow and to spend, but of course at some point that becomes concerning I think for the Bank of England. It's become concerning now," she said.
There are 60 thousand vacancies in the construction industry across London and the South East according to Jasmin Whitbread the chief executive of the business group London First.
"It is important that a message is sent that people from outside the UK are also welcome, because the numbers are already beginning to drop," she said.
'People should be prepared for interest rate rises'
BBC Radio 5 live
The Bank of England releases its Financial Stability Report at 11:00. Household debt is one issue it has been keeping an eye on.
Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust which runs the National Debtline service
"What we can do, and should do, is prepare people for interest rate rises, because they will come at some point and there are of course many people out there - many homeowners - in fact, who have never experienced an interest rate rise."
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page.
Are UK households too indebted? That will be one issue under consideration in the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report due to be released at 11:00.
Also today, Google's owner Alphabet could be whacked with a 1 billion euro fine.
Oil prices head higher
Oil prices have been pushing higher today. North Sea Brent Crude is up 1.3% at $46.42 per barrel.
There is speculation that members of the OPEC oil producing nations will make another effort to drive up prices by curtailing production.
Ministers from six OPEC countries are due to meet in Russia next month.
It's possible they could agree on some kind of production deal that would be presented to the full OPEC membership when they meet in August.
Last November OPEC agreed its first cut in supply in eight years, but oil prices have barely moved since then.
Commission 'may investigate other Google services'
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is taking questions from the media about the record Google fine.
The EC not considered splitting up Google, she says.
The Commission may start investigating other Google services such as Google Image, she says.
Carney: Low rates have not spurred borrowing
Does Mr Carney think that low interest rates have spurred borrowing?
"No," he replies.
Google considers appeal against record fine
Google has responded to its record fine: "When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily.
"And advertisers want to promote those same products. That's why Google shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both.
"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case."
How exposed are banks to car finance?
Household debt has been growing since 2013. To start with it was car loans but more recently credit card debt and debt consolidation loans have been rising.
Is the Bank considering reining in car finance?
"At present we're not considering anything specific to target car finance," says Bank of England governor Mark Carney.
Banks have exposure to the residual value of the car, but if car values were to fall by 30%, it would only knock of 0.1% of UK banks' capital.
Google shopping comparison - what happened?
So why has Google been handed a record fine by the European Commission?
Every year Google makes $80bn worldwide from ads - the more consumers see and click on those ads, the more revenue Google generates, says EC antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
In 2004 Google launched a shopping comparison product called "Froogle". That was renamed "Google Product Search" 2008 then "Google Shopping" in 2013.
According to the EC, Froogle did not perform well, but Google boosted its shopping comparison results by placing them higher in search results than competitors'.
Markets: Shares rally; Pound up slightly
The FTSE 100 has regained early losses and is now trading more or less flat.
Miners have been propping up the index.
The pound has been bouncing around, but is a touch higher against the dollar, at $1.2743.
Carney: Levels of debt 'not particularly elevated'
UK households have been paying off their debts since the crisis, and it's only been in the last 18 months that there has been addition to their debt burden, says Bank of England governor Mark Carney.
Overall debt is more or less growing in line with GDP, he says.
UK households are not taking "particularly elevated" risks, Mr Carney says.
Should the BoE be raising rates?
Former member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Andrew Sentance tweets:
'Amber' lights flashing at Bank of England
BBC Economics Editor Kamal Ahmed tweets:
BA strike: Some long-haul flights cancelled
Travel expert Simon Calder tweets:
'Glamour of sponsoring football world cup has gone'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Fifa is struggling to sign-up sponsors for next year's world cup in Russia, says Patrick Nally, co-founder of sports marketing firm, West Nally.
The Fifa brand could be called "somewhat toxic" he said.
Sponsors like Gazprom and Qatar Airways are now signing up for political reasons, rather than for benefits of being associated with the tournament he says.
"The glamour of the big world cup sponsorship is now well and truly gone," he says.
