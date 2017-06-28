Business Live: Cyber-attack; Austerity

The "sensible" thing for the Bank of England to do would be to, very slowly, begin raising interest rates, said Deanne Julius, former member of the Monetary Policy Committee and chair of University College London.
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed points out that the big problem facing the economy is falling real wages.
"How do we create wealth, how do we make people feel better off," is the real question according to Kamal.
UK regulator targets fund managers
With a 2.5% fall, shares in Hargreaves Lansdown are the biggest losers on the FTSE 100 so far this morning.
The fall follows news from UK regulators that they are going to investigate investment platforms, like that of Hargreaves.
It is part of a broader package of measures to raise competition in the industry.
Today Programme business presenter, Dominic O'Connell tweets:
The Financial Conduct Authority has announced a package of measures to increase competition and value for money in the fund management business.
Among the measures, funds should disclose a single, all-in fee to investors.
Barriers to pension scheme consolidation will also be removed.
The FCA also wants to strengthen the duty on fund managers to act in the best interest of investors.
How would you pay for higher government spending?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
How could higher government spending by paid for?
"The chancellor does have a bit of space to increase borrowing," says Paul Johnson.
Alternatively you could raise tax.
"You have to do something that hits everybody, which puts a penny on all the rates on income tax or VAT... you can't make a big difference just from [taxing] the rich," Mr Johnson said.
Labour calls for vote on more public spending
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Labour have forced a vote calling for more public spending, including the removal of the 1% cap on public sector pay increases.
As the bill for public sector pay is about £180bn per year, that will cost £1.8bn for every 1% increase, points out Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
"At some point the government will have to lift that cap, because we are getting to the point where pay in the public sector is beginning to fall behind pay in the private sector relative to where it was before the crisis, but it is only just beginning to do that."
A Cadbury factory in Tasmania - which makes about 50,000 tonnes of chocolate a year, mainly for the Australian market - has halted production according to union officials.
Cadbury's parent company, the food giant Mondelez, is one of the international firms that reported problems on Tuesday.
Meanwhile operations at one of the three terminals of India’s largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai came to a standstill as its software systems shut down.
The port is run by Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk which is also suffering issues at other operations around the world.
Has the Bank of England encouraged borrowing?
BBC Radio 5 live
Has the Bank of England spurred borrowing by keeping interest rates so low for such a long time?
When it comes to unsecured lending, like credit cards and car loans "banks underwriting standards should be constant and they're not affected by what the Bank of England does on interest rates," says Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England.
"The average interest rate on personal loans is about 7-8%. The Bank of England bank rate is just a very, very small fraction of that."
Toshiba fails to clinch memory chip deal
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Toshiba shares have fallen on Wednesday after the firm said it had failed to complete the sale of its lucrative memory chip business.
It had hoped to seal a deal with a consortium of US, South
Korean and state-backed Japanese investors, reportedly worth about $18bn (£14.1bn).
It;s not clear what the delay is, but there has been strong opposition.
On Tuesday, Western Digital resubmitted its bid for the flash memory unit.
Toshiba desperately needs the cash as it tries to plug the hole in its finances after massive losses at its US nuclear operations.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
The saga over Toshiba has taken another turn this morning, as it fails to sell its computer chip business.
A rescue deal for Co-op Bank could be announced later.
We'll hear from one of the most senior figures at the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe.
Plus full-year results are due from Dixons Carphone later.
The real question for the UK economy...
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The right medicine?
North America technology reporter Dave Lee has been taking a closer look at the cyber attack that hit on Tuesday.
FTSE 100 kick-off lower
The FTSE 100 has opened with losses, it's down 0.3% at 7,410.
As for individual movers in London: Stagecoach is down more than 2% after its trading update.
Dixons Carphone is up more than 1% after its full-year results.
The pound is steady against the dollar at $1.2801.
The euro is holding on to Tuesday's gains against the dollar, trading at $1.1354.
UK house prices rebound - Nationwide report
The latest housing market data is out from Nationwide.
Today Programme
Today Programme
Dixon Carphone reports solid results
Dixons Carphone has reported a 4% rise in like-for-like sales for the year to 29 April.
Pre-tax profit was up 10% at £501m.
The company said that the market appears to be "holding-up" for them.
From Singhsbury's to Morrisinghs
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
A shop in Tyneside, which was forced to change its name from Singhsbury's after Sainsbury's threatened to take legal action, has been re-launched with a new name.
It's now called Morrisinghs, and Morrisons is apparently quite relaxed about the name.
"I've took the risk, but I've been very careful," says the owner of Morrisinghs, Jel Singh Nagra.
"The colour scheme is different," he says.
'We are clearly starting to tire of austerity'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Some 48% of Brits want higher taxation to support increased spending, according to this year's British Social Attitudes Survey.
That's the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, when only a third of respondents wanted higher taxation and spending.
"We are clearly starting to tire of austerity," he says.
However, we should not get too carried away with that figure.
"For much of the 1990s it was an awful lot higher and even into the early noughties," said Roger Harding, head of public attitudes at the National Centre for Social Research.
Philips share buyback and acquisition
Electronics giant, Philips has announced a share buyback scheme worth 1.5bn euros. The scheme starts later this year and will run for two years.
The company also announced the purchase of medical technology firm, Spectranetics in a deal worth 1.9bn euros.
Analysts see lower start for European stocks
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Asian business have been reporting that they have fallen victim to the major global ransomware cyber-attack which swept through Europe and the US on Tuesday.
A Cadbury factory in Tasmania - which makes about 50,000 tonnes of chocolate a year, mainly for the Australian market - has halted production according to union officials.
Cadbury's parent company, the food giant Mondelez, is one of the international firms that reported problems on Tuesday.
Meanwhile operations at one of the three terminals of India’s largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai came to a standstill as its software systems shut down.
The port is run by Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk which is also suffering issues at other operations around the world.
BBC Radio 5 live
