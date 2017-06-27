Business Live: UK debt; Google

Getty Images

Oil prices have been pushing higher today. North Sea Brent Crude is up 1.3% at $46.42 per barrel.

There is speculation that members of the OPEC oil producing nations will make another effort to drive up prices by curtailing production.

Ministers from six OPEC countries are due to meet in Russia next month.

It's possible they could agree on some kind of production deal that would be presented to the full OPEC membership when they meet in August.

Last November OPEC agreed its first cut in supply in eight years, but oil prices have barely moved since then.